Power officials keep eye on broadband, public power bills

Loup Public Power District President/CEO Neal Suess said public power's extensive existing infrastructure is an asset when it comes to broadband development, especially in rural areas, but that telecommunications and public power don’t see eye to eye on how to work together.
A number of bills, filed by Nebraska lawmakers at the start of the ongoing legislative session, are aimed at resolving those differences.
The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the need for broadband improvement, but the main barrier, especially in rural areas, is cost. It's not cheap to build miles of infrastructure to reach only a few customers.
Rather than building out a whole new system for broadband delivery, Suess said it makes sense to use the power line networks and poles that already exist.
But public power districts cannot do it alone nor do they necessarily want to.
"I don't think we were ever wanting to get into that business," Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Corporate Media and Media Services Supervisor Mark Becker said.
It's also illegal. Nebraska law prohibits public power districts from becoming internet service providers.
"We're happy to make our investment in the infrastructure available to them (telecommunications companies)," Suess said.
But, Suess said, telecommunications and public power seem to disagree about how much that should cost.
One big area of contention is how much telecommunications should pay to put broadband attachments on public power utility poles that service homes, hospitals, businesses and schools.
There are also concerns about too many pole attachments, which can be dangerous and costly.
"If you start putting more pole attachments on, it's going to start weighing on the pole and putting a lot of stress on the pole," Becker said. "...We don't want a pole to fall down on an individual who's walking by, we don't want it falling on a car or obstructing safety for vehicles."
Over-encumbered poles would also jeopardize the reliability of the electric system, Becker said. When a pole goes down, so does the power.
"And there's a cost shift to our customers that we don't want to put on them," Becker said.
Once there are enough attachments, Suess said, the power district may be required to install a larger pole to meet safety standards. That can be expensive.
"We believe they (telecommunications) should have to pay for that," Suess said.
For those reasons, Loup and NPPD oppose legislative bill (LB) 455, which would adopt a broadband pole attachments act requiring power districts to let telecommunications add pole attachments. The act would also establish guidelines for how much that should cost.
But, Suess said, existing formulas meant to calculate that cost are not always accurate.
"Our board should be allowed to set those based upon our cost," Suess said.
However, LB338 proposed by State Sen. Bruce Bostelman (R, District 23) might help with the pole attachment problem by opening up more funding opportunities to power districts so they can invest in broadband-related infrastructure.
"We are supportive of that bill," Becker said.
So is Loup, according to Suess.
Bostelman has made it a priority bill, too, which means it will likely see debate in the legislature.
"From a power district perspective and from an economic development perspective, it (LB338) makes sense. We support pretty much everything that runs along expanding broadband, especially in the rural areas of Nebraska," Suess said. "We know that there is a huge need."
