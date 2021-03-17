Power officials keep eye on broadband, public power bills

But, Suess said, telecommunications and public power seem to disagree about how much that should cost.

One big area of contention is how much telecommunications should pay to put broadband attachments on public power utility poles that service homes, hospitals, businesses and schools.

There are also concerns about too many pole attachments, which can be dangerous and costly.

"If you start putting more pole attachments on, it's going to start weighing on the pole and putting a lot of stress on the pole," Becker said. "...We don't want a pole to fall down on an individual who's walking by, we don't want it falling on a car or obstructing safety for vehicles."

Over-encumbered poles would also jeopardize the reliability of the electric system, Becker said. When a pole goes down, so does the power.

"And there's a cost shift to our customers that we don't want to put on them," Becker said.

Once there are enough attachments, Suess said, the power district may be required to install a larger pole to meet safety standards. That can be expensive.

"We believe they (telecommunications) should have to pay for that," Suess said.