Power use surges amid latest cold snap: Columbus deals with record-setting cold weather

The chilly weather also has made Loup Power District tell residents to be cautious when warming up their homes.

On Monday, Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the 17-state Southwest Power Pool of which Nebraska utilities are members, announced that its members, stretching from North Dakota to Texas, were using more power than the combined utilities were producing and had tapped as much as they could from available reserve supplies. To combat this, the organization implemented 30-minute controlled rolling blackouts in various states to shed off the load.

The blackouts affected nearby states as well as parts of Nebraska, but they had not yet been needed in Columbus as of Monday afternoon, according to Loup Public Power District CEO Neal Suess.

“All the utilities are doing their part,” he said. “(The blackouts are) just due to the extreme cold and the amount of the power that is available in the Southwest Power Pool.”

The rolling blackouts coincide with a cold front that’s hitting parts of the 17 states the SPP serves, Suess said. Those states, like Texas and Oklahoma, are home to some power districts that are not as well-equipped to combat the chilly temperature, he added.