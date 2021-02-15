Power use surges amid latest cold snap: Columbus deals with record-setting cold weather

The song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” may not do adequate justice to how frigid the temperature has been in Columbus lately.
According to the National Weather Service's Omaha/Valley office, the temperature was predicted to go as low as 25 below Monday night with the wind chill dipping down into the 30s and 40s below zero. This kind of cold weather occurring in northeast Nebraska hasn’t been seen since dating back over 30 years, meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said.
“The high this afternoon is minus six and you would have to go back to December 1989 to find an afternoon that cold,” Nicolaisen said on Monday. “… These temperatures are basically rock bottom. They’re about as cold as they can get around here.”
He added the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning was expected to touch down into the 30s and 40s below zero, which will set a record low for this area of the state.
Cold spells aren’t necessarily unusual in Columbus this time of year, but it’s not common for it to hit in the double-digit negatives, said Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer.
Since the weather outside is frightful, Hofbauer stressed using common sense in navigating the frigid temperature.
“Stay inside,” he said. “Don’t travel unless you have to.”
The chilly weather also has made Loup Power District tell residents to be cautious when warming up their homes.
On Monday, Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the 17-state Southwest Power Pool of which Nebraska utilities are members, announced that its members, stretching from North Dakota to Texas, were using more power than the combined utilities were producing and had tapped as much as they could from available reserve supplies. To combat this, the organization implemented 30-minute controlled rolling blackouts in various states to shed off the load.
The blackouts affected nearby states as well as parts of Nebraska, but they had not yet been needed in Columbus as of Monday afternoon, according to Loup Public Power District CEO Neal Suess.
“All the utilities are doing their part,” he said. “(The blackouts are) just due to the extreme cold and the amount of the power that is available in the Southwest Power Pool.”
The rolling blackouts coincide with a cold front that’s hitting parts of the 17 states the SPP serves, Suess said. Those states, like Texas and Oklahoma, are home to some power districts that are not as well-equipped to combat the chilly temperature, he added.
“If it (the cold weather) was in a smaller area like North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska, it probably won’t be that big of a deal,” Suess said. “But when you get into those areas, it gets to be a bigger deal. … Those power plants the farther South you get, they’re not built to handle the kind of cold weather that we have right here.”
Suess said the local plant can handle the amount of usage in the area but the power demand elsewhere has been an issue.
In the case of a rolling blackout potentially coming to Columbus, Suess said information can be found on Loup’s social media.
Later Monday, SPP announced on social media it had restored load to its 14-state region, noting it had enough generation available to meet demand throughout its service territory. But it cautioned that the situation could change based on conditions.
Prior to that announcement, Loup asked residents to conserve energy.
It said thermostats need to be turned down 68 degrees or lower at night, and for residents to close shades and blinds and turn off, unplug nonessential lights and appliances.
The district also asked for fireplace dampers to be closed when not in use, avoid using large appliances and for businesses to limit the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment.
Cold weather can also come with the possibility of ice jams, which could be found in the Loup and Platte rivers nearby. Ice jams occur when floating ice on the water accumulates at a point that hinders the progress of the ice downstream with the river current. This can cause flooding.
In the case of Columbus, ice jams can happen when the weather warms up in the next few weeks, Hofbauer said. But Platte County will be on the watch out for that potential in the weeks to come, he added.
Hofbauer said the County does have permission from the Department of Nebraska Emergency Management to do ice dusting, which is where officials will spread black coal ash on the ice and remove any potential ice jam.
“That’ll help break the ice up or rot it out so that it’s not so thick,” Hofbauer said.
But warmer weather won’t happen until weeks from now.
The chilly weather also affected the local schools.
Both Columbus Catholic Schools and the Columbus Public Schools announced via Facebook Monday that they were canceling class due to the frigid numbers, with the latter of the two citing the weather contains “life-threatening conditions.” Additionally, both schools announced Monday afternoon that class will also be canceled for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Lakeview Community Schools was in session Monday but had a late start at 10 a.m. The district did this so the school buses could work correctly, according to Lakeview’s Facebook page.
Although the weather isn’t particularly pleasant, warmer temperatures are on the horizon.
Nicolaisen said the worst of the frigid cold will be behind Nebraskans starting Tuesday afternoon as the numbers will go back into the positives, albeit in the single digits. The weather will see a slight improvement over the week with the temperature going back in the 30s, which is more consistent with the typical February temperatures in Columbus, he added.
“Early next week looks nice,” Nicolaisen said. “And the last week of February, on the whole, should be warmer than normal.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.