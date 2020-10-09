Powering the future: CHS receives $100,000 grant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The more we can stay up to date on this, the more marketable, employable our students will be when they leave during graduation time,” Anderson said.

CPS has received reVISION Action grants twice before – one to form a construction course and the other for tire pressure monitoring systems certification in the automotive department.

“These reVISION grants have been pretty critical in our ability to move to that next level in giving true life experiences that would be almost identical to the one they would find, potentially, in a workplace,” Anderson said.

Although some may think of an automotive department as just an auto class, Anderson noted that students interested in other fields, such as engineering, are often drawn to those courses.

“Those classes hit a wide spectrum of students,” Anderson said. “It’s no longer just the shop class anymore; you have engineering students and those that want to go right into the industry and grow as the positions grow within those companies.”

The most current grant is different from the previous two as the others had required matching funds. This time around, CPS received letters of support to receive the grant from Behlen Mfg. Co., Gilmore & Associates and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.