Powering the future: CHS receives $100,000 grant

Columbus High School will be expanding its career and technical education by use of a $100,000 reVISION Action grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
Assistant Principal Jason Schapmann said funds will be used for four purposes: Software and robotic equipment updates in the mechatronics lab, purchase of two 3D printers and two desktop computers for the engineering lab, adding a large format printer and special engineering mice for the drafting lab and virtual reality simulators.
Notably, the large format printer will be ideal for students in architectural design so they can work with industry-standard prints, Schapmann said.
“When they leave our high school, they’re going to be able to use the same things they’ll see in the industry and in the workforce,” he said.
The virtual reality simulators will assist in the automotive department as students will be able to expand motors and vehicle parts on scene and work out repairs. With the going COVID-19 pandemic, Schapmann said, the simulators will be helpful with classes relating to the medical field as there are fewer opportunities to visit a facility for out-of-the-classroom experience.
A welding component will also be added to the simulator.
An added benefit of updating and acquiring new equipment is that CHS students will have a better shot in the workplace. For example, said Columbus Public Schools Marketing and Foundation Director Nicole Anderson, 3D printing is utilized in the workforce now.
“The more we can stay up to date on this, the more marketable, employable our students will be when they leave during graduation time,” Anderson said.
CPS has received reVISION Action grants twice before – one to form a construction course and the other for tire pressure monitoring systems certification in the automotive department.
“These reVISION grants have been pretty critical in our ability to move to that next level in giving true life experiences that would be almost identical to the one they would find, potentially, in a workplace,” Anderson said.
Although some may think of an automotive department as just an auto class, Anderson noted that students interested in other fields, such as engineering, are often drawn to those courses.
“Those classes hit a wide spectrum of students,” Anderson said. “It’s no longer just the shop class anymore; you have engineering students and those that want to go right into the industry and grow as the positions grow within those companies.”
The most current grant is different from the previous two as the others had required matching funds. This time around, CPS received letters of support to receive the grant from Behlen Mfg. Co., Gilmore & Associates and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s pretty awesome for us to be able to give our students an opportunity to interact with some of these things that most kids in Nebraska can’t even see or know what it is. I think that’s pretty cool for our students,” Schapmann said. “Part of it is, we’re blessed here to have teachers who are willing and able to teach it and use it. I didn’t have that opportunity going to high school, so I guess I’m pretty excited.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
