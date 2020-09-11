PPE, litter and little helpers

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a term that many of us were unfamiliar with until this year. The awareness of its meaning has grown significantly and unfortunately the presence of PPE litter has grown right along with it. Masks being littered in grocery store parking lots or stuck to shrubbery are now common sights to see. As we work to combat the spread of COVID-19, single-use personal protective equipment is being worn and discarded at a much higher rate than we have ever seen. During this time it is important to remember that while wearing a mask helps protect people, properly disposing of your mask helps protect our environment.

Single-use masks are typically made from polypropylene, a fossil fuel-derived plastic that can take hundreds of years to break down. Although polypropylene is recyclable, all disposable PPE items are considered to be medical waste and must be disposed of in the trash. As these items continue to be discarded in places where they don’t belong, we are starting to see a shift in what is in the litter stream. The COVID pandemic is changing the face of litter as we know it. The bad news is that the COVID-driven increased use of PPE isn’t going away as soon as we had all hoped it would, but the good news is that we can take simple steps to help eliminate PPE litter. The best way to reduce waste is to not create it in the first place. Instead of purchasing disposable masks that can only be used once, purchase reusable masks that you can wash after each use and continue to wear time and time again. A family of four could save an average of 120 masks from going to the landfill or ending up out in nature in just one month. If you decide that disposable masks are the best option for you and your family, carry a bag in your purse, pocket or backpack to safely store your mask in the event that you are finished using it and there are no trash receptacles around. Also consider placing a litter bag in your vehicle for the same purpose. Most stores in town have receptacles for waste right in their entry points, please utilize these.