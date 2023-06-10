When you think about it, we sure are lucky to live where the Loup and Platte rivers come together. These rivers drain the majority of Nebraska and provide incredible biodiversity of plants and animals for all to enjoy. The majority of the adjacent riparian property to the rivers is private but there are public access points for all to connect and partake in our surface water mecca on a watercraft that works for you.

Many local residents find peace and recreation in swimming in the shallow, warm waters near Pawnee Park on the river. ATV use is common in the Loup bypass reach when flows are lower, as well as fairly consistent, airboat use. When I was younger, we would canoe the Loup almost every spring when flows were at their highest. Climate shifts have changed some of spring weather and resulting flow regimes.

Loup Power District has done an incredible job of stewardship of the natural resources of the Loup Project area with various monitoring and mitigation activities since getting their new FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) license in 2018. Rare birds and many new invasive species concerns by environmental agencies have prompted LPD to survey and collect valuable species information on the Loup River the past six years.

On a recent airboat survey on the Loup and Platte rivers it was interesting to note that cottonwoods, green ash, American Elm, Siberian Elm (non-native), boxelder, white mulberry(non-native), silver maple, hackberry, sandbar willow, peach leaf willow, honey locust, rough leaf dogwood and wild indigo bush.

These native species have been on the Loup and Platte rivers for hundreds of years. Their percent composition through time may change, but they have withstood many changes due to weather and human intrusion over the years, along with some grasses, but that is changing.

With disturbance in nature, whether natural or manmade, new species based on their reproductive strategies, can “invade” new ecosystems very successfully. These are invasive species designated by the Nebraska Invasive Species Council (NISC). The NISC was codified in law in 2012 and serves as an advisory council to Nebraska's governor and legislature. NISC focuses on invasive species of all taxa of concern to Nebraska's natural resources, NISC members and other stakeholders.

In our work across several states in the Great Plains we have noted a significant increase in the overall numbers and diversity of certain invasive species that eventually impact our flowing water bodies. Purple loosestrife and reed grass (sometimes called Phragmites) are a couple of species examples that have run rampant the past couple decades in flowing waters. Ludwigia peploides is another one you may not be familiar with.

Rivers still maintain native species in fish communities, however, in smaller numbers and fewer taxa than what is in the historical record. Invasive fish like Asian carp and mosquito fish have begun to diminish common carp and river carpsuckers in certain locations and can prolifically out compete game fish and more desired fish. Plains killifish and other topminnows have been rare to see of late due to these “invasive intrusions.”

Riparian (forest, colonial shorebirds) birds are still present, however, in fewer numbers as well and some taxa are very sparse. We see less red-headed woodpeckers but see more Canada geese, green herons and Great White Pelicans. Obviously bald eagle’s use of our local rivers is pretty impressive as well.

I am a proponent of the concept that climate is constantly changing and the very reason we have fluctuating flow regimes in our rivers (hydrograph) and have had since the beginning of time. Today, impacts to rivers can be felt with increased sedimentation, incidental pesticide inoculation, and nutrient input from human land-use activities altering water quality. Lake developments, sand and gravel mining, municipalities, industry and agriculture are a few of the factors, but there are others.

None of these need to be detrimental if good stewardship and common sense can be brought to the table of overall watershed management and how we truly treat our aquatic resource base for future generations. Well-designed monitoring programs for all species, especially insects (base of the food web and an article for another time), creative mitigation and treatment schemes, and a willingness to share information and keep the public informed are just a few mechanisms that will ensure effective management. With lessened pressure, sometimes nature does it best and heals itself.

My cousin Curt Melliger wrote a poem about the Loup River entitled “River of Wolves” which entices us to think of a different time where the river had more “wildness” attached. When I can dig it out after moving my office, I will share it with you. Our efforts today can help maintain the remaining wildness in our prairie rivers so they are still intact for our children and those to follow. Get on the river, Catalpa trees are flowering and they are beautiful!