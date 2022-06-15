Prairie Village recognizes Flag Day with new flagpole

Summer marks the celebration of freedom in the United states, but there's no need to wait until July. June has its own day of remembrance-- Flag Day.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the United States' flag in 1777, and has been used over the years to commemorate the lives of those who served under that flag for their country.

June 14, at Prairie Village Retirement Center, Flag Day commemorated the adoption of a specific American flag: the one that stands proud in the center of their parking lot.

The new flag, according to Activity Director Nancy Koch, replaces the one that was removed during recent renovations.

"With our remodel we decided to take down the old flagpole and put a new one in and I thought what a perfect day, Flag Day, to put in a new one," Koch said.

The previous flag was usable, but due to its position relative to the building and the front porch, it was difficult to see for many residents, which prompted the replacement.

"We have a lot of porch parties and thought it was important this be somewhere they can all see it," Koch said.

Koch said Flag Day is especially meaningful for Prairie Village, as many residents are veterans themselves.

"We have a lot of veterans who are residents and a lot of family of veterans as well, spouses and siblings and so on," Koch said. "For countless reasons, we put this flag out there for them."

Michael Landkamer, department sergeant-at-arms for the Nebraska legion, post adjutant in Columbus and national vice commander of the American Legion from 2008-2009, raised the actual flag, accompanied by a bugle rendition of "To the Colors."

"It means a lot," Landkamer said. "It's a day we honor the flag. We honor it every day, but today's a special day."

The American Legion's choir performed several patriotic numbers, including "My Country 'tis of Thee," "This Land is Your Land" and the National Anthem.

Landkamer said the legion does these sort of events whenever it's called, because it honors those who served.

"Very patriotic, it means a lot to them, not just the veterans but the residents and the people of America. It shows a love and respect of our flag, which we should feel," Landkamer said.

The color guard brought flags for Persons of War Missing in Action (POW-MIA), the United States, the American Legion, Army, Navy, Marine Corp, Coast Guard and Air Force.

"All armed services are represented, we do that to honor all those people," Landkamer said.

Landkamer served in the Navy for seven years around the Vietnam War. He joined the Legion at 28, and has been a member of the honor guard for 43 of the 44 years he's been with it.

"I always wanted to join the legion, just because of what they do for veterans," Landkamer said. "The American Legion was founded on four pillars of service: child welfare, national security, veteran's affairs and rehabilitation and Americanism."

One Prairie Village resident in attendance, Marvin Mueller, wore his "Korea Veteran" hat to the event. Mueller served in the Army, not only in Korea, but the National Guard in Nebraska as well.

Flag Day for Mueller meant something simple.

"We fought for that," Mueller said.

