'PRAY FOR US': Columbus Afghan man worries about family's safety

President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete a U.S.-led evacuation. The U.S. withdrew the last of its troops on Monday, with the last planes taking off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, at 2:59 p.m. central time – one minute before midnight in Kabul, the Associated Press reported Monday afternoon.

Thousands have been leaving Afghanistan in fear of the Taliban carrying out revenge attacks against those associated with Americans or the government, AP reported Aug. 17.

“They (the Taliban) don’t allow people to go out because they think because my family want to go to another country, they think I’m military or I’m (against) Taliban,” Jafary said. “But this is (my) family… I’m worried they’ll kill them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hanif Sufizada, the outreach and education program coordinator at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, had been in Kabul when the situation broke out. He told the Telegram about the difficulty in trying to get out of Afghanistan on Aug. 13, the day the Taliban took over Kabul.

Afghans working for or on behalf of the U.S. government, and those who were U.S. citizens, received priority in getting evacuated. Sufizada, a green card holder, was one of many who faced struggles in being able to fly out.