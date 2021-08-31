'PRAY FOR US': Columbus Afghan man worries about family's safety

Sharaf Jafary of Columbus is one of countless Afghans in America waiting for his loved ones to flee Afghanistan.
Jafary has been living in the United States since 2016; he applied for a visa for his wife and five children four years ago but is still waiting for it to get approved. Ever since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, the waiting has turned into persistent worrying for the safety of his family.
“The department (is) only bringing the people who (are) U.S. citizens (or have visas),” Jafary said. “They cannot bring my family because they are not finished with their visa. I applied in 2017 for my family (to come over).”
His family had been livening in Daykundi, a providence in Afghanistan, but now they are staying with Jafary’s cousin in Kabul until they can leave the country. Jafary’s children range in age from 10 to 20 years old.
Like many Afghans, Jafary arrived in the U.S. first to find employment, get settled and save money while waiting for the rest of his family to get approved to come to America.
Jafary works at Cargill. He lived in Arizona for just under a year before moving to Columbus. Jafary’s Pakistani roommate, Noor Muhammad Bahmani, is also struggling to get his wife and children out of Pakistan.
“People say, ‘Your family has to go to another country.’ But there’s no way to go there,” Jafary said. “All the embassies are closed. There’s no visa, no water. It’s difficult to travel to another country.”
President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete a U.S.-led evacuation. The U.S. withdrew the last of its troops on Monday, with the last planes taking off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, at 2:59 p.m. central time – one minute before midnight in Kabul, the Associated Press reported Monday afternoon.
Thousands have been leaving Afghanistan in fear of the Taliban carrying out revenge attacks against those associated with Americans or the government, AP reported Aug. 17.
“They (the Taliban) don’t allow people to go out because they think because my family want to go to another country, they think I’m military or I’m (against) Taliban,” Jafary said. “But this is (my) family… I’m worried they’ll kill them.”
Hanif Sufizada, the outreach and education program coordinator at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, had been in Kabul when the situation broke out. He told the Telegram about the difficulty in trying to get out of Afghanistan on Aug. 13, the day the Taliban took over Kabul.
Afghans working for or on behalf of the U.S. government, and those who were U.S. citizens, received priority in getting evacuated. Sufizada, a green card holder, was one of many who faced struggles in being able to fly out.
“…The first time I showed my green card they did not accept it,” Sufizada said. “They said, ‘no, we are not excavating green card holders.’ I said ‘why not because I live in the U.S. and my kids are there; I came here for research.’ I had to plea for more than 30 hours to get into the plane. It was not easy.”
It has been difficult for even Sufizada, who is connected with a large university system, to get his loved ones out of Afghanistan.
“My own brother who worked on behalf of the U.S. government and my other brother, who worked on behalf of the British government, they’re stuck; they’re pleading, they’re asking me,” Sufizada said. “To be honest, I’m sort of helpless. I did all I could do, I sent all the documentations to the concerning authorities.”
Everything is at a standstill in Afghanistan, Sufizada added.
The Kabul airport had been the only one with flights leaving Afghanistan, and the country is landlocked with its neighbors having closed the borders.
When Jafary had spoken to the Telegram last Thursday, he had just gotten back to Columbus from visiting State Sen. Ben Sasse’s Omaha office.
“He (Sasse) was not there but someone there said they understand, they’re … working with the State Department,” Jafary said.
Sasse has spoken out against the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, faulting Biden for sticking to President Donald Trump’s peace deal to remove troops and for failing to get U.S. citizens and Afghan allies out before the country’s collapse.
Now that U.S. troops have left Afghanistan, Jafary is still hoping his loved ones can escape into a neighboring country and get on a flight to America.
“Please pray for us, for my family,” Jafary said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.