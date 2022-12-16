Precautions urged amid increase in flu, COVID cases

With the arrival of influenza season and an uptick in COVID-19 cases, health officials are urging precautions to help ensure residents stay healthy.

The flu is typically seen between the months of December and February and a spike of COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been seen throughout the United States, now being referred to as a “tripledemic.”

Jessica Hicks, chief public health officer at the East-Central District Health Department, said there are high COVID levels in the district, which covers Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties.

“Right now we're seeing high levels of COVID in Platte, Boone and Nance counties. It's still around, it's still here,” Hicks said. “I really recommend that people get the bivalent booster because that's kind of tailored to the omicron variant, which is a more common one, so people can stay protected.”

The bivalent booster contains components of both the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the omicron variant.

As for the flu, numbers are really high locally, as well as statewide, Hicks added.

“It peaked a couple of months earlier than it did last year. So right now we're seeing it in a lot higher numbers than last year,” Hicks said. “I highly recommend a flu vaccine. Because these respiratory illnesses are going around, I would recommend masking in areas with quite a few people staying up to date on vaccines, sanitizing surfaces, all of that.”

Masking now is recommended so that residents stay healthy and don’t pick up an illness that could be spread to a loved one during the holidays, Hicks said. Keeping gatherings small, if possible, would also be a good idea, she added.

“Otherwise, I would just take precautions like washing hands regularly, wipe down surfaces, encourage everyone coming over to get the flu shot and the COVID vaccine,” Hicks said.

The flu shot is an easy, preventative measure to ensure that, even if you get the flu, your life isn’t disrupted too much by being sick, Dr. Michelle Sell of Columbus Family Practice previously told the Telegram.

Getting vaccinated yourself also helps those in the community that are more susceptible to illness.

"The other thing that we need to remember is that we’re still protecting our vulnerable populations, they haven’t gone away and they’re still vulnerable," Sell said. "Our elderly population, our immunocompromised population, our kids who aren’t yet vaccinated, we’re still protecting them too."

Vaccines are available at East-Central, as well as local health care providers and pharmacies.

“We have walk-in clinics Wednesday, 10 to 6, and people can get their COVID vaccine and their flu vaccine. …If Wednesdays don't work they can always call and we can make an appointment for them in the week,” Hicks said.

RSV largely affects very young infants and older adults, the symptoms of which are similar to a bad cold.

According to Hicks, RSV has been down in this area, though hospitals are still feeling a strain from an increase in illnesses.

“Hospitals have been feeling the ramifications of all three of these respiratory illnesses,” Hicks said. “In order for us to stay safe, to keep our loved one safe, as well as help out our local hospitals, just taking those precautions and especially getting vaccinated.”

Importantly, Hicks said, just because someone tests negative for COVID doesn’t mean they don’t have the flu.

“They should still be staying home if they feel sick, especially gatherings or going to work right now,” she added. “Even if you don't feel very well, you might get someone sick and then they won't be able to be with family for the holidays.”