Prepare for a fair: Ag Society hopeful to restore annual summer event this summer

Ag Society Fair Committee Chairman Beau Klug was not on the Ag Society’s board last year but experienced the 2020 Platte County Fair as the parent of children involved in 4-H.

“…It was difficult dealing with some of that stuff and a lot of people couldn't come out to the fair to watch their friends or grandkids … in the 4-H activities,” Klug said. “We hope to provide that experience, so everybody comes out and watches the (4-Hers) exhibit their hard work from all year.”

The 2021 Platte County Fair is slated for July 7-11, and the Ag Society has been proceeding with planning as normal a fair as possible, Klug said.

“As far as entertainment goes from the Ag Society, we will have the tractor pull, like past years, on Friday (July 9) evening, and then we'll probably (have) the beer garden be open after that,” Klug said. “There'll be some live music there, probably a local band. We don't have them nailed down yet. And then Saturday (July 10) night … the beer garden will be open too and we're gonna get a couple of regional bands, I believe.”

Also that Saturday, there will be an area for activities for younger children, Klug added.