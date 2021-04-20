Prepare for a fair: Ag Society hopeful to restore annual summer event this summer

With area residents having missed out on the Platte County Fair last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are in the works for the 2021 event to be open to the public, according to organizers.
“We've had no official conversations with the East-Central (District Health Department). However, at this point, we are planning and scheduling events and activities to be … on the normal side of things,” Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said.
“We have every intention of going back to a full week schedule and adding in all of the in-person 4-H events as we normally would. We anticipate maybe a couple of modifications to reflect any current COVID-19 regulations at the time. But, by and large, we are planning as we would in a normal year.”
Last year’s county fair was closed to the public and had been limited to 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) events, meaning other typical fair traditions – such as a carnival, concessions and grandstand entertainment – didn’t happen.
The COVID-19 pandemic had thrown a wrench into plans for the 2020 fair as Directed Health Measures at that time restricted the number of people allowed at public gatherings.
“While it was disappointing to not have the usual fair activities and a lot of the other activities that youth really enjoy … it still went as well as we possibly could have asked for,” Goedeken said.
Ag Society Fair Committee Chairman Beau Klug was not on the Ag Society’s board last year but experienced the 2020 Platte County Fair as the parent of children involved in 4-H.
“…It was difficult dealing with some of that stuff and a lot of people couldn't come out to the fair to watch their friends or grandkids … in the 4-H activities,” Klug said. “We hope to provide that experience, so everybody comes out and watches the (4-Hers) exhibit their hard work from all year.”
The 2021 Platte County Fair is slated for July 7-11, and the Ag Society has been proceeding with planning as normal a fair as possible, Klug said.
“As far as entertainment goes from the Ag Society, we will have the tractor pull, like past years, on Friday (July 9) evening, and then we'll probably (have) the beer garden be open after that,” Klug said. “There'll be some live music there, probably a local band. We don't have them nailed down yet. And then Saturday (July 10) night … the beer garden will be open too and we're gonna get a couple of regional bands, I believe.”
Also that Saturday, there will be an area for activities for younger children, Klug added.
“We call it the kids’ zone. So there'll be a bunch of activities,” Klug said. “…For that, (there will be) family-friendly activities with parents or smaller children that want to come out and experience the fair.”
Goedeken noted that many fair-goers, even those involved with 4-H and FFA, missed the other events that didn’t take place last year.
“There are some things that I know families and others missed from that experience,” Goedeken said. “Plans are happening right now to make those events happen again. Essentially, we're looking forward to making it that that experience and everyone really enjoys.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.