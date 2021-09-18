Prestige Dry Cleaners owner selling business

Eldon Engel was leaving the hotel industry after establishing and operating Sleep Inn for 15 years when he purchased Prestige Dry Cleaners in 2006.

Engel said he bought the dry cleaners when the industry was more lucrative, knowing that work dress codes were more formal. Although that may not be the case as much anymore, Prestige has been going strong in Columbus.

After originally buying the dry cleaners 15 years ago, Engel is selling his business, 2905 23rd St. in Columbus. He put it up for sale in late August but the thought of moving on from the dry cleaners originated about six months ago, Engel said.

“My wife and I have enjoyed the business,” he said. “… This has been a nice, fun thing to do on the downside of my years. I’m 75.”

Engel said he wants to sell the dry cleaners as there are some other areas he would like to explore. He said he wants to focus on his work as a five-star mobile notary service contractor. He said the job has taken a lot of his time as he travels around the state.

“It’s getting busier and busier with all the (home) refinances,” Engel said, noting that many homeowners are wanting to refinance in order to lower their interest rate.