Prestige Dry Cleaners owner selling business

Eldon Engel was leaving the hotel industry after establishing and operating Sleep Inn for 15 years when he purchased Prestige Dry Cleaners in 2006.
Engel said he bought the dry cleaners when the industry was more lucrative, knowing that work dress codes were more formal. Although that may not be the case as much anymore, Prestige has been going strong in Columbus.
After originally buying the dry cleaners 15 years ago, Engel is selling his business, 2905 23rd St. in Columbus. He put it up for sale in late August but the thought of moving on from the dry cleaners originated about six months ago, Engel said.
“My wife and I have enjoyed the business,” he said. “… This has been a nice, fun thing to do on the downside of my years. I’m 75.”
Engel said he wants to sell the dry cleaners as there are some other areas he would like to explore. He said he wants to focus on his work as a five-star mobile notary service contractor. He said the job has taken a lot of his time as he travels around the state.
“It’s getting busier and busier with all the (home) refinances,” Engel said, noting that many homeowners are wanting to refinance in order to lower their interest rate.
Although he is selling the business, Engel said the only stipulation is Prestige must continue to be operated as a dry cleaner.
“I’m not going to allow it to be changed over to a liquor store or a professional office building or something like that,” Engel said. “… These employees are going to be paid for at least a year after I leave just because I’m going to guarantee it. So I want that support from whoever buys it.”
Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said Prestige has been fantastic for the community.
“I think having a dry cleaner in town is an asset for residents and visitors,” McNeil said. “I hope (Engel) is able to transfer the business to someone who will maintain their level of excellence and service to the community.”
Prestige Dry Cleaners – like most of the world – was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Engel said the business saw strong sales from 2015 to 2019 but had a drop-off in 2020. However, 2021 has shown to be a stronger year, Engel said, as the business has gone back to 2019 sales numbers.
“In other words, we’re recovering,” he said. “So if you talk to retail, they’re all in recovering mode right now. That simply means people are spending money because they have more money.”
The dry cleaner offers to launder clothes like suits, ties, dress shirts or slacks. But its services also extends to household items such as curtains and bedding.
Engel said Prestige doesn’t only promise that customers’ clothes or other items are cleaned but the facility itself is quite tidy.
“That’s how we operate,” Engel said. “We operate on a clean system where if you bring in dirty clothes, you’re going to go out clean because everything you see here is in a clean environment.”
