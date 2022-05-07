Preventing dementia and stroke: How your blood pressure can affect your brain

One of the best ways to reduce your risk of stroke or dementia is to keeping your blood pressure from climbing too high.

Over time, untreated high blood pressure can damage blood vessels in your brain, making it more likely that they will:

Become narrowed and clogged, which reduces the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the brain.

Rupture or burst.

Both of these changes to the blood vessels can lead to stroke. Many people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure.

After suffering a stroke, some people also develop vascular dementia or vascular cognitive impairment, which can cause memory and thinking problems.

Keep your blood pressure normal:

Start by visiting your primary care physician (PCP) for regular blood pressure checks. High blood pressure often has no symptoms, so regular checks are the only way to know where you stand. Ask your PCP if you should also check your blood pressure at home.

The blood pressure reading gives two numbers: a top (systolic) number and a bottom (diastolic) number:

Normal if the top number is less than 120 and bottom number less than 80

Elevated, top is 120-129, bottom is less than 80

Stage 1 high blood pressure, top is 130-139, bottom is 80 to 89

Stage 2, top is 140 or higher, bottom is 90 or higher

Hypertensive crisis (call your doctor immediately), top is higher than 180, bottom is higher than 120

If your blood pressure is not in a healthy range, there are ways you may be able to bring it down and possibly help protect your brain.

Lifestyle changes that may help lower blood pressure

Make dietary changes — Eat a diet with healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products.

Consume less sodium — Cut back on salt and sodium by comparing food labels.

Stay active — Get at least 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic activity, like brisk walking, each week.

Reduce your overall body weight — Having a healthy diet and exercise regimen can help you reach and maintain a healthy weight.

Quit smoking — Quitting smoking will also help reduce blood pressure.

If your PCP prescribes blood pressure medicines, take them exactly as directed.

Samantha Lozos is the service line coordinator for the emergency department at Columbus Community Hospital.

