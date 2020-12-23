Priester appointed mayor after lack of winner in election

Shortly after being re-elected to the Humphrey City Council, Bob Priester finds himself assuming the position of mayor.

Priester was previously the president of the Humphrey City Council. His appointment to the office of mayor took place during Monday's council meeting.

Priester said he assumes the position will last for the next four years.

The position of mayor was left open following an election with no one on the ballot and no valid write-in candidates.

Lonnie Weidner finished out his term as mayor and did not run for the office again.

State law dictates that the council president — Priester, in this case — will fill the office of mayor when it is vacant. Now that he’s done that, Priester can appoint someone to fill his vacated council seat.

"We are advertising for a vacancy," City Clerk June Went said. "If there are names, we'll probably fill it Jan. 18."