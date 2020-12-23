Priester appointed mayor after lack of winner in election

Shortly after being re-elected to the Humphrey City Council, Bob Priester finds himself assuming the position of mayor.
Priester was previously the president of the Humphrey City Council. His appointment to the office of mayor took place during Monday's council meeting.
Priester said he assumes the position will last for the next four years.
The position of mayor was left open following an election with no one on the ballot and no valid write-in candidates.
Lonnie Weidner finished out his term as mayor and did not run for the office again.
State law dictates that the council president — Priester, in this case — will fill the office of mayor when it is vacant. Now that he’s done that, Priester can appoint someone to fill his vacated council seat.
"We are advertising for a vacancy," City Clerk June Went said. "If there are names, we'll probably fill it Jan. 18."
The alternative to appointing Priester as mayor would have involved the state holding a special election, which is expensive. The cost of special elections is why the state usually tries to avoid holding them.
There was a second Humphrey council seat left empty by the November election. Alan Eisenmenger did not run for re-election and no candidates filed for the ballot or through write-in affidavits.
But, Went said Eisenmenger is staying on until someone is appointed to take his place. As a result, the council has the members needed by state law to continue conducting business.
Went said a posting to fill Eisenmenger’s position will likely be made after Priester’s vacant seat has been filled.
In a previous Telegram article, League of Nebraska Municipalities Executive Director Lynn Rex said the problem Humphrey has faced is becoming more and more common.
What has happened in Humphrey this year almost happened in the Butler County community of Surprise.
Originally, no one filed to appear on the ballot for any of the three village board seats up for election in Surprise. Once word got out, though, several people stepped forward.
Five people filed write-in affidavits by the Oct. 23 deadline, making all of them eligible to receive write-in votes in the November election.
People cast write-in votes for those candidates, and the village board positions were all filled.
The same reason for the lack of candidates has been given in Surprise and Humphrey, though. The same people keep stepping up to serve in elected office, either on a village board or city council, and no one else shows an interest.
At least, not until the future of local government comes into question, in Surprise's case.
That concern is something Surprise's candidates ended up having in common. In Surprise — a community a fraction of Humphrey's size — all of the candidates said the same thing: they want to self-govern.
