Progress continues at Charlie Louis station

Renovations at the Charlie Louis Fire Station in Columbus remain in progress with the goal of making the facility a full-time station.

Additions and remodels have been underway at the building and include increased storage space, exhaust filtration, dormitories, health and safety improvements and other work, as well as an office for the Columbus Police Department and added parking.

During the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting on Nov. 7, council members approved change orders to the Charlie Louis Fire Station, 424 Eighth St., addition and renovation project in the total amount of $110,278.38, the bulk of that money – $103,148.23 – being attributed to a fire suppression system extension into the facility’s bay area.

City Engineer Rick Bogus said the fire suppression system was originally included in the living quarters addition and because it was an addition to an existing building, city staff and the project’s architects WSKF Architects believed that fire suppression would not be needed for the rest of the building.

However, he added, the State Fire Marshal is requiring it because it’s a public safety facility and because there are additions on both sides of the building, therefore, it was determined to be a total building renovation. City staff and WSKF Architects attempted to find another solution but it was decided that the fire suppression system extension was needed, he said.

The other change orders had been an additional $9,392.37 for a bay floor refinishing and a deduction of $2,262.22 for a bay sectional door revision.

“I don't know if anybody's drove by the Charlie Louis station lately but it seems to be moving along pretty good. So excited to see them get back in business out there,” Second Ward Council Member Dennis Kresha said.

In other business, the council OK’d changing the name of the Columbus Community Center to the Columbus Senior Center.

According to a memo, the senior center’s name was changed to the Columbus Community Center when it was relocated from downtown to the Columbus Family Resource Center to make the senior center “more inclusive, positive and inviting.”

The Columbus Community Building – which will house the Columbus Public Library, a children’s museum, city hall and other amenities – is scheduled to open next year.

Although the senior center continues to get steady traffic, patrons are getting confused as both facilities have similar names, the memo states. The Senior Advisory Board felt that changing the name back to the Columbus Senior Center would help prevent confusion.

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski asked if other name options had been considered.

“I just think we could come up with a more prominent name for it. It's not just the senior center. We have a lot of young people going over there,” Kresha said, bringing up the idea of a contest to rename the facility.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said the advisory board considered multiple ideas before deciding on reverting to the facility’s original name. First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte added that the senior center’s name can be changed in the future if needed.

It was approved 7-1 with Kresha voting against.

Additionally, council members gave the green light to put a Lost Creek Parkway water main extension project out for bid.

According to a public memo, the project would provide water service to the remainder of properties along Lost Creek Parkway and would tie into water main construction at the Harrah’s casino, located at the former Wishbones property. It would be from Wilderness Road to U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. Highway 81 from Lost Creek Parkway to 63rd Avenue.

“Proposed construction is approximately 25,000 feet of mainly 18 and 12-inch diameter water mains, fire hydrants, valves, fittings, and related work including connections to the existing city water system where applicable,” the memo states. “Location of the mains will be in Lost Creek Parkway property and State of Nebraska right-of-way.”

The project is in the city’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget in the amount of $3,300,000. Construction would potentially begin and end in 2023, pending contractor and material availability.

With the new fiscal year having started Oct. 1, the council approved budgeted purchases for different departments. They included $21,855 for a mower for the park department; $52,615 for both a pickup truck and $34,974.40 to outfit the truck for the Columbus Fire Department; $20,730 for turnout gear for the fire station; $21,396 for thermal imaging cameras for the fire department; $16,759 for an unmarked vehicle for the Columbus Police Department; $245,840 for two tandem axle trailers for the transfer station; and a combined quote from different vendors in the amount of $1,681,568.33 for furniture, fixtures and equipment for the entirety of the Columbus Community Building excluding the children’s museum and coffee shop.

The Columbus City Council also:

• Appointed Jailene Ramirez to the Columbus Public Library Board.

• Approved resolutions regarding a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 1575, a disadvantaged business enterprise program for the Columbus Municipal Airport (required to qualify for federal funding) and an agreement with Columbus Public Schools for use of the Aquatic Center.

• Heard an update from Third Ward Council Member Ron Schilling that the Columbus Area Vertical Voices will be holding a Christmas concert on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Columbus High School.

• Heard an update from Bulkley that a banquet was held last week to honor the city’s employees, staff and volunteers who help serve the city and run the community.