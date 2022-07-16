Progress is underway

It has been a busy and exciting year for the city of Columbus as well as the Columbus Public Library. If you drive downtown, you can't miss the fact that there is a lot of action. With progress comes some sacrifice. You may have had to adjust your routes a few times, since roads are being worked on and even closed. While that can be irritating in the short term, it is worth it temporarily in order to have better in the near future.

If you have been downtown, you certainly can't miss the progress happening on the Library and community building. It is impressive and exciting! What a beautiful addition to our community this will be. Our current Library staff has adjusted to their temporary location, and are making the best of the situation as they watch their new home being built right across the street. Library services have not stopped; the staff have just found creative ways to give patrons the same services they had before. Do not let a temporary location stop you from using our Library. It is still open for business and all are welcome.

The progress on the building is on track so far, and each week we begin to see more of a picture of what this building addition to our downtown will look like. It will certainly be something Columbus will be proud of, and can certainly become the centerpiece of all the great offerings our downtown businesses have available, to both the people of Columbus as well as the visitors who come here. The City of Power and Progress continues to live up to its name!

Robert Hausmann is the principal of North Park Elementary School and a member of the Columbus Public Library Board of Directors.