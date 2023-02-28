A community partnership in Columbus aims to help keep those with special needs and/or cognitive disabilities safe from wandering off and getting into a potentially unsafe situation.

Columbus Community Hospital, the Columbus Police Department, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Public Schools have been working on bringing Project Lifesaver to the area.

Project Lifesaver is a nonprofit that provides law enforcement, rescue personnel and caregivers with a way to quickly locate individuals prone to roam, such as those with autism or Alzheimer’s disease.

In the program, individuals wear a personalized wristband that sends a tracking signal to an assigned radio frequency every second for 24 hours a day. If the enrolled person goes missing, a caregiver can notify their local Project Lifesaver agency and a trained emergency team responds. The tracking signal helps reduce the time, cost and support needed for a search and rescue mission.

Project Lifesaver is being introduced to CPS as a soft launch. It will be offered to school-aged children, which could be expanded as additional funding becomes available.

CPS officials noted at a February board of education meeting that the project efforts were underway.

Chip Kay, director of finance and human resources, reported at a Feb. 13 CPS board meeting that letters were sent to families who would be eligible for the new program.

“The cost for our district is going to be less than $5,000 for starting this up and it could benefit up to 13 to 15 of our students, or families who agree to participate,” Kay said.

“We've had one sign up so far … with us. We're waiting to get about three to five before we do (additional paperwork). This is a great program for our community, it’s a great program for these kids that are in need. I think we're very fortunate to partner with the police department and the hospital to be the school district that's wanting to be a part of this.”

According to a Jan. 12 press release from CCH, local law enforcement representatives from the police department and sheriff’s office attended a three-day training class to learn more about Project Lifesaver’s technology and rescue tactics.

“We have a responsibility to do what we can to help protect wandering individuals,” Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk said, in the press release. “After working with our local schools and community partners, we decided Project Lifesaver’s technology would benefit our community.

"This project is a testament to the cooperation between agencies in Platte County."

According to the nonprofit organization’s website, Project Lifesaver is run by public safety agencies and, when an agency decides to implement the project, they are equipped with the needed technologies and are provided training to those involved.

In Nebraska, Project Lifesaver programs are also implemented in Omaha, Papillion, Lincoln, Kearney and Grand Island.

To learn more about Project Lifesaver, contact the Columbus Police Department at 402-564-3201 or the Platte County Sherriff’s Office at 402-564-3329.