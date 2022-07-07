Project moves forward: Entire lighting being replacing at Pawnee Park Legion Field

The City of Columbus will be moving forward with replacing the lighting at the Pawnee Park Baseball Field.

City Engineer Rick Bogus brought the matter before the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting July 5. The project was approved earlier this year with $280,000 budgeted for it. The project includes the design and construction of downward directional lighting on new poles, which would help provide better coverage on the field.

However, Bogus noted, costs came back higher than expected.

“In today’s age with materials and contractor availability, things are a little bit higher. They came back with an initial $591,000 cost to do this lighting project there,” Bogus said. “What we did right away is ask them to go back … see if they can come up with anything, get some additional quotes from people and they came back and, doing the entire system we need to get done, it was $539,000. So they did cut some of it.”

Prices were checked with other major vendors but there wasn’t much of a cost savings, he added.

Bogus also provided an estimated cost of $477,110 to replace the lighting but to use the existing poles.

As noted during the meeting, the light poles are typically expected to last roughly 50 years. The last time the poles had been checked, Bogus added, they were determined to be in good shape; that was a few years ago.

“Those poles have been here as long as I’ve been here, which is 1974, so they’re at that 50-year mark,” Third Ward Council Member Ron Schilling said.

Schilling, who’s involved with Legion baseball, noted the lights at the field are turned on early to make sure they will in fact come on.

“We had one go out at a ball game the other night. We have one out now, the parts have been ordered for it,” Schilling said. “This is going to continue on. They were put in ’98 or something like that, and this is what we’re dealing with. Also, the lights are very inefficient. You can tell time with them because at 9:15, the center fielder at a high fly ball, he can’t find it. We had two of them the other night against Grand Island.”

An issue, Schilling said, is when the balls fly above the lights because then the players have trouble finding them. With the new lights, he added, some lights will shine up in the event of a fly ball.

“We as a city, if we want to apply for any American Legion state tournaments, we can’t get them because we don’t have good lights,” Schilling said.

With only $280,000 budgeted for the project – this amount includes a grant previously received for it – the city will have to use some funds from next year’s fiscal budget to pay for the remaining costs.

Mayor Jim Bulkley noted the project’s construction would “flow from the end of one fiscal year to the beginning of a new fiscal year.”

Bogus added that the $280,000 can be used to order the parts, while funds from next year’s budget can be used for construction and labor.

Council members unanimously approved replacing the entire lighting system at $539,000.

Additionally, the Columbus City Council approved:

The appointment of Luis Venzor as a police officer. Venzor comes to Columbus from a 10-year career with the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office.

A resolution allowing $7,500 in previously allocated but unused funds to be used for consulting services in regards to a potential Highway 30 and Highway 64 connector. The city had previously pledged those funds, and a traffic study showed benefits from such a road, but the original 30/64 connector committee was disbanded earlier this year. Efforts are being made to potentially revitalize the project. According to the resolution, Dennis Hirschbrunner, Dennis Grennan and Arnie Stuthman will work to move the project forward and provide information to conclude whether it should move forward with funding sources or shut down further efforts. Work is estimated to be completed by Oct. 1.