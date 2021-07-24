Project to restore groundwater levels near Columbus

The NRD could require everyone in the area to reduce their water usage, but that would be difficult with the amount of industry right there, especially the ADM facility, 3000 E. Eighth St.

"The other option was to come up with a project to allow everybody to keep doing what they're doing and move water around, basically," Callan said.

To that end, the Columbus Recharge Project will carry water from the Tailrace to the Lost Creek channel, allowing it to infiltrate back into the ground, "recharging" groundwater levels. The NRD is installing two pipelines as part of the project.

"Right along Eighth Street between the canal and Lost Creek channel, there will be a 14-inch pipeline to take water from the canal over to Lost Creek," Callan said. "And then there's a 6-inch pipeline that will go from a well by Lost Creek north to Christopher's Cove."

Construction on the pipelines started near the end of June and is slated to go until November.

Loup Power District is keeping an eye on the construction.