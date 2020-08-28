Promedcare takes pride in offering good care

“We partner with insurance (and) we work with the VA (Veterans Affairs), so we care for quite a few veterans,” Foxhoven said.

Veterans and their spouses can qualify for assistance through the VA. Medicaid programs can also help cover in-home care costs. Long-term care or “nursing home” insurance can help with those costs as well.

Promedcare is unique because it is a combined equipment retailer and in-home care company.

“We can come out and either have equipment installed or sell that to them at a discount because they’re a part of the other side of our business,” Foxhoven said.

Foxhoven encourages anyone with questions to reach out to a Promedcare office. At that point, he said, a Promedcare client coordinator will intake a client and their family. In Columbus, Tricia Bloomquist is the client coordinator.

The coordinator meets with the family and client for an in-home assessment to understand what needs must be met and to suggest simple changes to make the home safer or more accessible.

For example, handrails can be installed and rugs and furniture can be moved around to make the home easier to navigate.