Promedcare takes pride in offering good care

In-home care companies like Promedcare offer people an alternative to moving into an assisted living facility or nursing home.
When Promedcare President Andrew Foxhoven and his wife bought Promedcare in 2016, it was just a medical equipment retailer. Since then, the company has added in-home care and has grown from 30 employees at two locations to 175 in four locations.
Promedcare has offices in Columbus, Fremont, Norfolk and Blair and serves people throughout northeastern Nebraska.
Promedcare, 3100 23rd St. in Columbus, employs all its own caregivers who all undergo drug testing, a background screening and training before they go into the home. The caregiver-client relationship is also regularly monitored by Promedcare’s office staff, Foxhoven said.
While many companies focus on clientele in bigger cities, Foxhaven said Promedcare has focused on providing in-home care in rural communities.
Usually, in-home care means providing help with daily needs.
“Helping with bathing and grooming, going to the restroom, cooking, cleaning (and) medication reminders would be a few,” Foxhoven said.
Promedcare also offers companion care to clients for those lacking social interaction. And, none of those services are limited to people of a certain age. People with chronic health conditions or those recovering from a serious injury may need similar help.
“We partner with insurance (and) we work with the VA (Veterans Affairs), so we care for quite a few veterans,” Foxhoven said.
Veterans and their spouses can qualify for assistance through the VA. Medicaid programs can also help cover in-home care costs. Long-term care or “nursing home” insurance can help with those costs as well.
Promedcare is unique because it is a combined equipment retailer and in-home care company.
“We can come out and either have equipment installed or sell that to them at a discount because they’re a part of the other side of our business,” Foxhoven said.
Foxhoven encourages anyone with questions to reach out to a Promedcare office. At that point, he said, a Promedcare client coordinator will intake a client and their family. In Columbus, Tricia Bloomquist is the client coordinator.
The coordinator meets with the family and client for an in-home assessment to understand what needs must be met and to suggest simple changes to make the home safer or more accessible.
For example, handrails can be installed and rugs and furniture can be moved around to make the home easier to navigate.
“We look for simple things we can introduce,” Promedcare Fremont office Client Coordinator Brooke Allen said. “I’ll notice that they don’t have a shower chair or they might not have a lift chair.”
After that, Promedcare helps clients put together a care plan.
Promedcare requires each home visit to last a minimum of two hours. Otherwise, Allen said, the care schedule is very flexible. The goal, she said, is not to limit a person’s independence, but to prolong their time in their home.
Usually, there is an inciting incident, such as a fall, that pushes people to seek in-home care as an option. In the case of an accident, Promedcare’s first priority is the health and safety of the client. Promedcare also contacts any family members.
It’s not unusual for the Promedcare team to be more involved in the home right after an accident, Foxhoven noted.
“We flex up and down, as needed,” he said.
If possible, Allen said, it’s better to reach out before there’s an inciting incident. Falls, weight loss, forgetfulness and deteriorating hygiene are all signs it may be time to look for help.
“Also, depression. Are they starting to withdraw from things they enjoy doing? It might just be as simple a thing as companionship,” Allen said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
