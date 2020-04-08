Promoting local business: CVB, Chamber hope to help others amid pandemic

Under the backdrop of tough economic news brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau are attempting to do their part to help small businesses who may be affected by the drop in sales and foot traffic.
The Chamber will be sponsoring a Small Business Bingo game during the month of April that will allow people to have a little bit of fun while shopping at local businesses.
Additionally, the Chamber is encouraging people to round-up purchases made at local restaurants and shops to the nearest dollar in a souped-up version of their Roundup for Retail program normally done during the 4th of July week.
The CVB will hold a series of “Quarantheme” days, in which people can win various goods and products from local stores, some of whom are closed during the duration of the crisis.
All of this is being done to support businesses who will be feeling the heat during the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Many businesses have closed to walk-in shoppers and restaurants are attempting to follow the social distancing guidelines supported by the federal government. In turn, the Chamber is attempting to keep the backbone of Columbus’ economy going strong, even during a pandemic.
“They are the heartbeat of our community,” said Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer. “We have over 850 members. 750 of them are constituted as small businesses. We represent a large portion of the business community, but there are more as well. Keeping those small businesses alive (means) jobs.”
Columbus’ manufacturing and agribusiness interests are strong and may very well weather the storm that comes from COVID-19. But, small businesses will almost certainly bear the burden of the cost that the oncoming recession will bring. Without open stores, businesses would likely have to temporarily furlough or lay off employees in order to save money and keep themselves open. Even during this troubled time, the Chamber is hoping that the people of Columbus can do what is needed to help save small business and the overall economy of Columbus.
“Those small businesses really deserve our support at this time,” Schieffer said.
So, they’re going to have a little bit of fun, with a bingo card being sent out to those who want one. The card contains simple activities that everyone can do, from communicating with local businesses to share their appreciation, or trying out a new place to eat, or even helping out a business owner with their childcare. The fun ideas are meant to build people up and provide a sense of good feelings during a time where people are suffering with illness.
“We will get through this, there’s no doubt that we will get through this together,” Schieffer said. “There’s a phrase going around called ‘community unity’, so how can we differently encourage our community to remain unified? There’s going to be more needs as we go through this, if it’s another month or two as it’s predicted to be, so how can we really come together as a community?”
The theme days put on by the CVB also provide a sense of community-based fun for people stuck in their homes during this time. CVB has enlisted the help of many businesses to provide different items for people to win during this time. Drawings will be held during the theme days, with the winner receiving prizes like a bouquet of flowers from Accent Floral, gift cards from local businesses and even board games. The list is endless and all to help out businesses during a time of need.
“Since we’re a little bit limited with travel, we want to provide opportunities for local, Platte County businesses to share what they have (and) what they’re doing, just to get the word out there,” said Katy McNeil, CVB’s director. “If we can get the word out about the great things that we have in Platte County and what’s available here, people have those gift cards that they can use so they can go and enjoy those businesses and give them some traffic.”
No one knows when things will return to normal, but everyone involved is hopeful that people will provide their support and give local business the boost it needs to get back on track when the crisis ends. Schieffer even noted that there are businesses that are still hiring, a remarkable feat considering the level of economic carnage that the recession is likely to bring.
“If you go to somethinggood.com, or if you go to the Department of Labor website, there are businesses that are still employing and still have jobs available,” Schieffer said. “While there are businesses that have had to lay off or for the benefit of their business, laid off (workers), they can get a loan from the Small Business Administration. The SBA loans that are available now, they are forgivable if you continue to employ the people you employed when this started. It’s all about keeping people employed.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
