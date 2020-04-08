Promoting local business: CVB, Chamber hope to help others amid pandemic

The theme days put on by the CVB also provide a sense of community-based fun for people stuck in their homes during this time. CVB has enlisted the help of many businesses to provide different items for people to win during this time. Drawings will be held during the theme days, with the winner receiving prizes like a bouquet of flowers from Accent Floral, gift cards from local businesses and even board games. The list is endless and all to help out businesses during a time of need.

“Since we’re a little bit limited with travel, we want to provide opportunities for local, Platte County businesses to share what they have (and) what they’re doing, just to get the word out there,” said Katy McNeil, CVB’s director. “If we can get the word out about the great things that we have in Platte County and what’s available here, people have those gift cards that they can use so they can go and enjoy those businesses and give them some traffic.”

No one knows when things will return to normal, but everyone involved is hopeful that people will provide their support and give local business the boost it needs to get back on track when the crisis ends. Schieffer even noted that there are businesses that are still hiring, a remarkable feat considering the level of economic carnage that the recession is likely to bring.