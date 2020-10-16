Property tax requests up around Platte County

At its Tuesday morning meeting, the Platte County Board of Equalization — made up of the same members who comprise the Board of Supervisors — approved property tax levies.
School districts, townships, cities and villages, rural fire districts, natural resource districts, educational service units, sanitary improvement districts, Central Community College, the Platte County Ag Society and the Platte County government each set a levy to get property tax money.
The Platte County Board of Equalization then approves those requests.
Property values have generally gone up and most entities are asking for more money this year. That would indicate that people can expect to pay more in property tax this year. Some people may see a decrease, however.
"There are always some exceptions to the rule," Platte County Assessor Tom Placzek said.
Taxes are complicated, so there's no certainty.
The final property tax a person pays depends on the requests of all the entities that cover their piece of property. It is the job of the county assessor to calculate how different areas will be affected. The assessor has until Nov. 20 to make a list of all the taxes due.
The school districts in Platte County make up the largest portion of property tax requests in the county.
Overall, the tax request for Columbus Public Schools (CPS) has gone up. CPS Director of Business Operations Chip Kay said the district's overall levy has also increased, and people can expect to pay roughly $25 more to CPS for every $100,000 of property value.
"The increase was a direct result of increased bond payments due in 2020-2021 prior to the refinancing that has taken place this fall," Kay said in a Tuesday email to The Telegram.
Property values also rose in the district, meaning the unchanged CPS general and special building fund levies will bring in more money.
"The increased tax dollars received from the increase in valuation will be used for additional instructional personnel, facility upgrades, and addressing the needs associated with increased enrollment in the District," Kay said.
The situation is similar for Lakeview Community Schools. Property values also went up overall in the district.
"Our district valuation increased 8.27 percent this year allowing for a reduction to the combined levies for the district general fund and special building fund," Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said in a Tuesday email to the Telegram.
The district general fund and special building fund levies are only a part of Lakeview's overall levy, though. Lakeview's bond levy is the other part, and that did increase.
"The bond levy went up 5.1 cents to reflect the voter approved $12 million dollar bond for the Lakeview Jr-Sr High additions and renovations project," Plas said.
As a result, Lakeview's levy increased overall, along with its overall property tax request.
