Property tax requests up around Platte County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Overall, the tax request for Columbus Public Schools (CPS) has gone up. CPS Director of Business Operations Chip Kay said the district's overall levy has also increased, and people can expect to pay roughly $25 more to CPS for every $100,000 of property value.

"The increase was a direct result of increased bond payments due in 2020-2021 prior to the refinancing that has taken place this fall," Kay said in a Tuesday email to The Telegram.

Property values also rose in the district, meaning the unchanged CPS general and special building fund levies will bring in more money.

"The increased tax dollars received from the increase in valuation will be used for additional instructional personnel, facility upgrades, and addressing the needs associated with increased enrollment in the District," Kay said.

The situation is similar for Lakeview Community Schools. Property values also went up overall in the district.

"Our district valuation increased 8.27 percent this year allowing for a reduction to the combined levies for the district general fund and special building fund," Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said in a Tuesday email to the Telegram.