Platte County

Hastreiter, Joseph E. & Lastenia A., H&W, to B2W Enterprise LLC - Lot 5 In Block 8, Robison’s 2nd Add of Humphrey $89,000

Sliva, Timothy J. & Juliann E., H&W, to Sypal, Lisa M., Pfeifer, Lacey R., Roeber, Jenna L. - 22-19-02W NE 1/4 SE 1/4, 11-18-02W PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

FDH LLC to JSTA Properties LLC - Lot 16, 17 And Pt Lot 12, 13 In Block F, East Park Add of Columbus $530,000

Dush, Brad R. & Beth A., MC, to Dush, Brad R., Trustee, Dush, Brad R. Trust, Dush, Beth A., Trustee, Dush, Beth A. Trust - 33-17-02W S 1/2 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wilson, Kimberly A., Sgl., to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp - Lot 8 In Block C, Boettcher Add of Columbus $236,000

Behlen, Ardith M., Sgl., to Plugge Greg, Plugge, Joseph B. Lot 1 Union Pacific Sd of Columbus $382,000

Herchenbach, Daryl G. & Susan J., H&W, to Herchenbach, Daryl G. - 15-20-03W W 1/2 NE 1/4 & PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Sieh, Darwin R. & Yvonne M., H&W, to Gasper, Dale A. & Nancy M., H&W - 32-18-01E PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $48,000

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp to Quail Meadows LLC - 29-17-01E PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Novotny, John A. & Nila Moore, H&W, to Granville Custom Homes Inc - Lot 2 In Block A, Adele Add of Columbus $130,000

Columbus Steel Supply Incorporated to Platte County, Nebraska - 23-17-01E PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Barcel, Lance A., Jr. & Andrea, H&W, to Benson, Brandon J. & Amber L., H&W - Lot 17 In Block 6, Swift Third Add of Columbus $174,000

Freeman, Rex C. & Elizabeth L., H&W, to Abreu, Manuel A. Gutierrez & Fernandez, Lilian, H&W - Lot 5 Johannes 4th Sd of Columbus $220,000

T HAENF LLC to Rubio, Brayan A. Gonzalez, Sgl., & Gomez, Leslye D. Rodriguez, Sgl. - East 90 Feet of Lot 2 In Block A, Wiese Add Formerly Wiese Sd of Columbus $230,000

Diedrichsen, Dr. Peter E. & Ruth, H&W, to Granville Custom Homes Inc - Lot 2 In Block B, Adele Add of Columbus $146,000

Archer Daniels Midland Company to Platte County, Nebraska 23-17-01E PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 Together with Easement (Tax Exempt)

Pt Lots 1, 2, 3 Katana Subdivision of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Easement Valmont Industries Inc to Platte County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bankson, William N. & Laurie D., H&W, to Allen, Benjamin & Destiny, H&W - Lot 2 In Block C, Prairie Lane 9th Add of Columbus $285,000

Lambert, C. Ronald & Charlotte K., H&W, to Lange, Michael C., - Lots 2 & 3 In Block A, Hillside Estates 3rd Subdivision of Columbus $72,000

Barjenbruch, Charles H., Sgl., to Barjenbruch, Charles H., Trustee, Barjenbruch, Charles H. Trust - 03-19-01E W 1/2 SE 1/4, 10-19-01E NE 1/4 SE 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4 & PT S 1/2 SE 1/4, 15-19-01E PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Gillett, Katheryn R., Sgl., to Andreasen, Angie M., Smith, Debora A., Gillett, Trevor J. - Lot 2 In Block L, Westlawn Seventh Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Barjenbruch, James L. & Diane L., H&W, to Barjenbruch, James L. & Diane L., H&W - 10-19-01E PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Weeder, Steven & Roxana R., H&W, to S & R Weeder Inc - 30-19-03W PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Lot 1 & The W 1/2 of Vacated 11th Street Adjacent Thereto, Block 6; Miles 3rd Addition to David City, Lot 3, Block 4; Littys 1st Addition to David City, Lot 5, Block 5; Miles 2nd Addition to David City Campbell, Jason G. & Campbell, Corinne N., H&W, to JCC Properties, LLC (Tax Exempt)

Broeker, Janet A. & Broeker, Donald, MC, to Shaw, Mandy, Root, Kalan, Hammond, Kendra - 05-15-03 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, East 3/4 of the NE 1/4 SE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & the East 3/4 of SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-15-03 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (18.75 Acres), 05-15-03 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, W 1/4 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & W 1/4 NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Also A Strip of Ground Running North & South & 22 Feet Wide Running Along The West Edge of the SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Broeker, Bonnie L. & Broeker, Duane, MC, to Hall, Sarah D., Broeker, Nathan P. - 05-15-03 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, EAST 3/4 of the NE 1/4 SE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & the East 3/4 of SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-15-03 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (18.75 Acres), 05-15-03 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, W 1/4 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & W 1/4 NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, also a Strip of Ground Running North & South & 22 Feet Wide Running Along The West Edge of the SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Wietfeld, Paul, Sgl., to Wietfeld, Nicholas P., Wietfeld, Vance M. - Pt Lot 6, 7, 8 In Block 6, Orig Town of Leigh, 18-20-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Walling Add of Leigh $72,000

Svitak, Richard, Sgl., to Barcel, Lance Jr. & Barcel, Andrea, H&W - Pt Lot 2 Koza Blk of Clarkson $120,000

Polk County

Kevin J Medow and Angela G Medow, H&W, to Steven A Rafert and Coreen K Rafert, H&W - NEl/4 of Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $2,016,000

Kimberly C White, nka Kimberly C Hallquist and Keith E Hallquist, W&H, and Craig W Strong and Jennifer K Strong, H&W, to Joseph P Kenney - The N1/2 NE1/4 of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $600,000

Forrest Gabrielson and Heather Grizzle, H&W, to Zachary M Grumbles and Emily Grumbles, H&W - Lot 2, Gerrard Subdivision, Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska, together with the North Half of vacated 6th street abutting thereon $175,000

Susan Schmoker Sueper, Sgl., to April D Van Diest and Jessica M Henggeler - South Half of the North Half of Southwest Quarter (S1/2 N1/2 SW1/4) of Section Six (6), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range One (1) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Stewart Allen Olson, MP, to Rebecca Van Renan - An undivided one-sixteenth (1/16) interest in: The East Half (E1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $36,000.00 (First 1/16 increment)

Stewart Allen Olson, MP, to Rebecca Van Renan - An undivided one-sixteenth (1/16) interest in: The East Half (E1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $36,000.00 (Second 1/16 increment)

Stewart Allen Olson, MP, to Rebecca Van Renan - An undivided one-sixteenth (1/16) interest in: The East Half (E1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $36,000.00 (Third 1/16 increment)