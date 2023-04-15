Platte County

Moore, John H., Jr. & Genene R., H&W, to Dunlap, Bryan & Shelley, H&W - Lot 10 Sunside Subdivision of Columbus $400,000.00

J Z & B LLC to Novak, Joshua J. & Megan L., H&W - Lot 2 In Block A, Northern Hills Subdivision of Columbus $74,000.00

J Z & B LLC to Bignell Enterprises Inc - Lot 5 In Block C, Northern Hills Subdivision of Columbus $42,000.00

Diaz, Leonardo F. & Torres, Maria D. Galarza, H&W, to Juarez, Amanda Y Perez - Lot 1 In Block A, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich Sd of Columbus $230,000.00

Galdamez, Edgar, Sgl., to Quinonez, Eduardo - Lot 8 And East 1.5 Feet of Lot 7 In Block 180, Original of Columbus $60,000.00

Kobza, Greg A. & Tonja L., MC, to Santoyo, Rogelio Aguilar, Sgl. - Lot 20 In Block A, North Park First Add of Columbus $288,000.00

Bernt Family Farms LLC to JAMP Properties LLC, Janssen, Jeremy & Jill, H&W - 28-17-03W NE 1/4 $1,517,000.00

Bermudez, Jose & Maria E., H&W, to Jimenez, Jorge Jr., Sgl., Yepez, Carmen Cabanas, Cardenas, Jorge Jimenez, W&H

Lot 8 In Block 4, Swift Third Add of Columbus $190,000.00

Reinke, Roy C., Jr., Sgl., & Stutesman, Angela L., Sgl., to Meers, Jack E. & Lisa M., H&W - Lot 6 In Block A, Sunset Acres Subdivision of Columbus $67,000.00

Aerts, Mary Ann, Sgl., to Carnes, Neil T. & Adriana I., H&W Pt Lot 1 In Block D, Westgate Second Add of Columbus $238,000.00

Lutjelusche, John A. & Hannah L., H&W, to Hall, Dillon, Sgl., & Martinsen, Sydney, Sgl. - Lot 3 In Block 139, Original of Columbus $192,000.00

Spilker, Jessica to Lutjelusche, John A. & Hannah L., H&W Lot 1 In Block E, Cal-Way Meadows 3rd Add Sd of Columbus $375,000.00

Peters, Jacob, Sgl., to PVP Properties LLC - Lot 7 In Block 13, Phillips Third Add of Columbus $201,000.00

Mimick, Thomas & Paula, H&W, to Harner, Keir Dane - Lot 37 Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3 of Columbus $65,000.00

Rosendahl, Winnifred Carol, to Rosendahl, W. Carol, Trustee, Rosendahl, W. Carol Trust - 07-19-01E SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4, 12-19-01W NE 1/4 SE 1/4, PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4

(Tax Exempt)

Nienaber, Leslie A. & Gloria L., H&W, to Flood, Meghan M. & Guthard, Holly L., - Lot 3 In Block A, Willow Wind Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Izaguirre, Yonni B., Sgl., to Izaguirre Rentals LLC - Pt Lot 4, 5, 6 In Block 84, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

The East 1/3rd of Lot 4 In Block 82, Original of Columbus Izaguirre, Yonni B., Sgl., Monarrez, Fatima, Sgl., to Izaguirre Rentals LLC (Tax Exempt)

Kirby, Eric M., to Nebraska Department of Transportation

Pt Lot 4 In Block E, Original of Monroe (Tax Exempt)

CMR Holdings LLC to Anderson, Troy & Cassie, H&W

Lot 1 In Block A, Eagleview 2nd Sd of Columbus $90,000.00

Johnson, Dale R., Sgl., to Barrera, Nery Barrera & Santos, Maricela Estrada, - South 66 Feet of Lots 1 & 2 In Block 10, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $140,000.00

Butler County

Marburger, Scott & Marburger, Susan, H&W, to Hoffmeyer, Ross D. & Hoffmeyer, Kristin M., H&W - Lots 5, 6, 7 & 8, Block 15; Original Town of Bellwood $169,000.00

Gerhold Inc. to Kallenbach, Kenneth J. & Kallenbach, Janet M., H&W - 13-16-01 LOT 12, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition, PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $48,000.00

Chmelka, Jeremy & Chmelka, Rebecca, MC, to Stara Properties, L.L.C. - South 50 Feet of Lot 1 & The North 25 Feet of Lot 4, Block 1; Miles 1st Addition to David City $29,000.00

Liska, Brian J. & Liska, Jannine M., H&W, to Liska, Brian J. & Liska, Jannine M. - 27-13-04 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Shonka, Dean J., Co-Trustee, Vanicek, Marjorie A., Co-Trustee, Shonka, Ernest J. Rev Trust, to Shonka, Dean J., Co-Trustee, Vanicek, Marjorie A., Co-Trustee, Shonka Family Trust - 03-17-02 W 1/2 NE 1/4, PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4, 03-17-02 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, 01-17-02 NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Fayman, Roger A., to Maldonado, Victoria Carrera - Lot 2 Fayman Subdivison of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Fayman, Diane J., Sgl., to Maldonado, Victoria Carrera - Lot 2 Fayman Subdivison of Schuyler $180,000.00

Loseke, Harley R. & Loseke, Janet M., H&W, to Harder, Ryan B. & Harder, Stephanie L., H&W - 30-17-02 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4, 19-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $495,000.00

Hruska, Lynn & Hruska, Darrell, W&H, Krivohlavek, Michael T., Sgl., to Johnson, Raymond K. & Bomberger, Karen M.

Lot 17, 18 And Pt Lot 16, 19 In Block 92, Orig Town of Schuyler $200,000.00