Platte County

Tall Grass West LLC to Heft, Dustin & Carolyn, H&W - Lot 2 In Block B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $60,000

Anderson, Clay E. & Rebekah Rana, to Rodriguez, H&W, Boris Luis Gonzalez - Lot 12 In Block 6, Evans Add of Columbus $179,000

SERC LLC to Bristol, Dolores I., - Lot 6 Augustine 7th Sd of Columbus $270,000

Richards, Wallace A. & Jacqueline L., H&W, to Anderson, Clay E. & Rebekah R., H&W - Lot 3 In Block 182, Original of Columbus $200,000

Harder, Ryan B. & Stephanie L., H&W, to Lopez, Jose Miguel Noa - Lot 4 And Pt Lot 5 In Block 12, Gerrards Add of Columbus $210,000

Ernst, James J., MP, to JA & JJ Realty LLC - Pt Lot 2 In Block 3, Oida Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Hellbusch, Beverly J. & Roger L., W&H, to Hellbusch, Blake C., Tuttle, Jamie L., Hellbusch, Jonathan R. - 30-19-01E S 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Torres, Carlos David Echemendia, Sgl., to Herrera, Arturo D. Pena & Arias, Katia Reyes - Lot 3 And E1/2 of Lot 4 In Block 5, Highland Park Add of Columbus $236,000

Schaecher, Todd V. & Lisa M., H&W, to State of Nebraska, Dept of Transportation - Pt Lot 5 Schrams Add of Monroe (Tax Exempt)

Soulliere, Robert J. & Michelle L., H&W, to Smith, Jeromy & Melissa Marie, H&W - Lot 10 In Block E, East Park Add of Columbus $478,000

Kosch, Dean G. & Mary A., H&W, to Johnson, Tyler C. & Mikalah, H&W - 18-20-01W PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $450,000

Foreman Properties LLC, to Foreman, Craig M., Foreman, Benjamin A., J L O Properties LLC - Lot 2, 3, 4, 5 In Block A, West Oak Add of Columbus $1,595,000

Bradshaw, Craig E. & Carol A., to Beckmann, Roger A. & Kerry, - Lot 74 In Block C, Tract II Estates at Lake Oconee Fourth Subdivision of Columbus $870,000

Gottsch, Corey J., to State of Nebraska, Dept of Transportation 06-17-02W PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Pfeifer, Keith R. & Pamela M., H&W, to Classen, Derek & Aysha, H&W - 14-20-02W Tract 254.00 Feet X 686.00 Feet in SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $50,000

Butler County

Morales, Candido & Morales, Sandra, H&W, to Morales, Nadia Guadalupe - Lots 2, 3 & 6, Block 31; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

McKenney, Steven J. & McKenney, Robbi J., MC, to Teply, Tammy J., - N 1/2 Of Lot 4, Block 3; Miles 5th Addition to David City $109,000

Prochaska, Janet L., Sgl., to Prochaska, Janet L., Trustee, Prochaska, Scott A., Trustee, Prochaska, Janet L. Family Trust 36-13-01 PT NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 27-13-01 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 27, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Selden, Monte, Sgl., to Albers, Angelica H., - Lots 5 & 6, Block 46; Omaha & Republican Valley Rr Addition to Rising City $76,900

Indra, Kevin, Sgl., to Woehl, Robert W. Jr. & Woehl, Ann M., H&W - 01-16-04 East 30 Acres of The N 1/2 Ne 1/4; Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $224,000

Colfax County

Sayers, Anthony R. & Sayers, Marchelle A., H&W, to Sayers, Anthony R., Trustee, Sayers, Marchelle A., Trustee, Sayers, Anthony R. Revocable Living Trust, Sayers, Marchelle A. Revocable Living Trust - 34-20-02 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4, 34-20-02 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4, 10-19-02 E1/2 W 1/2 SE 1/4

(Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Bryan E. Lee & Betty J. Lee, H&W, to Bryan E. Lee - Pt Outlots 20, 21, 23 Reynolds Outlots of Fullerton (Tax Exempt)

Barbara J. Gasper, Sgl., to Barbara J. Gasper, Trustee, Barbara J. Gasper Revocable Trust - 28-18-05 SW 1/4, 28-18-05 NW 1/4, 21-18-05 LOTS 5 & 6 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Boone County

CROW Nebraska, LP, a Nebraska Limited Partnership to Daniel Stock – SW1/4 Sec 18-18-6W $2,157,000

Ronald D Krohn, by Nancee Krohn, authorized Power of Attorney & Nancee Krohn, H&W to Nancy A Ahlers – Undiv ½ interest Lt 8, Blk 14, Mansfield’s 3rd Addn, City of Albion $180,000

Alan & Julie Kettelson, H&W to Alan O & Julie A Ketteleson, H&W, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship & not as tenants in common – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 4-21-5W (Tax Exempt)

Alan Kettelson, married to Alan O & Julie A Kettelson, as Co-Trustees, or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee, of the Alan O Kettelson Trust Agreement – NW1/4 Sec 6-21-5W (Tax Exempt)

Julie A Kettelson, married to Julie A Kettelson & Alan O Kettelson Trust Agreement – Undiv ½ interest NW1/4 Sec 19-22-5W (Tax Exempt)

Jacob J & Kala M Preister, H&W to John J & Rose Wiese, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – SE1/4 Sec 2-21-5W & SE1/4 Sec 2-21-5W $986,000

Robert V & Ruth D Stopak, H&W to David A & Angela M Primrose, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lt 3, Blk 14, City of Albion $35,000

Jacob J & Kala M Preister, H&W to Dennis D & Donna J McCloud, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – SE1/4 Sec 2-21-5W $229,000

Robert L & Pamela S Kittelson, H&W to Kory L & Theresa M Naber, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 26-22-6W $1,120,000

Robert L & Pamela S Kittelson, H&W to Bryce P & Mandy J Naber, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 26-22-6W $1,120,000

Steven T & Jill M Johnson, H&W to Steven T & Jill M Johnson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 6 & Part of Lt 7, Blk 36, Mansfield’s 8th Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt)

Steven J & Jill M Johnson, H&W to Johnson Bracket J Ranch, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – NE1/4 Sec 15-19-6W, E1/2 SW1/4 & E1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 23-20-6W & S1/2 NE1/4, NW1/4 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 32-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Larry W Hutchinson, a domiciliary & resident of the State of Colorado to Krohn Farms, Inc, a Nebraska Corp – Undiv 1/3 interest in NW1/4 Sec 20-20-6W $2,390,000

Diane L Bjella, a domiciliary & resident of the State of Wisconsin to Krohn Farms, Inc, a Nebraska Corp – Undiv 1/3 interest in NW1/4 Sec 20-20-6W (Tax exempt)

Barbara J Hutchinson, a domiciliary & resident of the State of Oregon to Krohn Farms, Inc, a Nebraska Corp – Undiv 1/3 interest in NW1/4 Sec 20-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Larry W Hutchinson, a domiciliary & resident of the State of Colorado to Double AK Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Undiv 1/3 interest in SW1/4 Sec 17-20-6W $1,435,000

Diane L Bjella, a domiciliary & resident of the State of Wisconsin to Double AK Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Undiv 1/3 interest in SW1/4 Sec 17-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Barbara J Hutchinson, a domiciliary & resident of the State of Oregon to to Double AK Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Undiv 1/3 interest in SW1/4 Sec 17-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Community Development Agency of St Edward, Nebraska to Jan Green – Part of Lts 7 & 8, Blk 25, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 6th Addn, City of St Edward $7,000

Billy E Smith a/k/a Bill E Smith & Janice F Smith, H&W to Debra Johnson, Vicki Brown & Katherine Miller – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-18-5W (Tax Exempt)

Elizabeth A Nelson, sgl to Pete & Courtney Leslie, H&W, as joint tenants & not as tenants in common – Lt 2, Blk 26, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids $51,000

Daniel & Kathy Pearman, H&W to Community Development Agency of Cedar Rapids, a Nebraska municipal corp – Lt 1 & Part of Lt 2, Blk 34, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids (Tax Exempt)

David L & Pamela A Jochum, H&W to Jarid D Jochum & Amanda R Kuhlman, as tenants in common – W1/2 NW1/4, SW1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4 & SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 4-22-7W (Tax Exempt)