Platte County

Moore, Kimberly S. Carskadon, Sgl., to A and T LLC - Lot 10 And West 1/2 of Lot 11 In Block 4, Phillips Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Davis, Theresa L., Sgl., to Castellano, Rodrigo N. & Esperanza, H&W - Lot 1 In Block A, Sd of Lot 4 Block A Of West Meadows Sd of Columbus $235,000

Farmers Co-Op Elevator Assoc of Lindsay, to Village of Lindsay, NE - Pt Lot L In Outlot C Sd of Outlots C & D (IJKL) of Lindsay (Tax Exempt)

Frauendorfer, Larry E. & Jeanette M., H&W, to Frauendorfer, Larry E. & Jeanette M., H&W - 20-20-01W E 1/2 NW 1/4 & SE 1/4 Except Tract in PT SW1/4 SE1/4, 17-20-01W S 1/2 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/4, 08-20-01W PT N 1/2 SE 1/4 (North 60 Acres of SE1/4 With Exceptions) (Tax Exempt)

Marcoe, Corey L., Sgl., & Roth, Deanna R., Sgl., to Ostert, Donald R. & Brandi J., H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Country School Sd of Columbus $550,000

Wemhoff, Rob Lee & Bridget, H&W, to Rowten Group LLC Lot 1 In Block E, East Park Add of Columbus $166,000

Frisch, George H. & Sherri L., H&W, to Frisch, Barbara K., Trustee, Frisch, Barbara K. Trust - 22-20-03W SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Vogt, Damon J. & Stacey, H&W, to Columbus in Action Inc West 16 Feet of the East 22 Feet of Lot 6 and West 6 Inches of the South 117 Feet of East 6 Feet of Lot 6 In Block 59, Original of Columbus $30,000

Jenny, Mark L. & Linda, H&W, to Went, Rory S. & Kelli J., H&W - 14-18-03W SE 1/4 $1,840,000

Jenny, Mark L. & Linda, H&W, to Gleeson, Steven J., Gleeson, Timothy S. - 24-18-03W N 1/2 SE 1/4 $940,000

Garbers, Frederick E. & Patricia A., H&W, to Meays, Ernest John & Janet L., H&W - 05-17-01E East 313.50 Feet of West 343.50 Feet of North 417.00 Feet of NE 1/4 NW 1/4 Together with Access Easement West 30.00 Feet of The North 417.00 Feet $8,000

Korger, Sheryl S., Sgl., Jenny, Arthur P. & Naomi, H&W, Jenny, Keith M., Sgl., Jenny, Sean D. & Jeannette, H&W, Kula, Tisha L. & Jeremy, W&H, to Jenny, Mark L. & Linda, 14-18-03W SW 1/4 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4, 24-18-03W NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/4 $4,417,000

Husker Steel Inc, to Platte County, Nebraska - 22-17-01E PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Lloyd, Robert J. & Kelly Jo, to Nebraska Department of Transportation - Pt Lot 34, 35, 36 In Block 1, Osborns Add of Monroe (Tax Exempt)

Jenny, Mark L. & Linda, H&W, to Went, Cale T. & Kimberlee C., H&W - 14-18-03W SW 1/4 NE 1/4 $384,000

Roark, John G., Sgl., to Rock Solid Homes LLC - South 66 Feet of The NW1/4 of Block 14, Stevens Add of Columbus $30,000

McFarland, James Robert & Gyna Kaye, to Russell, Leticia Lot 3 In Block B, Cherry Creek 6th Sd of Columbus $310,000

Butler County

McKenney, Steve & McKenney, Robbi, H&W, McKenney, Conor T., Sgl., to Phase One Properties, L.L.C. - Lot 2 & The North 50 Feet of Lot 3, Block 3; Garlows Addition to David City $76,000

Anderson, Ronald J. & Anderson, Lemay M., H&W, to Anderson, Ronald J. & Anderson, Lemay M., H&W - 32-17-04 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Except A Strip Described as West 3 Rods in Width Thereof; SW 1/4 NE 1/4 Except A Strip Described as The West 24 Feet in Width Thereof; Including Further Exception; Section 32, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Anderson, Ronald J. & Anderson, Lemay M., H&W, to Vavricek, Brian A. & Vavricek, Cori K., H&W - 32-17-04 E 1/2 SW 1/4, W 1/2 SE 1/4 & Also A Strip of Land Described as West 3 Rods in Width of The NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Thereof & A Strip of Land Described As The West 24 Feet In Width of The SW 1/4 NE 1/4 Thereof; Section 32, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,177,500

Jelinek, Richard J. & Jelinek, Donna L., H&W, to Jelinek, Eric & Jelinek, Amy, H&W - 34-14-04 NE 1/4; Section 34, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $45,716

Jelinek, Richard J. & Jelinek, Donna L., H&W, to Jelinek, Craig J. & Jelinek, Amy, H&W - 34-14-04 NE 1/4; Section 34, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $45,716

Bell, David C. & Fremder, Barbara, MC, to Wemhoff, Robert L. & Wemhoff, Bridget K., MC - 07-16-01 The South 90 Feet of Lot 15, Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision; PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $359,000

Colfax County

Pacas, Joshua A. & Pacas, Evelin, fka, Marino, Evelin, H&W, to Deleon, Juan Simon & Lorenzo, Juana Nicolas, H&W - Pt Lot 5, 6 In Block 14, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $230,000

Shelby Lumber Co Inc to Pacas, Joshua A. & Pacas, Evelin, H&W - Lot 1 In Block A, North Park 1st Add of Schuyler $335,000

Kluck, Galen A., to Kluck, Galen A., Trustee, Kluck, Galen A. Trust - 15-17-02 PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4, 15-17-02 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Polk County

Barbara K Thingstad, Sgl., to Clifford D Thingstad, Dawn M Koch and Allen L Thingstad - Lot Seven (7) and the East Forty (40) Feet of Lot Eight (8), Block One (1), Washington Heights Addition to The Village of Shelby. Polk County. Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Douglas Boon and Jennifer Boon, H&W, to Douglas A Boon and Jennifer M Boon, Trustees, Boon Family Trust - Lot No. 21, Heron Point Lake Subdivision, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Dennis Carlson and Janelle Carlson, H&W, to Kyle M Jensen and Sara E Jensen, H&W - All of Lot 3 and Lot 4 except the East 50 feet of Lot 4, Block 1, Ink’s First Addition to the Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $48,000

Linda Arcader, MP, to The Joy Foundation - A tract of land comprising a part of Government Lot 1, and a part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter (S1/2NE1/4), all in Section Fourteen (14), Township Sixteen (16) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, and accretions of said Government Lot 1, in Section 14 and Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., in Polk and Platte County, Nebraska $230,000

Roger D Smith and Christina M Smith, H&W, to Cody Turpitt and Stephanie Smith - Lot 4 in Block 2 in Bernt Addition to the Village of Shelby, Nebraska, and the following described tract: Commencing at a point 29 rods North and 198 feet West of the Southeast corner of the W1/2SW1/4 of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, thence running West 30 feet, thence South 75 feet, thence East 30 feet, and thence North 75 feet to the point of beginning $150,000

Joan C Manning and Donald L Manning, W&H, to Daniel T Hayes – Undivided one-fifth (1/5) of North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 SW1/4) and the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) except Tax Lots “A” and “B” located therein, all in Section One (1), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Four (4), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, And West Half of the Southwest Quarter (W1/2 SW1/4 except Tax Lot “A” therein of Section Thirty-One (31), Township Fifteen (15) North, Range Three (3), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $550,000

Kathryn A Finn and David J Finn, W&H, to Daniel T Hayes - Undivided one-fifth (1/5) of North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 SW1/4) and the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) except Tax Lots “A” and “B” located therein, all in Section One (1), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Four (4), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, And West Half of the Southwest Quarter (W1/2 SW1/4 except Tax Lot “A” therein of Section Thirty-One (31), Township Fifteen (15) North, Range Three (3), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $550,000