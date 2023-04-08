Platte County

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Fernandez, Jose Antonio Niembro & Pinon, Ana Gabriela, H&W - Lot 1 In Block B, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $460,000

Kasik, Kurt M. to Sebastian, Kathy J., Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block 8, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $215,000

JLO Properties LLC to Trosien, Kyle E. & Aliyah K., MC Lot 6 In Block 197, Original of Columbus $270,000

Hanke, Dean C. & Cheryl D., H&W, Hanke, Timm D., Sgl., to Hanke, Timm D., - 35-18-02W W 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Hanke, Dean C. & Cheryl D., H&W, Hanke, Timm D., Sgl., to Hanke, Dean C. & Cheryl D., H&W - 35-18-02W E 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Went, Rory S. & Kelli J., H&W, to Blaser, Jonathan W. & Gina, H&W - 16-17-02W SW 1/4 NW 1/4, N 1/2 SW 1/4 $925,000

UGI Inc to Vasquez, Alex A. Cooper & Romero, Dilcia Aracely Corea - Pt Lot 6 In Block A, Randall 3rd Add of Columbus $650,000

Houzz Solutions By J&S LLC to Shelby Lumber Company Inc Lot 3, 4 In Block B, Park Place 9th Add of Columbus $99,000

Baldwin, Bryan E. & Lindy J., H&W, to Hoppe, Richard R., Sgl., & Hyde, Renee Y., Sgl. - Lot 10 In Block A, Stone Ridge Subdivision of Columbus $425,000

Rambour Realty Company to Rambour, George F., IV & Lynne M., H&W - 23-17-03W S 1/2 NW 1/4 $300,000

NBT LLC to Dillon, Liam & Byrne, Keira - Lot 15 Meadow Ridge Sixth Addition of Columbus $555,000

Krings, Marvin J. & Cuva, Catherine A., H&W, to Earley Rentals LLC - Lot 12 And East 21 Feet of Lot 11 In Block 3, Bean & Levines Addition of Columbus, Together with S 1/2 of Vacated Alley Abutting Lot on the North $20,000

Moore, Kimberly S. Carskadon, Sgl., to Carrillo, Brian Alexander & Carrillo, Mercedes Arely Menjivar, H&W The W 1/2 of Lots 1 & 2 In Block 2, Becher Place Add of Columbus $95,000

Hein, Kyle & Felicia B., H&W, to Schmitz, Jasper P. - Lot 1 In Block B, Sunset Acres Subdivision of Columbus $90,000

B B M Inc to Cherry Creek Plaza LLC - The East 20.80 Feet of Lot 6 In Block F, Village First Sd of Columbus $44,000

Ferguson Properties Inc, to Wagner, Dirk M. & Kristine J., H&W - Lot 9 Deerfield Park Townhouse Addition of Columbus $90,000

Butler County

Community Development Agency, City of David City to City of David City, Nebraska - Outlot 3; West Addition to David City, 19-15-03 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Latorra, Raylyn R., fka Real, Raylyn R. & Latorra, William, W&H, to Ferguson, Diana L. - Lt 11 In Blk 1, Dickey Add of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Sebastian, Kathy J., Sgl., to Delacruz, Raul & Delacruz, Maricela, MC - Pt Lot 7, 8 In Blk 12, So Schuyler of Schuyler $125,000

Gerstner, Mary J., Sgl., to Vanwassehnova, Edward, Sgl. Pt Lot 1, 2 In Block 27, Orig Town of Howells $113,000

Svehla, Rodney L. & Svehla, Mary A., H&W, to Svehla, Rodney L., Trustee, Svehla, Mary A., Trustee, Svehla, Rodney L. Rev Trust, Svehla, Mary A. Rev Trust - 06-19-03 W 1/2 SW 1/4, SE 1/4 SW 1/4, 07-19-03 W 1/2 NW 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4, 01-19-02 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

City of Schuyler, NE, City of Schuyler, NE Dept of Utilities to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Lt 10 In Blk 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Steffensmeier, Barbara J. & Steffensmeier, Merlyn W., W&H, to Steffensmeier, Barbara J. & Steffensmeier, Merlyn W., W&H 13-19-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Terri Knopik, Sgl., to Malander Land and Cattle, LLC 01-17-07 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $53,000

Central Valley Ag Cooperative to Rick J. Malander, Michael P. Malander, Daniel J. Malander - 02-16-06 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4, 11-16-06 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 $45,000

Kevin D. Wetovick & Joetta M. Wetovick, H&W, to Benjamin A. Foreman - 36-18-06 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 $15,000

Boone County

Patricia M Tisthammer, sgl to Curtis J Tisthammer – NE1/4 Sec 26-21-6W $960,000

Brock & Mariah Leslie, H&W to RMTA Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Sec 17-22-8W $760,000

Donald S & Claudia J Johnson, H&W to Donald S & Claudia J Johnson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – NW1/4 Sec 11-19-6W (Tax Exempt)

Petersburg Industrial Development Corp, a Nebraska Corp to Robert & Donna Miller, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 6, Koch’s 3rd Addn, Village of Petersburg $16,000