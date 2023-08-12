Platte County

Ritter, Fredrick C. & Rebecca J., H&W, to Cardentey, Radiel North 1/2 of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 7, Smiths Add of Columbus $249,000.00

Off Properties LLC to Ardeano, Kevin Perez, Sgl., & Ardeano, Patricia Perez, Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block A, Ekea Addition of Columbus $299,000.00

Reed, Kyle & Iana, H&W, to Leon, Kleber Rodriguez & Mendez, Isis X Castro, H&W - Lot 3 In Block D, Parkplace Add of Columbus $317,000.00

Rodriguez, Kleber & Castro, Isis X., H&W, to Reyes, Yoandry M. Del Risco & Pazos, Dayetsl Pena, H&W - The West 1/2 of Lot 2 and The East 10 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 18, Becher Place Add of Columbus $190,000.00

Korte, Cheryl K. & Anson W., W&H, to Bronson, Logan & Jennifer, - Lot 14 In Block 3, Siefken Add Formerly Siefken Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Gish, Michelle S., Sgl., to Bronson, Logan & Jennifer, H&W Lot 14 In Block 3, Siefken Add Formerly Siefken Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Went, Audrey L., MP, to Bronson, Logan & Jennifer, H&W Lot 14 In Block 3, Siefken Add Formerly Siefken Sd of Columbus $175,000.00

Kallweit, Marcy M., Sgl., to Prochaska, Stephanie J., Sgl.,

Lot 7 In Block 4, Gerrards Add of Columbus $180,000.00

Miller, Everrett E. L., Sgl., to Miller, Joseph E. E. - 14-17-01E PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 Tract 1, Lot 4, Block B, Country Mobile Villa Containing 0.33 Acres More or Less (Tax Exempt)

Pavel, James J., Sgl., to Pavel, Craig T. - Lot 8 and The W 1/2 of Lot 9 In Block 2, Chambers Add of Columbus $100,000.00

Pensick, Daniel J. & Beverly J., H&W, to Cook, Dianne - W 1/2 of Lot 4, Meadow Ridge Second Addition of Columbus $260,000.00

Muhle, Michael L. & Monique A., H&W, to Vander Velde, Thomas A. & Kelsea, H&W- Lot 5 In Block 8, Original of Creston $10,000.00

Ternus, Glenn W., PR, Ternus, Erna M. Estate, to Kosch Nolan & Allyson, - Pt of Lot 3 & South 1/2 of Lot 4 In Block 3, Ottis 1st Add of Humphrey $370,000.00

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Stepanek, Brian - Lot 8 Meadow View Addition of Columbus $315,000.00

Butler County

Helman, Randy J. & Helman, Sherri, H&W, to Butterfield, Pamela, Sgl. - 18-14-04 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $215,000.00

Kubik, Daryl K. & Kubik, Zachary R., MC, to Carrera De La Cruz, Alexandra, - A Tract Out of & Part of Outlot 2; West Addition to David City $180,000.00

Martens, Jeffrey T. & Martens, Kathleen S., H&W, to Cech, Todd J. & Cech, Tiffany K., H&W - 10-14-01 PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $35,000.00

Colfax County

Dowd Grain Company Inc to Shelby Lumber Company Inc Lot 14 In Block D, North Park 1st Add of Schuyler $25,000.00

Miller, Everrett E. L., Sgl., to Miller, Joseph E. E. - 14-20-02 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Baumert, Gary J. & Baumert, Bernadine, H&W, to Willison, Allison & Willison, Cory R., MC - Lot 5 In Block 17, Orig Town of Howells $150,000.00

Nance County

Jolene L. Hogan Aka Jody Hogan, Sgl., to Ryan Nielsen - Lot 8 and E 1/2 f Lot 9 Fred Fullers Sub-Division of Subdivision of Outlots 10,11, and 12 of Reynolds Addition to Fullerton, Lot 13 In Block 12, Original of Fullerton (Tax Exempt)

Alphonse A. Kush by AIF, Marjorie L. Kush by AIF, to Mark Koch & Kim Koch, - 13-17-04 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 $245,000.00

Timothy Scott Yokley & Mary Lynn Yokley, H&W, to Nicholas M. Kula & Bobbie J. Aerni - Lot 20 In Block 1, Willards 3rd Addition of Genoa $190,000.00

The 5700 Caritas, LLC, to Robert B. Frank, Co-Trustee, & Barbra Frank, Co-Trustee, The Frank Living Trust - 23-17-04 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $1,691,000.00

John L. Urbauer & Debra L. Urbauer, MC, to Victor Beato & Kimberly M. Beato, MC - Lot 3, 4 In Block 8, Willards 2nd Addition of Genoa $269,000.00

Marcelene Faye Severson Aka Marcelene Timmons, Sgl., to Troy Hellbusch & Marianne Hellbusch, - Lots 15, 16, & 17 & Vacated Alley, Paton’s Sub-Division of Fullerton $25,000.00

Virginia A. Alvarado & Juan Luis Godoy, H&W, to Morgan J. Morgensen - North 1/2 of Lot 10 and All of Lots 11 & 12 In Block 5, Original of Belgrade $50,000.00

Janet Furby, Sgl., Jacqueline M. Arispe & Raymond Arispe, W&H, Michelle L. Gibbens, MP, Tara Raenell Dillon, MP, Devin Thomas Furby & Allison Furby, H&W, to Charles J. Prorok & Heather L. Prorok, H&W - 14-16-06 PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 $175,000.00

Boone County

Bradley D & Emily A Schick, H&W to Kristopher M & Amanda L Wiseman, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 4, Blk 4, Becker, Needham & Williams Addn & Lt 5 & Part of Lt 6, Blk 4, Becker, Needham & Willams Addn $283,000.00

Dennis D & Tamera L Lough, H&W to Wolf Brothers & Reich, Inc, a Nebraska corp – Part of Blk 4, C DeRobert’s Addn, City of Albion $180,000.00

Shawn J Fuehrer a/k/a Shawn Fuehrer, sgl to Curtis J & Lisa D Berglund, H&W as joint tenants & not as tenants in common – S1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 15-20-6W $140,000.00

Charles B & Debra L Beckwith, H&W to Beau C Beckwith, a married person, an undiv 9.36% interest & Beau C &

Abby Beckwith, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common, an undiv 90.64% interest – Lt 1 Beckwith Subdiv, a Replat of Lts 5 & 6, Blk 3 & E1/2 of vacated street, Crouch’s Addn, City of Albion $342,000.00

Christopher R Johnson, sgl to Thomas F Siedlyk – Lts 7 & 8, Blk 61, Original Town, City of St Edward $4,000.00

William H McIntyre a/k/a William McIntyre, sgl to Christopher A McIntyre & Lori K Patzel, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lt 3 & All of Lts 4, 5 & 6, Blk 8, Original Town, Village of Primrose $9,000.00

Bruce & Tina Benne f/k/a Tina Dorie, H&W to Bruce & Tina Benne, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 12, Blk 33, Mansfield’s 7th Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services