Platte County

Corder, Alan C., Sgl., to Corder, Craig A., & Olsufka, Shellea L. - Lot 15 In Block 4, Sunset Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Kinzer, Edward L. & Teri K., H&W, to Petersen, Jillian L.

Lot 8 Brooks Sd of Blk A, Westlawn 8th Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Rosno, Gerald C. & Teresa I., H&W, to Rosno, Andrew M., Sgl., - 29-17-01W Pt NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $34,000.00

Ferguson Properties Inc, to Birkel, Michael A., Sgl., & School, Nancy L., Sgl. - Lot 4 Deerfield Park Townhouse First Subdivision of Columbus $350,000.00

Eickholt, Valerie J., Sgl., to Borg, Randy C. & Kara N., H&W Lot 4 And Pt Lot 5 In Block A, Stone Ridge Subdivision of Columbus $560,000.00

Forsberg, Vicki L., Sgl., to Jameson, Dennis & Angela, H&W Lot 12 In Block A, Northbrook 7th Add of Columbus $420,000.00

Blaser, Robert A. & Elizabeth F., to Paben, Lisa D., Blaser, Tyler A., Blaser, Shane M., Blaser, Cody J. - 07-16-01W PT NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Steiger, Kelly J., Sgl., to Fairlane Properties LLC - Pt Lot 5 In Block 152, Original of Columbus, Lot 35 Glasner’s Add Formerly Glasner’s Out Lots of Columbus, Except the East 42.2 Feet Thereof (Tax Exempt)

Korte, Kathy L., Sgl., to Rotherham, Rock & Jackie, H&W - Pt Lot 21, 22 & 23 In Block B, Columbia Square of Columbus& East 20 Feet Of 22nd Ave Adjacent Thereto $80,000.00

Foreman, Mary, Sgl., Foreman, Craig M. & Michele R., H&W, Hamling, Crystal A. & Chad R., H&W, to Foreman, Benjamin A. & Melissa A., H&W - 28-17-01E SW 1/4 SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $234,000.00

Weber, James A. & Anne M., H&W, to Perez, Bertha Rodriguez, - Lot 2 In Block 9, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $171,000.00

Velazquez, Gabriel Alcay & Melchor, Annette M. Portugues, H&W, to Soto, Antonio De Jesus Cerda & Reyna S., H&W Lot 4 In Block 247, Original of Columbus $215,000.00

Froehner, Thomas R. & Jessica M., H&W, to Froehner,Jordan Lambertus Sd of Columbus $158,000.00

Sander, Mitchell D. & Madison L., H&W, to Holliger, Alexander V., - 22-18-01W PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $252,000.00

SERC LLC to Prochaska, Travis J. - Lot 5 Augustine 7th Sd of Columbus $270,000.00

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Esquer, Nestor Sr. & Margarita, - East 1/2 of Lot 2 In Block A, Farm View Addition of Columbus $390,000.00

Tall Grass West LLC to Bergevin, Jason Michael & Fiala, Jenna Elizabeth, H&W - Lot 11 In Block B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $105,000.00

Gibbs, Gary M. & Kimberly S., MC, to Escobar, Jamie & Aguilar, Junior - Lot 9 In Block A, West Lawn Fourth Add of Columbus $318,000.00

Sueper, Susan, Sgl., to Garretson, Shayne L. & Deniece, MC South 60 Feet of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 6, Chambers Add of Columbus $200,000.00

Butler County

Macoubrie, William V., Trustee, Macoubrie, William V. Revocable Trust, to Ayala Serna, Angel & Estrada Flores, Alicia, MC - Lots 9 & 16, Block 13; Original Town of Bellwood $130,000.00

Sedlacek, Russell A. & Sedlacek, Pamela L., MC, Luth, Kelly A. Sedlacek & Luth, Todd, MC, to Ratkovec, Clint & Ratkovec, Jill, MC - 35-15-04 S 1/2 NW 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,912,000.00

Sedlacek, Russell A. & Sedlacek, Pamela L., MC, Luth, Kelly A. Sedlacek, & Luth, Todd, MC, to Ratkovec, Skyler C. & Ratkovec, Morgan R., MC - 12-14-03 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 12, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 13-14-03 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,278,000.00

Semin, Eric D. & Semin, Karie, H&W, Hamik, Kimberly A. & Hamik Eric, W&H, Schaub, Beth A. & Schaub, John, W&H, Meister, Jean M. & Meister, Ryan, H&W, Semin, Steven R., Sgl., Bailey, Katherine L., Sgl., to Semin, Steven R., Sgl.

29-16-02 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (0.82 Acres, More or Less) $5,000.00

Safe Harbour Eat-XXX, L.L.C. to Schmid, Dick A. - 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Brehm, Vincent & Brehm, Carol, MC, to Bader, Michael, Holland, Phillip, MC - Lot 1 & The North 64 Feet of Lot 4, Block 5; Miles 5th Addition to David City $285,000.00

Colfax County

City of Schuyler, Department of Utilities, to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Lot 2 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

City of Schuyler, Department of Utilities, to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Lot 2 In Block 2, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Vrba, Victor L. & Vrba, Mae E., to Vrba, Victor L., Co-Trustee, Vrba, Mae E., Co-Trustee, Vrba, Victor Joint Trust, Vrba, Mae E. Joint Trust - 13-19-02 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 SW 1/4, PT E 1/2 SE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (DNS)

Polk County

Dean L. Wheeler & Louise E. Wheeler, H&W, to Wheeler & Wheeler, Inc. - Commence at the Northeast (NE) corner of Tax Lot "A" in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 NE1/4) of Section Twenty (20), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Two (2), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, thence North 400 Feet, West 500 feet, South 400 Feet, East 500 feet to the point of beginning $13,000.00

Douglas R. Hanson & Patricia S. Hanson, H&W, to Timothy B. Zahm & Kelly S. Zahm, H&W - Lot Three (3) and the North 25 feet of Lot Four (4), Block Fourteen (14), Original Town of Osceola, in Polk County, Nebraska $40,000.00

Darrick Lesiak, Sgl., to Robert J. Spotanski, Sgl. - Lots 9 and 10, Block 8, Original Town of Polk, Polk County, Nebraska $10,000.00

Brock S. Tonniges & Jordan J. Tonniges, H&W, to Evan Feezell & Kathryn Feezell, H&W - Lot Seven (7) and the East Five (E 5) feet of Lot Six (6), Block Two (2) , Wieseman's Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $395,000.00

Scott Sundberg, Sgl., to Alan D. Hengelfelt & Linda S. Hengelfelt, H&W - A tract of land comprising a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section Six (6), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $307,000.00

Reid Fullner & Elizabeth Fullner, MC, to Dayl K. Kubik & Zach R. Kubik, MC - Lot 2, Block 1, Matters Addition to Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $140,000.00

Danial O. Davis & Susan Davis, H&W, to Danial Owen Davis & Susan Davis, Trustees, The Davis Family Trust - A tract of land comprising a part of the SE1/4 of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, and A tract of land comprising a part of Tax Lot "C" in the E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 19, Township 16

North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Valerie Hulzebos, Sgl., to Reid Fullner & Elizabeth A. Fullner, H&W - A tract of land comprising a part of the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County. Nebraska $315,000.00

James E. Papik & Marta M. Papik, H&W, to Amanda D. Thelen & Clint E. Thelen, W&H - The North 30’ of Lot Eight (8), Block Eight (8), Original Town of Shelby,

Polk County, Nebraska with exception $13,000.00

Francis A. Stufft & Haroldene G. Stufft, H&W, to Lewellen C. Nielsen & Carolyn D. Nielsen, Trustees, The Lewellen C. Nielsen Living Trust - A parcel of land in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter (E1/2NE1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $42,000.00

