Platte County

Osten, Barbara Ann Broderson & Shane, MC, to Rodriguez, Carlos F. Grijalva, SGL, - Lot A, B In Block 6, Q & S Add of Columbus $202,000.00

Seiler, Donald E. & Carol J., H&W, to Petersen, Susan A., The N 1/2 of Lot 1 Quail Landing 1st Addition of Columbus $310,000.00

Videre Décor, LLC to Gilsdorf, David & Elaine, H&W - Lot 5 In Block 4, Ottis 2nd Add of Humphrey $330,000.00

Sprunk, Devin L., Sgl, to Sprunk, Dillon, Sgl - Lot 11, 12 In Block 4, First Add of Platte Center $250,000.00

Fiala, Harry L., Sgl, to Fiala, Brent T. & Robyn S., MC - Lot 5 In Block D, West Park Second Add of Columbus

(Tax Exempt)

Racho Property Management LLC to Clemente, Wilfredo Orozco & Ortega, Vilma G. Marroquin, H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Meridian Add Formerly Meridian Sd of Columbus $190,000.00

Hamling, Randy D. & Melody L., H&W, to Bargmann, Eric H. & Katie A., H&W - Lot 7 In Block 6, Evans Add of Columbus $162,000.00

C And P Rentals LLC to Bargmann, Eric H. & Katie A., H&W Lot 5 In Block 160, Original of Columbus $158,000.00

Vogt, Damon & Stacey, H&W, to Bargmann, Eric H. & Katie A., H&W - The South 42 Feet of Lots 1 & 2 and the South 42 Feet of The East 12 Feet Lot 3 In Block 11, Gerrards Add of Columbus $119,000.00

C And P Rentals LLC to Kwapnioski, Mitchell C. & Nicole E., H&W - Lot 6 In Block 1, Smiths Add of Columbus $170,000.00

Hollatz, Dave & Joan, H&W, to Ogan, Jacob, - Lot 13 In Block 5, Original of Creston $3,000.00

Schmidt, Mary Ann, Sgl., to Schmidt, Mary Ann & Schmidt, Richard J., - 29-17-01E PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Lacy, Timothy Allen & Sandra Gail, H&W, to Johnson, Tamara - Lot 2 In Block 3, Olsufka Third Add of Duncan $179,000.00

Uhlig, Ahren P., Sgl, to Uhlig, Ahren P., Sgl, & Kallweit, Jennifer L., Sgl - Lot 73 Whitetail Lake 7th Subdivision of Columbus $42,000.00

Hillen, Kenneth K. & Rita M., H&W, to Hillen, Kenneth K. & Rita M., H&W - 27-20-01E NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Boone County

Bonnie J & Donald E Paulsen, W&H to Matthew W Paulsen Lts 23 & 24, Blk 28, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids $25,000.00

Debra Rosenboom, sgl to Bradon J Anderson – Part of Lts 1 & 4, Blk 37, 2nd Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids $165,000.00

Marilee Niewohner, sgl to Jerry H Niewohner, Trustee of the Delbert H Niewohner Family Trust – Part of the W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 28-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

John R & Kayleen B Mazour, H&W to Mazour, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-20-7W, SW1/4 Sec 23-20-7W & Part of the SE1/4 Sec 22-20-7W

(Tax Exempt)

Chelsey L Briese, sgl to Mckenna Marie Rossmeier, sgl & Shannon Marie Stuhlmiller, sgl, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W $240,000.00

PST Milling, Inc, a Nebraska corp, n/k/a Pillen Family Farms Milling – Albion, Inc, a Nebraska corp to Commodity Solutions Inc, a Nebraska corp – SE1/4 Sec 16-20-6W $100,000.00

Butler County

Brown, Philip & Brown, Nicole, H&W, to Batenhorst, Ryan M., - 10-14-01 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $20,000.00

J & M Ranch, Juricek, John V. & Juricek, Mary Anne, H&W, to Helman, Randy J. & Helman, Sherri A., H&W - Lot 6, Block 12; McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $10,000.00

Manion, Vicki M., to Kosch, Ryan J., - 25-16-02 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 25-16-02 N 1/2 SW 1/4 & E 1/2 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $200,000.00

Ekeler, Elizabeth, fka (Marybeth) Kosch, to Kosch, Ryan J.,

25-16-02 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 25-16-02 N 1/2 SW 1/4 & E 1/2 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $200,000.00

Schaub, John P. & Schaub, Beth A., MC, to Sprunk, Devin L., Sgl, & Scott, Libby A., Sgl - Lot 1 & N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 4; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $245,000.00

Barcal, Roger L., Sgl, to Barcal, Roger L., Trustee, Barcal, Roger L. & Barbara L Family Trust - 09-16-04 S 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 10-16-04 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Coufal, Richard & Coufal, Brenda J., H&W, to Coufal, Richard & Coufal, Brenda J., H&W - 08-13-04 PT NE 1/4; Section 8, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Anshasi, Julie M., to Anshasi, Julia M., - 35-17-03 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Anshasi, Julie M., to Anshasi, Julia M. - 35-17-03 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT of the NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Anshasi, Julie M., to Anshasi, Julia M. - 26-17-03 A Tract in Part of Government Lot 6 & The Accretion Thereto; Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (103.74 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Anshasi, Julie M., to Anshasi, Julia M. - 26-17-03 A Tract in Part of Government Lot 6 & The Accretion Thereto; Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (103.74 Acres, More or Less) (tax Exempt)

Anshasi, Julie M., to Anshasi, Julia M. - 26-17-03 A Tract in Part of Government Lot 6 & The Accretion Thereto; Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (103.74 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Czapla, John H., Sgl, to Izaguirre, Yonni B. - Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10, Block 16; Original Town of Linwood $25,000.00

Polacek, Jayson R. & Polacek, Amy L., H&W, to A and T, LLC - Lots 2, 3, 6, 7 & 10, Block 27; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $160,000.00

Colfax County

City of Schuyler, Department of Utilities, to Short, Ernest - Lot 4 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler

(Tax Exempt)

Novak, Eugene O. & Novak, Florence A., to Novak, Russell G. 33-18-03 N 1/2 NW 1/4, PT S 1/2 NW 1/4 $407,000.00

Petersen, Scott R. & Petersen, Stephanie D., H&W, to Jedlicka, Todd A. & Jedlicka, Lois A., H&W - Lot 11 Park 2nd Add of Leigh $485,000.00

Wiese, Marjorie, Sgl, to Melendrez, Juan, Sgl - Pt Lot 4, 5 In Block 2, Kluthe Sub Block 35 of Howells $140,000.00

Lynch, Charles Jr., Sgl, to Ortega, Alba V. Marroquin, Sgl

Lot 5, 6, 7 In Block 39, Orig Town of Schuyler $45,000.00

Schuyler Community Dev. Agency of Schuyler, to Labenz Enterprizes LLC - Lot 1 Water Tower Sub Replat 1 of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Village of Leigh, to Indra, Keaton & Indra, Vanessa, H&W Lot 8 Leigh Acres Sub of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Leann Allgood & Jacob Allgood, W&H, to James Thomas - Lot 5 In Block C, Reynolds Addition of Fullerton $72,000.00

Michael D. Fink & Rachel L. Fink, H&W, to Scott A. Johnson & Jennifer M. Johnson, H&W - Lot 1 Jones Subdivision

(12-17-4) of Rural, Nance County Nebraska $396,000.00

Donn C. Smith & Susan K. Smith, H&W, to Donn C. Smith, Trustee, & Suan K. Smith, Trustee, The Donn & Susan Smith Living Trust - 25-16-08 SW 1/4, 26-16-08 SE 1/4

(Tax Exempt)

Donn C. Smith & Susan K. Smith, H&W, to Donn C. Smith, Trustee, & Suan K. Smith, Trustee, The Donn & Susan Smith Living Trust - 04-16-06 PT NE 1/4 PT SE 1/4, 36-16-07 NW 1/4, 03-16-06 PT NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Donn C. Smith & Susan K. Smith, H&W, to Donn C. Smith, Trustee, & Suan K. Smith, Trustee, The Donn & Susan Smith Living Trust - 03-16-06 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

David J. Ciancio & Sarah L. Ciancio, H&W, to Allison M. Titus - Lot 2 and the North47.5 Feet of Lot 3 In Block S, Edgington’s Addition of Fullerton $270,000.00

Casey Kriewald, Sgl, to Hendrik De Jager & Timber De Jager, MC - Lot 5, Except the South 153 Feet, Block 18, Willards 2nd Addition of Genoa $150,000.00

