Platte County

Velecela, Melinda J., Sgl., to Dominguez, Jorge L. Rojas & Guerra, Isalis E. Abreu, H&W - Lot 9, 10 In Block 7, Evans Add of Columbus $183,000.00

Stone, Nathan A. & Shannon P., H&W, to Miranda, Wuirmys Cruz, - North 1/2 of Lot 1 & North 1/2 of East 1/2 of Lot 2 In Block 6, Smiths Add of Columbus $134,000.00

Turner, Brian P., Sgl., to Ingwersen, Jerry D. & Gallegos, Gladys, H&W - Lot 6 In Block C, Mahood Add of Columbus $217,000.00

Nguyen, Lieu Thi, Sgl., to Castillo, Cinthia I. & Trujillo, Ulises J. Zuniga, W&H - Lot 7 In Block B, West Lawn Third Add of Columbus $245,000.00

Baker, Gregg A. & Nancy J., H&W, to Masek, Brian J. & Taira M., H&W - Pt Lot 12 In Block A, Randall 3rd Add of Columbus $200,000.00

Brunken, Richard L. & Ruth E., H&W, to Brunken, Robert L. & Ryan, Ronda L. - Lot 18 In Block B, Maple Park Third Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Cerny, Jason J., Sgl., to RBack Enterprises LLC - Pt Lot 1 Kingswood Addition of Columbus $200,000.00

Bottorff, Jordon L. & Sara E., H&W, to Sullivan, Vera Mae & Mark J., W&H - Lot 5 In Block B, Muellers Add Formerly Muellers Sd of Columbus $240,000.00

Forney, Wyatt J. & Hannah M., H&W, to Vuncannon, Tate M. & Addie A., H&W - Lot 3 In Block D, Viking View II Sd of Columbus $330,000.00

Osten, Cory L. & Jennifer R., H&W, to Osten, Cory L. & Jennifer R., H&W - 18-18-01E PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4

(Tax Exempt)

Long, Alice, Sgl., to Long, Jaclyn C. - Lot 6, 7, 8, 9 In Block 8, Original of Creston, All of Lot 9 Except the East 15 1/2 Inches and the East 5 1/2 Feet of Lot 10 in Block 5, Original of Creston, Lot 4 In Block 6, Original of Creston (Tax Exempt)

Smith, Nancy, Sgl., to Long, Alice - Outlot Pt A In Block 13, Outlots to Creston $20,000.00

Long, Jaclyn C., Sgl., to Long, Alice F., Sgl. - Lot 4 In Block 6, Original of Creston (Tax Exempt)

Osten, Cory L. & Jennifer R., H&W, to Osten, Jerry A., Sgl. 18-18-01E PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $84,000.00

Osten, Cody D. & Victoria R., H&W, to Osten, Jerry A., Sgl. 18-18-01E PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $84,000.00

Sterup, Donald L. & Stephanie, to Tucker, Paul L. & Jennifer R., Trustees, Tucker, Paul L. Trust - Pt Lot 9 In Block 5, Pearsalls Second Add of Columbus $220,000.00

Konley R. Perry Properties LLC, to Prado, Martha M. & Morales, Leonel, W&H - Lot 5 and the West 18 Feet of Lot 6 In Block 154, Original of Columbus $68,000.00

Riverway Properties LLC to McKown, Michael Jr. & Dawn, H&W - 18-17-01E East 138.0 Feet of The West 276.0 Feet of The North 157.8 Feet Located in NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $257,000.00

Bender, Darrell K. & Karen, H&W, Hofeling, Denise K., Sgl., Bender, Randy L. & Geralyn A., H&W, Bender, Leon J. & Barbara J., H&W, Bender, Kevin J. & Linda L., H&W, Bender, Scott J. & Becky, H&W, Bender, Craig L. & Jessica L., H&W, to Foltz, Evan J., - North 1/2 of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 15, Lockner’s 2nd Add of Humphrey $190,000.00

Butler County

Birkel, Max S. & Birkel, Susan M., to Birkel, Max S., Trustee, Birkel, Susan M., Trustee, Birkel, Max S. & Susan M. Revocable Trust - 11-15-02 N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 11-15-02 PT S 1/2 S 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 11-15-02 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kunkee, Rosemary, Sgl., to Kunkee, Jamie - Lot 1 & The South 1/5 of Lot 2, Block 27; McCarty’s 2nd Addition to Ulysses, The North 4/5 of Lot 2 & The S 1/2 of Lot 3, Block 27; McCarty’s 2nd Addition to Ulysses $12,000.00

Kallenbach, Kenneth J., Sgl., Wilson, Michael, Sgl., to Przybylski, David & Przybylski, Debra - The West 75 Feet of Lots 11, 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 39; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $10,000.00

Topil, Susan K. & Wahlgren, Wesley W., MC, to Beach, Jack & Beach, Lori, MC - Lots 2 & 3, Block 23; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City $135,000.00

Topil, Susan K. & Wahlgren, Wesley W., MC, Topil, Nicolas S. Topil & Amanda K., MC, Topil, Adam J. & Topil, Amanda J., MC, to Topil, Susan K., MP - Lots 2 & 3, Block 23; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City

(Tax Exempt)

Sypal, Daniel J. & Sypal, Janet M., H&W, to Jalca Properties, LLC - Lot 1; Sypals Subdivision to David City, 18-15-03 PT SW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Pt Lot 8; DC Land & Lot Suburban Lot Addition to David City $1,500,000.00

Colfax County

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Zacarias, Emilio R., Sgl. & Romero, Concepcion L. Lopez, Sgl. - Lot 10 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler $325,000.00

Cathey, Mitchell S., Sgl., to Lubken, Lisa P. - Block 1, Tasa Addition of Leigh $180,000.00

Kluthe, Kenneth I., aka Kluthe, Kenneth, to Kluthe, Kenneth I., Trustee, Kluthe, Kenneth I. Trust UTD - Pt Lot 6, 7 In Block 12, Orig Town of Clarkson, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 In Block 2, Orig Town of Clarkson, Outlot Pt E Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson (Tax Exempt)

Polk County

Allyn John Leimser, a/k/a Allyn J. Leimser, Sgl., to Crystal Milburn – A tract of land described as follows: Commencing at a point 956 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska with exception (Tax Exempt)

Dylan Sperling, Sgl., to Noel Karel Sanchez Blanco and Yirianny Erica Arias Espinosa, H&W - Lot 5, Block 2, Netsell's Subdivision of Morrill's Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $12,000.00

Cameron L. Sidak & Patricia A. Sidak, H&W, to Douglas R. Hanson & Patricia S. Hanson, H&W - Lot 6, Block 1, and Lots 3 and 4, Block 2, of the Replat of Wieseman' s Addition to the City of Osceola in Polk County, Nebraska $590,000.00

Sandra Baker & Daniel Baker, W&H, to David J. Baker & Erin R. Baker, H&W - The SW1/4 of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County,

Nebraska, with exception $550,000.00

Boone County

John & Kathleen M Gladem, H&W to Russell A & Evelyn K Stokes, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lts 19, 20 & 21, Blk 2, Original Town, Village of Petersburg $390,000.00

Douglas J & Linda Baker, H&W, Deborah M & David Dannelly, W&H & Margaret J Baker, sgl to Michael Roscoe

Lt 1, Blk 80, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward $155,000.00

Kim M Michael a/k/a Kim Michael & Randall D Michael W&H to O’Brien Sisters, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – SW1/4 Sec 28-21-8W, S1/2 Sec 5-21-5W, N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-21-8W & S1/2 Sec 7-20-8W (Tax Exempt)

Charlene M McHugh a/k/a Charlene McHugh & Michael McHugh W&H to O’Brien Sisters, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Liability Co - SW1/4 Sec 28-21-8W, S1/2 Sec 5-21-5W, N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-21-8W & S1/2 Sec 7-20-8W (Tax Exempt)

Carrie J Pieper a/k/a Carrie Pieper & Dennis E Pieper, W&H to O’Brien Sisters, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co

SW1/4 Sec 28-21-8W, S1/2 Sec 5-21-5W, N1/2 SE1/4 Sec

6-21-8W & S1/2 Sec 7-20-8W (Tax Exempt)

Tammy R Struebing a/k/a Tammy Struebing & Arthur L Struebing, W&H to O’Brien Sisters, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co - SW1/4 Sec 28-21-8W, S1/2 Sec 5-21-5W, N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-21-8W & S1/2 Sec 7-20-8W (Tax Exempt)

Amy M & Tim J O’Brien, W&H to O’Brien Sisters, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co - SW1/4 Sec 28-21-8W, S1/2 Sec 5-21-5W, N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-21-8W & S1/2 Sec 7-20-8W (Tax Exempt)

Dan & Peggy Schroeter Farms LLC to Grady G & Cara R Higgins, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 35-21-5W $250,000.00

Richard A Spiegel, sgl to Derek J Leifeld & Kayberly L Nelson, H&W – Lt 5, Blk 22, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion $250,000.00

John A Jacobi, Jr & Linda K Jacobi, H&W to John A Jacobi, Jr & Linda K Jacobi, H&W, as joint tenants with full rights of survivor, Michael Jacobi & Robert Jacobi, all as tenants in common – NW1/4 Sec 35-21-6W (Tax Exempt)

Edwin A & Monica L Swerczek, H&W to Garrett J Swerczek Lt 1 & Part of Lt 2, Blk 9, Original Town, Village of Cedar Rapids (Tax Exempt)

Aaron D & Tiare A Hamling, H&W to Randy & Lori Merten, H&W – Lt 6, Blk 10, Manfield’s 2nd Addn, City of Albion $123,000.00

Dennis W & Laurie K Krohn, H&W to Dennis W & Laurie K Krohn, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of the NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec

21-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Kris M & Amanda L Wisemen, H&W to Carissa Keshel

Part of Lts 7 & 8, Blk 2, Clark’s 2nd Addn, City of Albion $140,000.00

