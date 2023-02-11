Platte County360 Flooring Company LLC, to Penaloza, Edgar Leon & Ligues, Jacqueline—Lot 2 In Block B, Northbrook Add of Columbus Home (DNS)

Pinney, Brandon J. & Janessa C., to Moore, Adam L. 03-16-02W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (DNS)

Stock, Ronald E. & Kristin K., to Bignell, Keith A. & Robin R., Bignell, Moran M.—W 56 Ft of Lot 2 & E 10 Ft of Lot 3 In Beckers Sd of Out Lot 8 of Columbus (DNS)

GT&H Partnership, to Dinslage Visions LLC—Lot 3 In Block A, Randall 3rd Add of Columbus, Except the West 130 Feet and The South 12 Feet, Platte County Nebraska (DNS)

Evans, Beverly, to Evans, Beverly J., Trustee, Evans, Robert Charles & Beverly Trust—23-19-04W PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 AND SW 1/4 NW 1/4, 14-19-04W E 1/2 SE 1/4 (DNS)

RDF Investments LLC to Bierman Property Management LLC Lot 6 In Block A, Westbrook Add of Columbus (DNS)

Sock, Janice F., Trustee, Sock, Janice F. Trust, to Sock, Jerome R. & Janice F.—25-19-03W N 1/2 SW 1/4, 19-16-02W West 1/2 of Government Lot 2 In W 1/2 SE 1/4, 09-16-02W PT E 1/2 NE 1/4 & W 1/2 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4 & PT S 1/2 SW 1/4 & NE 1/4 SE 1/4 & PT S 1/2 SE 1/4 (DNS)

Medina, Alexander Ramirez & Cisneros, Nadia Mora, H&W, to Ruiz, Galdino Reyes & Reyes, Catalina Castillo De, H&W Lot 8 In Block 206, Original of Columbus $165,000

Roberts, Kathryn J., to Bender, Michael J., Trustee, Bender, Michael J. Trust, Bender, Nancy J., Trustee, Bender, Nancy J. Trust, Bender, James L.—05-19-01W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 & SE 1/4 EXC PT SW1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bender, Nancy J. & Michael J., W&H, Becker, Kristina L. & James R., W&H, Preister, Julia A. & Glen G., W&H, to Bender, Michael J., Trustee, Bender, Michael J. Trust, Bender, Nancy J., Trustee, Bender, Nancy J. Trust, Bender, James L. 05-19-01W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 & SE 1/4 EXC PT SW1/4 SE 1/4 $2,718,000

Johnson, Gregory Edwin, Sgl., to Parris, Derek M.—Lot 11 In Block 7, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $200,000

Roberts, Kathryn J., MP, to Craig Wemhoff LLC—05-19-01W SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bender, Nancy J. & Michael J., W&H, Becker, Kristina L. & James R., W&H, Preister, Julia A. & Glen G., W&H, to Craig Wemhoff LLC—05-19-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Preister, Andrea M. & Ted A., W&H, to Craig Wemhoff LLC—05-19-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Preister, Andrea M. & Ted A., W&H, to Bender, Michael J., Trustee, Bender, Michael J. Trust, Bender, Nancy J., Trustee, Bender, Nancy J. Trust, Bender, James L.—05-19-01W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 & SE 1/4 EXC PT SW1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Korth Electric Inc to Foltz, Michael G. & Carmen L.,—Lot 10 In Block 3, Original of Creston $173,000

Crabtree, Ralph Bruce, Sgl., to Went, Todd W. & June M., H&W—31-20-01E PT W 1/2 NW 1/4 $100,000

Remmers, Roger W. & Olivia J., H&W, to Nosal, Juliann Lot 2 In Block 101, Original of Columbus $180,000

Sprunk, Leroy Jr., Sgl., to Rodehorst, Clayton & Paige, H&W Lt 10, 11 In Blk C, Rodehorst Hills 2nd Sd of Columbus $410,000

Tomey, Janetki Quintero & Toledo, Julio C., W&H, to Tomey, Janetki Quintero & Toledo, Julio C., W&H—Lot 2 In Block B, A Mimick Add Formerly A Mimick Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Foreman Lumber Inc to Ek, Nathaniel & Chloe, H&W Lt 10 In Blk B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv of Columbus $433,000

Butler County

Bell, Robert R. & Bell, Joyce E., H&W, to Bell, Robert R. & Bell, Joyce E.—19-16-02 PT E 1/2; Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Mendoza, Lori & Mendoza, Phillip E. II, W&H, to Mendoza Rentals, LLC—Lot 5, Block 6; Miles 6th Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Ruth, Randy L., Co-Trustee, Ruth, Theresa M., Co-Trustee, Ruth, R & T Family Trust, to Steffensmeier, Alexander M. 31-20-03 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $340,000

Harms, Leonard T. & Harms, Theresa H., H&W, to Harms, Daniel G.—25-19-04 NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Clark, Jade M., Sgl., to Monterroso, Blanca, Sgl.—Lot 1 In Block 18, Orig Town of Clarkson $50,000

Vanicek, Leonard E., Trustee, Vanicek, Alice B., Trustee, Vanicek Living Trust to Vanicek, Joseph L., Vanicek Living Trust—31-19-03 W 1/2 NW 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Havel, Leonard J. & Havel, Marilyn C., to Havel, Leonard J. Rev. Trust, Havel, Marilyn C. Rev Trust, Havel, Leonard J., Trustee, Havel, Marilyn C., Trustee—22-17-03 (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Kathleen A. Lindly & Roger E. Lindly, to Kathleen A. Lindly, Trustee, Kathleen A Lindly Living Trust—18-17-06 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services