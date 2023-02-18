Platte County Labenz, Braden, Sgl., to Clemente, Wilfredo A. Orozco & Ortega, Vilma G. Marroquin, H&W—Lot 7 In Block 11, Highland Park Add of Columbus $105,000

Pillen, Thomas D. & Debra R., H&W, to Pillen, Thomas D., Trustee, Pillen, Thomas D. Trust—Lot 3 Country Club Shores 3rd Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Arcos-Marino, Jaime & Arcos, Juanita, H&W, to G & R Investment Group LLC—Lot 6 In Block 208, Original of Columbus $143,000

Hopkins, Colton, Sgl., to Roldan, Dielky L. & Aguirre, Anthony W., W&H—Lot 16 In Block A, Bradshaw Place Addition of Columbus $300,000

Martinez, Sergio, Sgl., Rowley, Quinten, MP, Rowley, Abbie, MP, to McCulla, Ashlee E., Sgl.—South 23 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 17, Original of Creston, Pt Outlot G Sd Out Lots “A” & “D” (GHJK) of Creston $104,000

Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Libben, Zachary & Brittany, MC—Lot 6, 7 In Block A, Gates Second Sd of Columbus $239,000

Rosenthal, Viola M., Sgl., to Johnson, Gregory E.—29-17-01E PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 $125,000

Swantek, Philip E. & Sandra Jane, H&W, to Swantek, Philip E.—06-17-03W SE 1/4 Except Part to State, 07-17-03W PT S 1/2 NE 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Perez, Eduardo De La Paz, Sgl., to Roark, John—Lot 6 And S 1/2 of Lot 5 in Block 16, Original of Platte Center $85,000

Butler County

Forney Family Farm, LLC, to Remmers, Roger W. Jr. & Remmers, Olivia J., H&W—22-16-01 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $70,000

Peters, Don A. & Peters, Thelma J., H&W, to Prososki, Amanda R.,—Lot 1; Hoshers Addition to Bellwood $177,500

Palik, Victor C., Sgl., to Palik, Jeffrey D. & Palik, Lori B., MC—Lot 12, Block 15; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $60,000

Birkel, James G., Sgl., Birkel, C. Lane, Sgl., Birkel, Father John B., Sgl., to Birkel, James G., Birkel, C. Lane, Birkel, Father John B.—Lot 2 & N 1/2 of Lot 3, Block 15; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Schlautman, Janet M. & Schlautman, Paul J., W&H, to Schlautman, Terry J. & Rolf, Jean—07-17-04 PT S 1/2 SE 1/4, 18-17-04 PT NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Shemek, Lynn R. & Shemek, Thomas L., W&H, to Muhle, Jeffrey A.—31-19-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $200,000

Foster, Kimberly A., to Foster, Kimberly Anne Foster, Trustee, Foster, Kimberly Living Trust—24-19-02 S 1/2 NE 1/4, 19-19-03 W 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Polk County

Thomas M Peterson & Suzanne J Peterson, H&W, to Daniel Peterson, Nathan Peterson and Seth Peterson – Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NW 1/4 SW 1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Two (2) West of 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Alan W Logan & Teri M Logan, MC, to Kyle A Logan, Sgl. – The West Half of the Northwest Quarter (W1/2 NW ¼) of Section Five (5), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range One (1) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $776,000

Julie Curran & Robert Curran, MC, Nancy Tucker & Gary Tucker, MC, Kayla Wiebusch & Greggory Wiebusch, MC, to William Schmitt & Amy L Schmitt, MC—The Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Section Twenty-Three (23), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range One (1) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, with exception $1,600,000

Richard G Lacy & Bonnie L Lacy, H&W, to Top Wash LLC—Parcel 1: Lot 1 of Block 16 in the Original Town of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska, that lays to the Northwest of the right of way of the O. & R. V. R.R. and no other part thereof. Parcel 2: One Lot beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 9 and running 50 feet North along Nance Street, thence 140 feet East to the O. & R. V. R.R. right of way, thence Southwest along the right of way 78 feet, thence due West 80 feet to the place of beginning in the NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 16, Township 14 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska AND The following described parcel of land: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 3 in Branting Addition to Osceola, thence running in a Southeasterly direction 190 feet to the intersection of the East line of School Lot No. 9 with the O. & R. V. Railroad right-of-way, thence in a Southwesterly direction along said right-of-way 226 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 5 in said Branting’s Addition, thence North along the East line of Lots 4 and 5 to the place of beginning in the NW1/4SE1/4 of Section 16, Township 14 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska. Parcel 3: South 75 feet of Lot 3, and all of Lots 4 and 5 in Branting’s Addition to Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $20,000

Boone County

Keith P & Lynne A Heithoff, H&W to A ABAS ACRE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – SE1/4 Sec 29-22-8W & S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28, NE1/4 Sec 32, NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 33 All in 22-8W $960,000

Max L & Starr A Olson, H&W to Steven & Verdell Adler, H&W, as joint tenants & not as tenants in common – Lts 1 & 2, Part of Lts 7 & 8, Blk 25, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 6th Addn, City of St Edward $25,000

Boone County Health Center Foundation to William H Schriver – Undiv ½ interest in & to the NW1/4 Sec 29-19-6W $369,000

William H & Dian C Schriver, H&W to William H Schriver, Trustee, or Successor thereof, of the William H Schriver Trust – W1/2 Sec 30-21-6W & NW1/4 Sec 29-19-6W (Tax Exempt)

William H & Dian C Schriver, H&W William H Schriver, Trustee, or the successor thereof, of the William H Schriver Trust, Undiv interest & Dian C Schriver, Trustee, or the successor thereof, of the Dian C Shcriver Trust – NE1/4 Sec 19-19-6W, E1/2 W1/4 & SE1/4 Sec 19-19-6W & NW1/4 & W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-19-6W (Tax Exempt)

Arva J & Van L Cook, W&H to James H Meysenburg, Trustee of the James H Meysenburg Revocable Trust, an Undiv 70% interest & Karmen M Meysenburg, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common, an Undiv 30% interest – NE1/4 Sec 27-21-8W $1,152,000

CTJN, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co to John B & Lynelle M Nore, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-21-5W (Tax Exempt)

CTJN, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co to Curtis J Tisthammer – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-21-5W (Tax Exempt)

John B & Lynelle M Nore, H&W to Mark E & Kelli M Tisthammer, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-21-5W $720,000

Michael D & Christine D Goodwater, H&W & Carey L & Cindy L Goodwater, H&W to Carey L & Cindy L Goodwater, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Michael D & Christine D Goodwater, H&W & Carey L & Cindy L Goodwater, H&W to Michael D & Christine D Goodwater, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Brian T & Shelli R Swerczek, H&W to Mark J & Anastasia L Swerczek, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – SW1/4 Sec 32-18-8W $1,361,000

Wolf Land, LLC, a Iowa Limited Liability Co to Nathan R & Michelle S Olson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – E1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-5W $297,000

James H Kohtz, sgl to J Chris & Heather K Kohtz, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship – Undiv ½ interest W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services