Platte County

Rodehorst, Timothy A. & Linda K., H&W, to Rodehorst, Logan T. & Tiffany A., H&W - 05-17-01E Tract 185.00 Feet X 260.00 Feet in E 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $250,000

Bender, Larry J. & Susan J., MC, Bender, Alan J. & Debra S., MC, to Bender, Larry J. & Susan J., Bender, Alan J. & Debra S. - 09-19-03W N 1/2 OF (Tax Exempt)

Schoenberner, Timothy J., Sgl., to Schoenberner, Timothy J., Sgl., & Wilson, Kimberly A., Sgl. - Lot 3 In Block 8, Sunset Third Add of Columbus $57,000

Prososki, Samuel M. & Leona M., H&W, to Wilson, Kimberly A., Sgl., & Schoenberner, Timothy J., Sgl. - Lot 6 In Block A, Wiese Add Formerly Wiese Sd of Columbus $355,000

Anderson, Matt to Wagner, Alice E. - Lot 2 In Block 209, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Bierman, Becky L. & Brian, W&H, to Wagner, Alice E. - Lot 2 In Block 209, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Williams, Jacqueline S. & Ronald, W&H, to Wagner, Alice E. Lot 2 In Block 209, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Bender, Alan J. & Debra S., H&W, Bender, Larry J. & Susan A., H&W, to Bender, Jordan A. & Danielle M., H&W 09-19-03W E 1/2 NW 1/4 $1,200,000

Villanueva, Jose L. Sanchez, to Sanchez, Alejandro & Maria E., H&W - Pt Lot 1 In Block C, Sunset Fourth Add of Columbus $172,000

Bender, Alan J. & Debra S., H&W, Bender, Larry J. & Susan A., H&W, to Bender, Jeff J. & Kristen P., H&W - 09-19-03W E 1/2 NE 1/4 $1,200,000

Bender, Alan J. & Debra S., H&W, Bender, Larry J. & Susan A., H&W, to Bender, Casey J. & Kaylia D., H&W

09-19-03W W 1/2 NW 1/4 $1,200,000

Butler County

H-Ko Farms, LLC to Husmann, Kirsten & Husmann, Eric, MC 36-16-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Parcel 3) $135,000

H-KO Farms, LLC to Griffiths, Mark R. & Griffiths, Stacy L. 36-16-02 A Tract of Land in The W 1/2 SW 1/4, Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $115,000

Star Farms, Stara, Mark L., Stara, Steven J., to Stara, Steven J. & Stara, Julie, H&W - 09-13-01 NW 1/4; Section 9, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 21-13-02 a strip of land 16 1/2 feet wide & 159 rods long across the south side of the NW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 21-13-02 PT SW 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Eller, Richard J. & Eller, Kathleen A., H&W, to Eller, Richard J. & Eller, Kathleen A. - 18-15-01 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Shonka, Jacob & Shonka, Cortny, MC, to Jones, Isaiah & Jones, Marissa, MC - Lot 8 & N 1/2 of Lot 9, Block 10; East David City Addition to David City $237,000

Stara, Mark L., Stara, Steven J. to M & D Stara Family Trust - 11-13-01 SE 1/4; Section 11, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 18-13-02 Pt Sw 1/4; Section 18, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Pickhinke, Russell S., Sgl., Pickhinke, Larry J. & Pickhinke, Karen J., H&W, Pickhinke, Dennis D. & Pickhinke, Joyce M., H&W, Pickhinke, Duane, Sgl., to Pickhinke, Gary L. & Pickhinke, Lori A., H&W - 13-20-03 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4 $531,000

Pickhinke, Russell S., Sgl., Pickhinke, Larry J. & Pickhinke, Karen J., H&W, Pickhinke, Dennis D. & Pickhinke, Joyce M., H&W, Pickhinke, Duane, Sgl., to Pickhinke, Gary L. & Pickhinke, Lori A., H&W - Pt Lot 4, 5 In Block 13, Orig Town of Howells $60,000

Hurd, Joseph J. & Hurd, Judith K., H&W, to Hurd, Joseph J. & Hurd, Judith K. - 10-20-04 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Brabec, Jordan E. & Brabec, Becky A., fka Sindelar, Becky A., H&W, to Brabec, Becky A., Trustee, Sindelar, Brad J. Trust Agreement UTD - 02-20-03 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Rosalee Ziemba, Sgl., to Selena R. Govlik, Clifford E. Ziemba, Louis J. Ziemba - 01-16-05 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Rosalee Ziemba, Sgl., to Jeffery L. Ziemba - 12-16-05 N 1/2, PT SW 1/4, SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Rosalee Ziemba, Sgl., to Selena R. Govlik, Clifford E. Ziemba, Louis J. Ziemba - 01-16-05 Lots 1 & 2 and S 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)