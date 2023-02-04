Platte County

Wojcik, Dean C. & Rhonda S., to Preister, Dale P. & Nicole L. 22-20-04W PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (DNS)

Zabawa, Elizabeth A., to Keyes, Tony R. - Lot 8 In Block B, West Lawn Third Add of Columbus (DNS)

Pehrson, Richard A., to Mapes, Jean - Lot 6 In Block 4, Sunset Second Add of Columbus (DNS)

Nolan, Kevin R. & Jennifer A., to Nolan, Tre J. - Lot 5 In Block 1, Robisons 1st Add of Humphrey (DNS)

Noyd, Sarah M., to Ortiz, Manuel Lee, Jr., Ortiz, Juan A. - Lot 5 In Block 10, Evanlawn Add of Columbus (DNS)

McLain, Daniel J., to Storer, Paula G. - Lot 1 And East 6 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 17, Lockners 2nd Add of Humphrey (DNS)

Lopez, Fernando & Teresa to Ivan Auto Center LLC - Lot 8 and The East 41 Feet 1 Inch of Lot 7 In Block 95, Original of Columbus (DNS)

Foltz, Randy E. & Janelle M., to Kosch, Dean G. & Mary Ann Heinen Add of Humphrey (DNS)

Colfax County

Hunke, Russell & Hunke, Brenda, H&W, to Hunke, Jess - 35-19-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $192,000.00

Schumacher, Michael H. & Schumacher, Tammy L., H&W, to Schueys Place LLC - 23-17-03 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4, PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

None

Boone County

None

