PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 14

Platte County

Smith, Daryl L. to J.L.O. Properties LLC - Lots 10, 11, 12 & 8 Replat of Lots 6, 7 & 8 Blk C Wilken Acres Add of Columbus, East 53 Feet 6 Inches of Lot 1 In Block B, Fairview Add of Columbus $1,220,000

Hegemann, Amy Jo, Sgl., to Labenz, Braden - Lot 7 In Block 11, Highland Park Add of Columbus $83,000

Moore, Kimberly S. Carskadon, Sgl., to Mohrmann, Gene & Judith, H&W - Lot 10 And West 1/2 of Lot 11 In Block 2, Phillips Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Cherry, Wayne L. & Lisa A., H&W, to Granville Custom Homes Inc - 31-18-03W Tract 399.00 Feet X 238.00 Feet in PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $9,000

Maliha, Donald L. & Sheryl E., H&W, to Luther, Angie L. - 24-20-01E PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Zimmerman, Tyler C. & Alyssa A., H&W, to Zimmerman, Tyler C. & Zimmerman, Alyssa A. - Lot 5, 6 In Block 243, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Kosch, Dean G. & Mary Ann, H&W, to Abner, Bryan & Mikaela, H&W - Lot 8 Eisenmengers First Addition of Humphrey $46,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Columbus Community Hospital Inc - Lot 1 & 2 In Block B, Meadow Ridge Office Park Add of Columbus, Lot 2 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Office Park Add of Columbus $768,000

Wright, Jonathon W. & Angalisa, H&W, to Walker Rental Properties LLC - Lot 7 In Block 44, Original of Columbus $120,000

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Nebraska to J.L.O. Properties LLC - Lot 1 In Block A, New Hope 2nd Subdivision of Columbus, Lot 1 In Block B, New Hope 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $100,000

Swope, Mark L. & Sandra J., H&W, to Clausen, Terry L. & Theresa H., H&W - Lot 2 Lamberts Townhouse Sd of Columbus $335,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Keyes Builders LLC - Lot 6 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Tenth Add of Columbus $73,000

Ternus, Cindy M., to Platte County, Nebraska - 22-17-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Clemmer, Debra D. & Gary, W&H, to Lira, Santiago & Blanca, H&W - West 57 Feet of Lot 7 In Block 132, Original of Columbus $55,000

Columbus Rescue Mission Inc to City of Columbus - North Half of Lots 3 & 4, Except East 1 Foot of Lot 3 In Block 49, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Reed, Keith & Vernetta, H&W, to Klassen, Derek & Kelsey, H&W - 20-19-04W W1/2 E1/2 N1/2 NW 1/4 $200,000

Reed, Keith & Vernetta, H&W, to Klassen, John & Denise, H&W - 20-19-04W E1/2 E1/2 N1/2 NW 1/4 $200,000

Gerhold Inc to Paczosa, Benedict & Tammy - Lot 36 Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3 of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Rights of Ingress & Egress Over & Across All Private Roads $67,000

Butler County

Davis, Larry D. & Davis, Sharon M., MC, to Potter, Daniel L. & Potter, Janice M., MC - 08-14-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $867,445

Mohrman, Larry G. & Mohrman, Lois J., H&W, to Mohrman, Larry G. & Mohrman, Lois J., H&W - 29-16-01 N 1/2 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Except A Tract Located in The North 120 Acres of the NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Zavodny, Alan D. & Zavodny, Rhonda, H&W, to Arps Red-E-Mix, Inc. - 12-15-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $200,000

Cinnamon Bay, LLC to Kobus, Chad & Kobus, Lindsay, H&W, O’Dowd, Matthew & O’Dowd, Jennifer, H&W 06-16-01 Lot 23, Riverview Lake Subdivision & Accretion to The Platte River, A Part of Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto & A Part of The West 64 Feet of Government Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County Nebraska $15,000

Moravec, Russell F. & Moravec, Diane M., to Moravec, Russell F., Trustee, Moravec, Diane M., Trustee, Moravec, Russell F. & Diane M. Trust - 35-14-02 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (5.82 Acres, More or Less), 36-14-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 36, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Moravec, Allen J. & Moravec, Diane J., H&W, Russell F. Moravec & Diane M. Moravec, H&W, Mark Moravec & Judy K. Moravec, H&W, to Moravec, Russell F. & Moravec, Diane M. - 35-14-02 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (5.82 Acres, More or Less) $7,000

Kreifels, Michael A. & Kreifels, Kathy J., to Kreifels, Michael A., Co-Trustee, Kreifels, Kathy J., Co-Trustee, Kreifels, Michael A. & Kathy J. Rev Trust - 11-16-01 Lot 111, Brandenburgh Lakes; PT E 1/2, Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Porter, Karla J., fka Tremel, Karla J., & Porter, Rex E., W&H, to Cinnamon Bay, LLC - 06-16-01 A Tract in Government Lot 4 & The Accretion Thereto & Located in The West 64 Feet of Government Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County Nebraska $15,000

Colfax County

Pellan, Anita H., Sgl., to Arias Gomez, Juan J. & Bermudez Ramirez, Estela M., MC - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler $138,000

Pellan, Michael B. & Pellan, Soraya G., MC, to Arias Gomez, Juan J. & Bermudez Ramirez, Estela M., MC - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler $138,000

Steffel, Reynold G. & Steffel, Susan M., H&W, to Steffel, Dale L. - 16-19-04 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $107,000

Steffel, Larry to Steffel, Dale L. - 16-19-04 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $107,000

Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Ada Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Ada Paul - Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler, Lot 2 Mundil Addition of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Ada Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Joselyn G., Viquez, Kimberly J., Vicente, Christian F., Vicente, Franklin R. - Pt Lot 2, 3 In Block 2, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Vicente, Ignacio R. & Vicente, Paula, fka Tevalan, Ada P., H&W, to Vicente, Ignacio R. - Lot 5, 6 In Block 4, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

James Gleason & Christine L. Gleason, H&W, to 5G Properties, LLC - Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 4, Original of Fullerton $60,000

LVIS, LLC to First National Holding Company, Inc - Lot 1 And Pt Lot 2 In Block 21, Original of Genoa $50,000

Geralyn F. Swanson, Sgl., to Riley J. Lanxon & Gabrielle N. Lanxon, H&W - Pt Lot 1 In Block 3, Sack Addition of Genoa $160,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services