PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 21

Platte County

Laska Land LLC to Ramaekers, Jamie G. & Michelle L., 03-19-03W SW1/4 Except 9.96 Acres More or Less Lying East of Center Line of Shell Creek & Part SW 1/4 SE 1/4 Containing 5.791 Acres More or Less $2,338,000

Bender, Richard J., Sgl., to Bender, Larry J. - 18-19-03W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4 $241,000

Bender, Alan J. & Debra S., H&W, to Bender, Larry J. & Bender, Susan A., - 27-19-03W SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bender, Alan J. & Debra S., H&W, to Bender, Larry J. 18-19-03W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bender, Larry J. & Susan A., H&W, to Bender, Alan J. & Bender, Debra A. - 17-19-03W NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Hasselbalch, Rick Owen & Mary, H&W, to Bargmann, Eric H. & Katie A., H&W - Lots 2 & 3 Hasselbalch Sd of Columbus $120,000

Bender, Mary Ann to Bender, Mary Ann, Trustee, Bender Mary Ann Trust - Lot 2 In Block A, Bender Sd of Humphrey (Tax Exempt)

Bender, Mary Ann, Trustee, Bender, David S. Trust, to Bender, Mary Ann, Co-Trustee, Bender, Richard D., Co-Trustee, Bender, David S. Credit Trust - 19-20-01W PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4, 13-20-02W NE 1/4 EXC TR IN SE 1/4 SE 1/4, 20-20-01W PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & SE 1/4 SW 1/4

(Tax Exempt)

Nelson, Erma K., Sgl., to Nelson, Erma K., Trustee, Nelson, Erma K. Trust - 01-18-04W E 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Zulkoski, Donald & Judy A., MC, to Aguilar, Bernabe Magana, Sgl., & Adame, Aylin, Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block B, Zoucha Sd of Columbus $260,000

Stockdale, Marilyn Kay, Sgl., Preister, Carolee A. & Alan, W&H, Semerad, Virginia M. & Leroy, W&H, to Sprunk, Leroy Jr. - Lots 10 & 11 In Block C, Rodehorst Hills 2nd Sd of Columbus $480,000

Krings, James A. & Deborrah E., H&W, to Foltz, Randy E. & Janelle M., H&W - 35-20-02W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $500,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Krings, James & Deborrah, H&W - Lot 3 In Block B, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $430,000

Mohrman, Larry G. & Lois J., H&W, to Mohrman, Larry G. & Lois J., H&W - 22-17-03W E 1/2 NE 1/4 and PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 and SW 1/4 NE 1/4, 15-17-03W PT SE 1/4 SE1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Honken, Beth A., Sgl., to Cortez, Elmer B. Gomez & Toainga, Julio B. - Lot 1 In Block B, Parkplace Add of Columbus $265,000

Krepel, Kevin & Denise, H&W, to Gasper, Donald J. & Deborah D., H&W - 08-20-03W N 1/2 NE 1/4 $880,000

Jarecki, Wayne & Jenna Jo, H&W, to Jarecki, Nicholas - Pt Lot 7 In Block C, Albracht 1st Add of Lindsay, 18-20-03W Tract 45.20 Feet X 514.18 Feet in PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $144,000

Wojcik, Dean C. & Rhonda S., H&W, to Preister, Kevin A. & Tara A., H&W - 22-20-04W E 1/2 SW 1/4 $1,000,000

Four N Corporation to Grandgenett, Reed A. & Wendy C., H&W - Lot 101 Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus $86,000

Butler County

Ward, Diane M., MP, to Ward, Diane M., Trustee, Ward, Diane M. Trust U/A - 27-16-01 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Krafka, Anthony C. & Krafka, MC, Betsy J., to Krafka, Anthony C. & Krafka, Betsy J., MC - 10-16-01 A Tract in Government Lot 1; PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

City of David City to Studio 3Four3, LLC - Lots 5 & 6, Block 19; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)

Znamenacek, Allen M. & Znamenacek, Susan, MC, to Chmelka, Jeremy & Chmelka, Rebecca, MC - Lots 1 & 4, Block 3; Original Town of David City $320,000

Henggeler, Justin & Henggeler, Jessica, H&W, Henggeler, Adam & Henggeler, Stephanie, to Henggeler, Justin & Henggeler, Jessica, H&W, Henggeler, Adam & Henggeler, Stephanie, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 33, Gans Lake Subdivision of Government Lot 3 & Accretion to Government Lots 3 & 4; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Henggeler, Justin & Henggeler, Jessica, H&W, to Henggeler, Adam & Henggeler, Stephanie, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 34, Gans Lake Subdivision of Government Lot 3 & Accretion to Government Lots 3 & 4; Pt NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $13,715

Chmelka, Terence L. & Chmelka, Terri L., to Chmelka, Terence L., Trustee, Chmelka, Terence L. Revocable Trust, Chmelka, Terri L., Trustee, Chmelka, Terri L. Revocable Trust 10-14-03 Pt NW 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

JSBC Farms, LLC to Adamy, Daniel F., Sgl. - Lot 2, Block 6; Miles 3rd Addition to David City $60,000

Colfax County

Zavadil, Jesse L. & Zavadil, Brandi L., H&W, to Chavez, Jackelin & Canales, Luis, W&H - Lot 4 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 3, North Schuyler of Schuyler $325,000

Ruth, Randy L., Co-Trustee, Ruth, Theresa M., Co-Trustee, R&T Ruth Family Trust to Steffensmeier, Jared & Steffensmeier, Carly, - 31-20-03 NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $340,000

Healy, Thomas M., Sgl., to Valle, German - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 In Block 75, Orig Town of Schuyler $280,000

Polk County

Craig D. Page & Roxanne S. Page, H&W, to Blair N. Page & Brook Page - Lot Three (3), Hospital First Subdivision, Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Lissa L. Troester & Dean Troester, MC to Travis Brown & Dorinda Brown, MC - The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4NW1/4) of Section Fifteen (15), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Four (4), West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $480,000

Lyndon C. Teegerstrom, Sgl., to Steve Teegerstrom & Michelle Teegerstrom, H&W - Lot Seven (7), Eight (8) and Nine (9), in Block Three (3), Town Company’s First Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $98,000

David L. Schmidt, Sgl., to Douglas D. Schmidt & Nicole L. Schmidt, H&W – SW1/4 of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska with exceptions $487,000

Cedarpost Farm, LLC to Amanda Neujahr - Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4SE1/4) of Section Twenty-five (25), Township Fifteen (15) North, Range Four (4) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $306,000

Tim S. Beebe, Sgl., to Craig R. Beebe - The East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 13 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $600,000

Andrew Adelson, Sgl., to Susan J. King – The SW1/4 and the West 36 feet of the SE1/4 and the NW1/4 excepting the North 125 feet thereof, all on Block 2, Nordberg’s Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $25,000

Cedarpost Farm, LLC to John R. Sedlak and Mary Ann Sedlak, Trustees of the John R. Sedlak Revocable Trust - PARCEL 1; Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 NE1/4) of Section Thirty-six (36), Township Fifteen (15) North, Range Four (4) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, with exception and PARCEL 2 : West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W1/2 NE1/4) of Section Thirty-six (36), Township Fifteen (15) North, Range Four (4) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $1,095,000

William D. Thompson & Sandra D. Thompson, H&W, to Sparrow Publications, LLC - Lots Eleven (11), Twelve (12), and the East Two Feet (E2’) of Lot Ten (10), all in Block Six (6), Original Town of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $219,000

Eric S. Lundstrom & Shannon L. Lundstrom, H&W, to Robert M. Lundstrom – All my interest in and to the South One-half (S1/2) of Lot Six (6), and Seven (7), Block Seven (7), Buckley’s First Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $42,000

Steven J. Lundstrom & Angela M. Lundstrom, H&W, to Robert M. Lundstrom – All my interest in and to the South One-half (S1/2) of Lot Six (6), and Seven (7), Block Seven (7), Buckley’s First Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $42,000

Craig Lundstrom & Katherine K. Lundstrom, H&W, to Robert M. Lundstrom – All my interest in and to the South One-half (S1/2) of Lot Six (6), and Seven (7), Block Seven (7), Buckley’s First Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $42,000

Boone County

Dana J & Lori Kay Medlin, H&W to Sharon A Baker – Undiv interest in & to: Part of Lt 7, Blk 5, Original Town of Albion, City of Albion $18,000

David R & Lori Ann Medlin, H&W to Sharon A Baker - Undiv interest in & to: Part of Lt 7, Blk 5, Original Town of Albion, City of Albion $18,000

Nancy R Medlin, sgl to Sharon A Baker – Undiv interest in & to: Part of Lt 7, Blk 5, Original Town of Albion, City of Albion $18,000

Shawn M Novacek, sgl to William D & Gayle E Primrose, H&W as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – NE1/4 Sec 16-19-8W $13,000

Gale L Schafer, Trustee of the Gale L Schafer Revocable Trust to Steven R & Kendra K Krohn, H&W – Lt 2, Blk 34, Mansfield’s 7th Addn, City of Albion $63,000

Joyce E & Paul Cote, W&H to Bruce E Keber, Trustee of the Bruce K Keber Revocable Trust – Undiv 1/3 interest N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 4-20-8W $263,000

Bradley W & Joye L Anderson, H&W to Todd A & Kandis K Bremer, H&W as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 5, Blk 2, Becker, Needham & Williams Addn, City of Albion $275,000

Jarrod J Rother, sgl to Gary W & Lynn K Carlson, H&W as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 24-18-7W $241,000

Pamela Anne & Robert F Sondag, W&H to Henn Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability co – NW1/4 Sec 26-22-7W $600,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services