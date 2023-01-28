PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 28

Platte CountyCMR Holdings LLC to Kastrup, Ross D. & Ann E., H&W Lot 2 In Block B, Eagleview 2nd Sd of Columbus $90,000

Parsley, James V. & Laurel A., H&W, to Parsley, James V., Trustee, Parsley, Laurel A., Trustee, Parsley, James V. & Laurel A. Trust—Lot 1 In Block B, Kingswood Add Sd of Pt of Lot 6 of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Wojcik, Dean C. & Rhonda S., H&W, to Frisch, Calvin G. & Allison M., H&W, Frisch, Benjamin C. & Tisha R., H&W, Frisch, Robbie G. & Cassandra L., H&W, Frisch, Dale D. & Lindsay T., H&W—22-20-04W N 1/2 NW 1/4, PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $2,000,000

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to McFarland, James R. & Gyna K., H&W—Lot 5 Deer Run Estates Second Subdivision of Columbus $505,000

CMR Holdings LLC to Kosch, Jeffrey J. & Melissa A., H&W Lot 6 In Block B, Eagleview 2nd Sd of Columbus $88,000

Gomez, Wendy, Sgl., to Linares, Rene Carrera,—Pt Lot 7 In Block E, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Arita, Jose M. & Portillo, Irma J., H&W, to Linares, Rene Carrera—Pt Lot 7 In Block E, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus $255,000

Muller, Patricia A., Sgl., to Arita, Jose M. & Gomez, Wendy, Pt Lot 7 In Block E, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus $225,000

Svatora, Diann F. & Steven E., Sr., W&H, to Bailey, Andrew D., Bailey, Samuel J.—24-19-03W NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

PR Properties LLC to Ross, Randall D. & Amanda L., H&W West 1/2 Of Lot 6 In Block 268, Original of Columbus $178,000

Wojcik, Dean C. & Rhonda S., to Preister, Austin J. 21-20-04W E 1/2 NE 1/4, Except A Strip of Land Lying Across the North Part of The NE1/4 NE1/4 to The State $840,000

EIP LLC to Ewert’s Properties LLC—Lot 7, 8 In Block 268, Original of Columbus $350,000

Bachelor, Edith M., Sgl., to Cordero, Humberto & Aurora, H&W—Lot 25 Johannes 1st Sd of Columbus $288,000

SERC LLC to Rowland, Philip & Cynthia, MC—Lot 8 Augustine 4th Sd of Columbus $285,000

Butler CountyPokorny, Brian J., Trustee, Pokorny Family Trust, Pokorny, Brian J., Trustee, Pokorny Survivors Trust to Ivan Schmid Investments LTD—32-16-02 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 25-16-02 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $4,000,000

Sloup, Nick J. & Sloup, Andrea L., H&W, to Krska, Lyle B. & Liska, Julie L., H&W—35-13-04 N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $360,000

Weston, Carla L., Sgl., to Spatz, Marc & Spatz, Tracy, H&W, Spatz, Jason, Sgl.—19-14-04 W 1/2 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $320,000

Colfax County

Valadez, Alberto Barba, aka Barba, Alberto, Valadez, Sergio Barba, aka Barba, Sergio to Barba, Alberto, Barba, Sergio, Barba, Julio—Lot 21 In Block 4, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $26,000

Nance County

Cory J. Pilakowski, Sgl., to Andrea M. Hoessel—Lot 4 In Block 4, Willards 1st Addition of Genoa $192,000

Susan A. Cox, Sgl., to Basils Pub, LLC—Lot 11 And 12 In Block 6, Original of Belgrade $175,000

The North 183 Feet of Lot 9 In Block 18, Willards 2nd Addition of Genoa Dwain A. Seier & Sharon K. Seier, H&W, to Dwain A Seier, Trustee, Sharon K Seier, Trustee, Dwain A. Seier & Sharon K. Seier Revocable Trust (Tax Exempt)

Jami Kampschneider & Gary Kampschneider, W&H, to Ryan Shockley—Lot 5 In Block 1, Fosters Addition of Genoa $70,000

Dallas H. Schweitz, Successor Trustee, to Dallas H. Schweitz 28-17-07 NW 1/4

George R. Palmer & Judy L. Palmer, H&W, to George R. Palmer, Trustee, George R. Palmer Trust & Judy L. Palmer, Trustee, Judy L. Palmer Trust—18-16-05 PT SW 1/4, 15-16-07 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 13-16-07 SW 1/4

Pamela G. Vandewalle, Sgl., to Matthew R. Howe & Rebecca A. Howe, H&W—West Half Lots 6 And 7 In Block B, Reynolds Addition of Fullerton $45,000

Boone County

Petersburg Ag Supply Center, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co to Patrick E & Amy E Zaruba, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common Lt 12, Blk 4, Original Town, Village of Petersburg $6,000

Donald J & Deborah D Gasper, H&W to Luke A & Kendra L Gasper, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-21-5W $440,000

Diane D & Ronald J Buettner, W&H to Diane D & Ronald J Buettner, H&W, as joint tenants & not as tenants in common (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

