Platte County

Busse, Dustin D., Sgl., & Pasonault, Danielle R., Sgl., to Gonzalez, Jerson A. Lopez, Sgl., & Leon, Carmen P. Juarez De, Sgl. - Lot 5 Johannes 3rd Sd of Columbus $310,000.00

Jensen, Donald L. & Joan E., H&W, to Guevara, Emmanuel Ontiveros & Lopez, Erika Jimenez, H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Centennial Park 4th Add of Columbus $270,000.00

Guevara, Emmanuel Ontiveros & Lopez, Erika F Jimenez, H&W, to Palmer, Yuniel M., - Lot 4 In Block 2, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $166,000.00

Carrera, Manuel E. Valdez, Sgl., & Lopez, Janet, Sgl., to Stubbert, Christie - Lot 5 In Block A, Whispering Springs Addition of Columbus $370,000.00

Lohmeier, Christopher & Andrea, H&W, to Cardenas, Ismael Jimenez & Cabanas, Yolanda Cabellero, H&W - Lot 7 In Block 190, Original of Columbus $102,000.00

Marburger, Scott & Susan, H&W, to Bomberger, Michael Lee & Pamela Ann, H&W - Lot 8 In Block 135, Original of Columbus $79,000.00

SERC LLC to Miller, Paul L., Sr. & Becky L., H&W - Lot 5 Augustine 4th Sd of Columbus $285,000.00

Critser, Alex L. & Jena N., H&W, to Gonzalez, Guadalupe Vega & Villagomez, Jacqueline, H&W - Lot 1 In Block A, Bradshaw Place Addition of Columbus $325,000.00

SERC LLC to Welch, Dawn M., Sgl., & Welch, Tristan, Sgl. Lot 1 Augustine 4th Sd of Columbus $330,000.00

Butler County

Antholz, Jennifer L., Sgl., to White, Gavin, Sgl. - Lot 6 & W 1/2 of Lot 5, Block 1; Surety Investment Company Addition to David City $139,000.00

Pokorny, Galen J. & Pokorny, Teresa A., MC, to Meusch, Bradley E. & Meusch, Aliesha A., MC - 32-16-02 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $201,000.00

Janicek, Daniel, Trustee, Janicek Family Trust, to Loseke, David A., Trustee, Loseke, David A. Revocable Trust

07-16-01 A Strip of Land Located in The S 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.09 Acres, More or Less) $6,402.00

Skyler Mechanical LLC, to Spiars, Kathiann - Lot 10, Block 10; Original Town of Rising City $130,500.00

Colfax County

Ullery, Donald E., Sgl., to Hiatt, Rebecca Josephine - Lot 9 In Block 2, Orig Town of Clarkson $65,000.00

Nance County

Tommie Sherman & Susie Sherman, H&W, to Dylan Haas & Faith Choat - Lots 1 And 2 in Block 17 and Outlot Comprising a Strip of Land 20 Feet Wide North and South, and 132 Feet East and West Adjoining the Above-Described Lots on The North Side Thereof, Willards 2nd Addition of Genoa $189,000.00

Bradley E. Cromwell, Sgl., to Nance County, Nebraska - 14-17-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

14-17-04 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 Darren Nelson, to Nance County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Joseph R. Proffitt & Beth Proffitt, H&W, to Sheena A. Kopejtka - Lot 8, 9 In Block 4, Fuller & Slaughter Addition of Fullerton $70,000.00

U.S. Bank National Association, to James Charles Banzhoff, MP - Lot 20 In Block 1, Sack Addition of Genoa $74,000.00

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services