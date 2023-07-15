Platte County

Pavel, David M. & Debra J., H&W, to Medinas, Yinyer Genaro, MP - Lot 2 In Block D, West Parkway Second Sd of Columbus $48,000

Mohrman Century Homestead LLC to NH Investments LLC 35-19-01W PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 $865,000

Gutz, Timothy A. & Dixie M., to GR Cattle Co -Lot 72 Whitetail Lake 7th Subdivision of Columbus $760,000

Kurtenbach, Lawrence W. & Jeanne M., H&W, to Kurtenbach, Lawrence W. & Jeanne M., H&W - 33-20-04W SE 1/4, 21-19-04W SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mohrman Century Homestead LLC, to Behlen, Brent M. & Jaci L., H&W - 35-19-01W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 $438,000

Tworek, William J. & Diane H., H&W, to Hemmer, Amanda K. - Lot 5 In Block 175, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

SERC LLC to Wilkinson, Creighton P. & Jessica B., H&W Lot 6 Augustine 5th Sd of Columbus $272,000

Off Properties LLC to Orozco, Floridalma Miranda, Sgl., & Clemente, Miguel Orozco, Sgl. - Lot 3 In Block A, Ekea Addition of Columbus $299,000

Osborn, Adam R. & Nicole G., H&W, to Zobel, Valori E. Lot 2 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $678,000

Konsel, John W. & Marlene F., H&W, to Peitzmeier, Josh, Sgl., & Dohmen, Taylor, Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block G, North Gate First Add of Columbus $284,000

Hollister, Alex & Lauren, H&W, to Weber, Melissa L., Sgl., & Lewis, Donald E. III, Sgl. - Lot 12 In Block C, Wagner Lakes Sd of Columbus $362,000

Streckfuss, Matthew & Streckfuss, Nikole Ziemba, H&W, to Holt, Christopher & Michelle, H&W - Lot 6 In Block D, Northbrook Add of Columbus $382,000

Avina, Jose M. & Heather, H&W, to Zocholl, Paul & Helen, H&W - Lot 1 In Block D, Willow Wood Add of Columbus $318,000

Butler County

Polacek, Darrell J. & Polacek, Ruth A., H&W, to Polacek, Adam J., Polacek, Aaron W. - 09-13-03 NE 1/4; Section 9, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-13-03 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-13-03 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Beckmann, Roger A. & Beckmann, Kerry L., H&W, Schulz, Brian S. & Schulz, Lyndsy J., H&W, to Beckmann, Roger A. & Beckmann, Kerry L., H&W, Schulz, Brian S. & Schulz, Lyndsy J., H&W -31-13-02 NE 1/4; Section 31, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Birt, Sarah L. & Birt, Jake, W&H, to Pellan, Jesse, Sgl. - Lot 3 & The N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 9; McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $147,500

Prigge Acres, Inc., to Napier, Mitchell D., Sgl. - 02-14-02 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $17,220

Colfax County

Gall, Jordan, to Gall, Jordan M., Co-Trustee, Gall, Abigail M., Co-Trustee, Gall, Jordan & Abigail M. Family Trust - Lt 1 Maple Creek Meadows Sub 5-20-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Brown, Mirela, to Acme Coyote LLC - Lot 12 In Block 4, Orig Town of Clarkson $10,000

Vasquez, Carlos M. & Vasquez, Isabel F., H&W, to Batz, Cristobal Lux - Lt 1, 2 & Pt Lt 3 In Blk 31, Orig Town of Schuyler $58,000

Lindberg Enterprises LLC, to Jack Property Holdings LLC Lot 1 Lindberg Sub of Schuyler $75,000

Pelan, Ann, Sgl., to Kroeger, Kurtis - Lot 6 And Pt Lot 5 In Block B, Mare’s 1st Add of Schuyler $255,000

City of Schuyler, Department of Utilities to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Lot 3, 7 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Klug, Ivy D. & Klug, James R., W&H, to Klug, Reece R. 28-18-02 SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $360,000

Klug, Reece R. & Klug, Lindsay E., H&W, to Hill & Valley Farms Inc - 08-18-02 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 $320,000

Nance County

Rebecca J. Harter, to Patricia R. Delancey - Lot 17, 18, 19, 20 In Blk 2, Kenwood Addn of Fullerton $142,000

Clinton L. Hoffman & Jody M. Hoffman, H&W, to Dennis E. Jarecke & Julie C. Jarecke, H&W - 11-16-05 SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $140,000

Joseph H. Swantek & Janet C. Swantek, H&W, to Nance County, Nebraska - 14-17-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Joseph H. Swantek & Janet C. Swantek, H&W, to Nance County, Nebraska - 14-17-04 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

John Halverson & Murlene Halverson, H&W, to Nance Co School Dist 63-0030-000 - Lt 5, 6 In Blk 16, Willards 2nd Addn of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

Ormiela Avis Brandenburger & Thomas Joseph Brandenburger, W&H, to Nance Co School Dist 63-0030-000 - South 1/2 Lot 5 In Block 15, Willards 2nd Addn of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

Harriet E. Maser, Sgl., to Harriet E. Maser, Trustee, Harriet E. Maser Trust - 01-17-05 N 1/2, SW 1/4, PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Dennis E. Jarecke & Julie C. Jarecke, H&W, to Justin L. Jarecke & Holly Jo Jarecke, H&W - 11-16-05 E 1/2, PT NW 1/4, SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $140,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services