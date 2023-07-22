Platte County

Rusk, Michael G. & Kimberly J., H&W, to Perez, Luis Adrian Calderon & Vera, Maria Isabel Escamilla, H&W - Lot 2 In Block 136, Original of Columbus $215,000.00

Four-N-Corporation to Klutman, John W. & Jennifer, H&W Lot 95 Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus $93,000.00

Pfeifer, Leigh A., Sgl., to Wiese, Timothy - E 1/2 of Lot 7 In Block 2, Hope Add of Lindsay $63,000.00

Gladem, Kathleen M. & John V., W&H, to Simon, Amy & Laughridge, Tancy - Lot 8 In Block C, Shadylake Meadows 2nd Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Granville Custom Homes Inc, to Gladem, Kathleen M. & John V., W&H - Lot 8 In Block C, Shadylake Meadows 2nd Sd of Columbus $419,000.00

Schieffer, Jarryd L. & Christa S., MC, to Wessel, Jane - Lot 4 In Block A, Park Place 6th Add of Columbus $410,000.00

Zhu, Yan Zhen, Sgl., to Zuniga, Emmanuel & Gonzalez,

Karen G. - Lot 5 In Block 103, Original of Columbus $260,000.00

Foltz, James E. & Karla J., to Foltz, Miles E. & Heather N.,

29-20-02W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 & SE1/4 SE1/4 $700,000.00

Castillo, Mariapaz X. Ludena, & Lara, Jesse J., W&H, to Beaty, Zane & Reardon, Tyler - Lot 3 In Block 6, Evans Add of Columbus $164,000.00

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp to Dickey, Logan E. - Lot 11 In Block 5, Swift Third Add of Columbus $219,000.00

Steensnes, Gregory S. & Maglyn, H&W, to Schack, Melissa & Hanes, Brandy - 07-19-04W PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 $120,000.00

Butler County

Wilson, Joel C. & Wilson, Nicole O., MC, to Kamm, Justin W., MP - Lots 1, 2 & 3, Block 29; McCarty’s 3rd Addition to Ulysses $25,000.00

Keeler, Terry W., Renner-Ellermeier, Lisa, Sgl., Brichacek, Linda & Brichacek, Dennis, W&H, to Renner, Brad & Renner, Sandy, H&W - 36-17-04 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $34,700.00

Keeler, Terry W., Renner-Ellermeier, Lisa, Sgl., Brichacek, Linda & Brichacek, Dennis, W&H, to Renner, Brad & Renner, Sandy, H&W, Renner, Brian & Renner, Regina, - 36-17-04 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (72.76 Acres, More or Less) $352,886.00

Aerts, Darell P., Trustee, Aerts, Darell P. Trust, to Aerts, Vincent T. & Aerts, Abigail L., MC - 26-14-03 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $416,175.00

Brown, Cheryl G., Sgl., by Lightfoot, Kathie R., AIF, to Glock, Bruce & Glock, Annette, MC - 19-14-02 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $18,000.00

Colfax County

City of Schuyler, Nebraska, City of Schuyler Department of Utilities, to Schuyler Home Builders Group LLC - Lot 8 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Ardon, Maria Del Rosario, Sgl., to Ardon, Juan Pablo - Lot 4 In Block 33, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $40,000.00

Becher, William A. & Becher, Jill M., H&W, to Holmberg, Marcus R. - Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 9, Railroad Add of Leigh $123,000.00

Waak, Donald A., Sgl., to Waak, Luann M., Waak, Eric S., Volkmer, Shaunda R. - 03-17-03 N 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Polk County

GR Cattle Company, fka Mid-Plains Cattle Company to Mid Plains Cattle Company - PARCEL 1: SW1/4 of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and PARCEL 2: E1/2 NW1/4 of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and PARCEL 3: N1/2 NE1/4 of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, with exception and PARCEL 4: A tract of land comprising a part of the NE1/4 of Section 7, Township 15 North. Range 1 West of the 6th P M., Polk County, Nebraska, and PARCEL 5: E3/4 W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $3,000,000.00

Larry E David and Cynthia A David, H&W, to Michael W Rheiner and Tammie M Rheiner, H&W - The North Half of the West Half of Lot 4 and the North Half of Lot 5, Block 3, Boostrom's Subdivision, a part of the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $310,000.00

Donna M Yungdahl, Sgl., to Donna M Yungdahl, Trustee, Donna M Yungdahl Trust - Tax Lot B located in Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska and The West 25 feet of Lot (9) and East 53 feet of Lot Eight (8), Johnson's Subdivision of Block Ten (10) of Morrill’s Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska; AND Lots Nine (9) and Ten (10), except the West 25 feet of Lot Nine (9), in Johnson's Sub-division of Block Ten (10) of Morrill’s Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska; and, Lot 4, Block 5, Original Town of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services