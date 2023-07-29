Platte County

Ternus, Eric D. & Jessica I., H&W, to Ramsay, Kenneth W. & Kayla D., H&W - Lot 1 In Block 9, Lockner’s 1st Add of Humphrey $242,000.00

Brabec, Tyler Marc & Brianna M., H&W, to Boryca, Kenneth B. & Anne M., H&W - Lot 18 In Block A, Indian Hills Fourth Sd of Columbus $447,000.00

Stithem, Tobin L. & Katherine, H&W, to Wotipka Benjamin & Madison M., H&W - Lot 2 In Block D, Glenwood Estates Second Add of Columbus $290,000.00

Granville Custom Homes Inc, to Pandorf, Matthew J. - Lot 1 In Block B, Frontier Park 2nd Addition of Columbus $343,000.00

Tyler, Todd John & Daisy, H&W, to Fitzpatrick, Craig & Ines, H&W - Lot 16 West Elks Subdivision Replat of Columbus $80,000.00

Lichtenfeld, Erwin J. & Kristy, H&W, to Lichtenfeld, Erwin E., Jr. & Kristy, H&W - 21-19-01W Pt SE 1/4 SE 1/4

(Tax Exempt)

Houzz Solutions By J&S LLC, to West, Stephen A. & Tabitha L., H&W - 04-20-04W Tract 396 Feet X 263 Feet in Pt NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $285,000.00

Rowe, Michael A., Sgl., to Blaser, Ryan M. & Kendra R., H&W - Lot 39 Tract 1 Christophers Cove Second Add of Columbus $370,000.00

360 Flooring Company LLC, to Vogt, Damon & Stacey M. Lot 1 In Block 7, Pearsalls Add of Columbus Home

(Tax Exempt)

Midland Resources LLC to Connection Christian Church - Part Gibson Add of Columbus Unit 101 Midland Condominium $854,000.00

Hendrickson, Michael G. & Sharon E., H&W, to Hendrickson, Julia L. - Lot 10 In Block F, West Park Second Add of Columbus $235,000.00

Lambert, C. Ronald & Charlotte K., H&W, Country Club Shores, to Lambert, C. Ronald & Charlotte K., H&W

01-17-01W PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & S 1/2 SW 1/4, 12-17-01W PT E 1/2 NE 1/4 & NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

RTE LLC to Weeder, Tony E. - 02-19-03W PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 Tract 50 Feet X 120 Feet $3,000.00

Schroeder, Nicole & Olds, Myshell Luree, MC, to Gentry, Luke V. & Tara R., - Lot 9 Johannes 2nd Sd of Columbus $273,000.00

Off Properties LLC to Flores, Evelyn Karina Trejo, Sgl., & Hernandez, Brandon Alejandro Franco, Sgl. - Lot 4 In Block A, Ekea Addition of Columbus $299,000.00

Smith, Michael L., Sgl., to Brockhaus, Victor & Kathryn, H&W - Lot 14 Indian Hills Sd of Columbus $315,000.00

Brockhaus, Victor R. & Kathryn E., H&W, to CM Hanson Investments LLC - West 58 Ft of Lot 7 & East 8 Ft of The North & South Alley Abutting Said Lot 7 on the West, Blk 18 Stevens Addn, Columbus $155,000.00

Blaser, Ryan M. & Kendra R., MC, to Guzman, Luis F. Romero, Sgl. -Lot 15 In Block E, Prairie Lane Third Sd of Columbus $315,000.00

Pine22 Caesar LLC, to Essential Food Group Inc, Capital Food Management Inc - Lot 19 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $908,000.00

Reyes, Leandro Perez, Sgl., & Alvarez, Zuleidy Lopez, Sgl., to Mouandza, Germain & Mikamona, Jeanne C. Mouandza Nee Diebe, H&W - Lot 19 In Block A, Goeckel Add of Columbus $270,000.00

Memmott, Jill & Tyler, W&H, to Reyes, Leandro Perez, Sgl., & Alvarez, Zuleidy Lopez Alvarez, Sgl. - Lot 4 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $455,000.00

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp to Rodriguez, Miroslav Manso & Mulet, Lissette L. Oliva, H&W - The North 18 Feet of Lot 3 And the South 54 Feet of Lot 4 In Block C, West Lawn Fourth Add of Columbus $274,000.00

Nyland, Pleasant W.C. & Kathryn M., H&W, to Martinez, Maria L. & Salinas, Jesus Martinez, W&H - Lot 4 In Block D, Hellbusch Fifth Add of Columbus $265,000.00

Granville Custom Homes Inc, to Nyland, Pleasant W.C. & Kathryn M., H&W - East 1/2 of Lot 1 In Block A, Farm View Subdivision of Columbus $398,000.00

Lewis, Donald E., III, Sgl., to Elkhorn Valley Community Dev Corp - Lot 1, Exc S 2 Ft Thereof, In Block E, North Gate Third Sd of Columbus $268,000.00

Essential Food Group Inc., Capital Food Management Inc., to Orion KCPM LLC - Lot 19 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $1,662,000.00

Cremers, Theodore H. & Mary Ellen, H&W, to Thompson, Patrick - Lot 4 In Block C, Sd of West Park Fifth Add of Columbus $290,000.00

Hillen, Scott K., to Eisenmenger, Darla D. & Hillen, David M. Lot 18 In Block 6, Original of Creston $28,000.00

Cooper, Madison Nicole-Helena, Sgl., to Lara, Edmundo Enrique Ramirez & Gamino, Brenda Alvarez, H&W - Lot 9 In Block B, Park Place 8th Addition of Columbus $435,000.00

Settje, Tommy Joe & Frances A., H&W, to Wielgus, Jill J., Sgl. - Lot 6 In Block 6, Becher Place Add of Columbus $338,000.00

Ruzicka, Janet, Sgl., to Cerny, Jason J. - The Eastern Most Four Feet of Lot 1 Kingswood Addition of Columbus

(Tax Exempt)

Four-N-Corporation, to Beiermann, Michael A. & Sandra R., H&W - Lot 100 Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus $86,000.00

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Cremers, Theodore H. & Mary E., H&W - West 1/2 of Lot 1 In Block A, Farm View Subdivision of Columbus $375,000.00

Carlson, Tracy & Lonnie, W&H, to Kaspar, Christopher & Kimberly, H&W - Lot 3 In Block 1, Olsufka Second Add of Duncan $172,000.00

Butler County

Birkel, Max S. & Birkel, Susan M., to Birkel, Max S., Trustee, Birkel, Susan M., Trustee, Birkel, Max S. & Susan M. Revocable Trust - The South 37 1/2 Feet of Lot 3 & N 1/2 of Lot 6, Block 39; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)

Schlechte, Shirley K., Sgl., to Schlechte, Shirley K., Trustee, Schlechte, Shirley K. Trust - 32-13-01 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 32-13-01 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (0.12 Acres, More Or Less), 29-13-01 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 29, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska

(Tax Exempt)

Humlicek, Jerome J. & Humlicek, Marcella M., H&W, to Humlicek, Jerome J. & Humlicek, Marcella M., H&W - 14-16-04 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 PT N 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 14-16-04 W 1/2 NW 1/4 & NE 1/4 NW 1/4, Except Portion Conveyed for Road Purposes; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 15-16-04 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, Except Portion Conveyed For Road Purposes; Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska

(Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Humlicek, Jerome J. & Humlicek, Marcella M., H&W, to Humlicek, Jerome J. & Humlicek, Marcella M., H&W

06-18-03 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Koehn, Jackson D. & Koehn, Andrea M., H&W, to Sortino, Joshua S. & Sortino, Andrea D., H&W - 12-19-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $295,000.00

Prokopec, Timothy C. & Prokopec, Jenna M., H&W, to Kratochvil, Bradley G. - Outlot Pt G Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson, Pt Lot 3 In Block 17, Orig Town of Clarkson $195,000.00

Steffensmeier, Rodney J. & Steffensmeier, Amy M., H&W, to Steffensmeier, Rodney J., Trustee, Steffensmeier, Amy M., Trustee, Steffensmeier, Rodney J. Rev Trust, Steffensmeier, Amy M. Rev Trust - 04-20-03 SE 1/4 SW 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4, PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Nance County

Paul J. Jarecke & Debra L. Jarecke, H&W, to Dennis E. Jarecke & Julie C. Jarecke, H&W - 07-16-04 SE 1/4

(Tax Exempt)

Mary Lee Konz, Sgl., to T & R Properties, LLC - The South 93 Feet of The West 22 Feet & Center 22 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 15, Original of Genoa $50,000.00

Roberta L. Sohrweid, Sgl., to Roberta L. Sohrweid, Trustee, Roberta Lee Sohrweid Trust - E 55 Feet of Lot 6, Lot 7 Except the W 10 Feet and All of Lot 8 In Block 10, Original of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

Nancy J. Reardon, Sgl., to Nancy J. Reardon, Trustee, Nancy Reardon Family Trust - 17-18-04 PT Lots 7 & 8 SE 1/4 and All of Lots 5 & 6 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services