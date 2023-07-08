Platte County

Tooley, Joseph F. & Jane F., H&W, to Tooley, Joseph F., Sr. & Jane F., Co-Trustees, Tooley, Joseph F. Sr. & Jane F. Trust W 1/2 of Lts 1 & 2 In Blk 130, Orig of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Montana, Kristine, to R&T Wendt Inc, Wendt, Joshua T., Wendt, Nicholas R. - 11-20-01E PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $310,000

Schleich, Todd & Kohl Schleich, Michelle, H&W, to Cooney, Douglas S. & Crystle A., H&W - Pt Lot 77 Whitetail Lake 7th Subdivision of Columbus $44,000

Schleich, Todd & Kohl Schleich, Michelle, H&W, to Soulliere, William Henry III & Amy Roseann, H&W - Pt Lot 77 Whitetail Lake 7th Subdivision of Columbus $44,000

Ziemba, Nick J. & Samantha M., H&W, to Zegar Investment Properties LLC - Lot 5 In Block B, North Gate First Add of Columbus $200,000

PRP-Holdings LLC, Welton, Angela Mahar & Gerald, H&W, to Campos, Mirilys - Lot 4 Stoney Creek Townhomes Add of Columbus $230,000

Plas, Aaron J. & Laura M., H&W, to Ross, Aaron E. & Diane R., H&W - Lt 19 Sunset Meadows 2nd Sd of Columbus $750,000

Abegglen, Michael T. & Sheryl F., H&W, to Abegglen, Sheryl F. & Michael T., Trustees, Abegglen, Sheryl F. Living Trust 19-18-01W S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Liebschwager, Richard L., Sgl., to Snyder, Dylan L. & Jenna L., MC - Lot 4 And West 27.9 Ft of Lot 5 In Block 6, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $230,000

Prado, Martha M. & Morales, Leonel, W&H, to Slaughter, Ryan - Lot 103 Christophers Cove 1st Sd of Columbus $379,000

Seckman, Wanda & Leonard, MC, Streblow, Debra & Roger, MC, Lockner Mary & Ryan, MC, Ferguson, Linda & Keith, MC, to Esch, Brandon & Lauren - Lot 9 Except the North 68 Feet and Lot 10 Except the South 65 Feet in Block 4, Bel Air Add of Columbus $178,000

Moore, Adam L., Sgl., to Brandt, Dominique M., Sgl., & Lara, Mayra A Portilolo, Sgl. - Lot I And Pt Lot H In Block 6, Q & S Add of Columbus $245,000

Stuhr, Barbara E., Sgl., to Garbers, Logan J., Sgl., & Garretson, Samantha F., Sgl. - Lot 96 Christophers Cove 1st Sd of Columbus, Lot 96a, 96b Christophers Cove Third Add of Columbus $300,000

Micek, Linda M., Sgl., to Micek, John A., Sgl., Neville, Jane M., MP, Micek, Stephen H., MP, Micek, Kevin M., Sgl. - Lot 22 In Block E, West Park Second Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Clemente, Wilfredo A. Orozco & Ortega, Vilma G. Marroquin, MC, to Brandenburgher, Tighe - Lot 7 In Block 11, Highland Park Add of Columbus $190,000

Hinrikus, Duane Stanley & Patricia J., H&W, to Zulueta, Aime Lopez, - S1/2 of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 157, Original of Columbus $195,000

Lehr, Walker to Platte County, Nebraska - Pt Lot 1 Grq Inc Second Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Discoe Susanne, Sgl., to Holub, Thomas W. - Lot 10 In Block G, East Park Third Add of Columbus $359,000

Schmidt, Mary Ann, Sgl., to Butacan, Gregory T. & Krystal D., H&W - Lot 10 In Block 7, Sunset Third Add of Columbus $169,000

Faltys, Jonathan A. & Nichole K., H&W, to Jazwick, Dustin & Lauren, H&W - Lot 9 In Block C, Meridian Ridge Subdivision of Columbus $735,000

Warren, Chris & Brittany D., H&W, Thurman, Bryson L., Sgl., to Schoenhofer, Nicholas W., Sgl. - Lot 7 and the North 6 Feet of Lot 8 in Block 20, Stevens Add of Columbus $170,000

Prokupek, Angela, to Prokupek, Ronald J. & Haney, Christine R. - North 44 Feet of Lot 5 & North 44 Feet of the West 22 Feet of Lot 6, With Exceptions, Block 84 In Original of Columbus $20,000

Rowten Group LLC, to Paw, Moo & Moo, Play, H&W 04-20-04W Tract 6.67 Rods X 24 Rods in Part NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $143,000

SERC LLC, to Sandoval, Odilia Lopez, - Lot 7 Augustine 4th Sd of Columbus $285,000

Juarez, John D. & Kara L., H&W, to Warren, Chris E. & Brittany D., H&W - Lot 3 In Block C, Northbrook 3rd Add of Columbus $305,000

Wemhoff, David T. & Geraldine K., H&W, to Wemhoff, Benjamin D., Dicke, Angela D., Geisler, Emily N. - 20-19-01E NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4, 17-19-01E S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

CMR Holdings LLC to Fendrick, Luke & Sampson, Laureen, H&W - Lt 4 In Blk A, Eagleview 2nd Sd of Columbus $90,000

Davis, Catherine J., Sgl., to Skalberg, Kallie, Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block 2, Crestwood Acres First Add Formerly Crestwood Acres of Columbus $217,000

Weber, Melissa L., Sgl., to Perez, Luis F. Rivera - S 78 Ft of E 1/2 of Lot 11 & S 78 Ft of Lot 12 In Block 2, Phillips Add of Columbus $215,000

Granville Custom Home Inc to Forsberg, Vicki L. - Pt Lot 2 In Block A, Farm View Subdivision of Columbus $392,000

Butler County

Duren, Robert J. & Duren, Linda, H&W, to Sanley, Nathan L. Lts 7 & 8, Blk 2; Original Town of Rising City (Tax Exempt)

Duren, Michael L. & Duren, Linda, H&W, to Sanley, Nathan L. - Lts 7 & 8, Blk 2; Original Town of Rising City $10,000

O’Callaghan, Genevieve R., Sgl., Gibson, Mary Solon, Sgl., to Stara Properties, LLC - Lots 6 & 7, Block 7; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $92,000

Huxoll, Dennis L. & Huxoll, Janice A., H&W, to Graybill, Michael, Sgl. - The South 75 Feet of Lot 5, Block 4; Miles 2nd Addition to David City $125,000

Luchsinger, Marvin F. & Luchsinger, Enola J., H&W, to Luchsinger, Brad S. & Luchsinger, Christine C., H&W, Luchsinger, Todd A. & Luchsinger, Becky, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 10, Pt Gov Lot 3 & Accretion to Gov Lots 3 & 4, Gans Lake Subdivision; Pt N 1/2, Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $84,025

Colfax County

Wemers, Adam J. & Wemers, Brittney M., H&W, to Townsend, James E. L. - Lot 6 In Block 2, Orig Town of Howells $95,000

Grubaugh, Carey & Grubaugh, Tonya, H&W, to Krueger, Tara, Sgl. - Block 6, Suchy Sub of Clarkson $12,000

Martinez, Jesus M. & Martinez, Martha F. Gonzalez De, H&W, to Galeno, Astrid & Contreras, Jose G., W&H - Lot 3 In Block 7, Hoops Add of Schuyler $182,000

Polk County

Carole L Dickson, Sgl., to Ronald L Patton & Carol M Patton, H&W - Lot Fifty-Three (53) and Fifty-Four (54), EXCEPT the West 116 feet thereof, and Lot Fifty-Five (55), EXCEPT the East 29 feet thereof, together with 1/2 of vacated alley lying adjacent thereto, ALL in Replat of Wilson's and Anderson's Subdivision of Blocks Thirteen (13) and Fourteen (14) of Morrill's Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $187,000

Shawn Jeffrey Prochaska & Ashley Jo Prochaska, H&W, to Katherine M Lux - East Half (E1/2) of Block Nineteen (19). in Ekeley's Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $28,000

Nancy Jo Samek, Sgl., to Dallas E Thelen & Denise L Thelen, H&W - The East 30 feet of Lot 6, all of Lot 7 and the West 45 feet of Lot 8, Block 1, Ink's First Addition to the Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $183,000

Kyle A. Johansen and Renate J. Johansen, H&W, Veronica L. Branting and Michael E. Branting, W&H, Tobin D. Johansen and Trisha L Johansen, H&W, to Jenna L. Johansen S l/2 of Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Smith's 3rd Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $50,000

Bryan K Meister and Jennifer A. Meister, MC, to Joseph T. Ruffcorn and Grace V. Ruffcorn, MC, - The East Half (E1/2) of Lot 4 and all of Lot 5, Block 1, Burritt’s Addition to the Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $130,000

Bluffs Acres LLC to Dennis Wildon Dale, Trustee, the Dennis Wildon Dale Restatement of Trust - West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W1/2 NE1/4) of Section Ten (10), Township Fourteen (14) North. Range Four (4) West of the 6th PM Polk County, Nebraska $325,000

Paul D. Zocholl & Helen A. Zocholl, H&W, to Tracy L. Wiegert - A tract of land located in the SE I/4 of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 1 West of the 6th PM Polk County, Nebraska $550,000

William J. Pagett & Kayla M. Pagett, H&W, and Karlee M. Pinney, Sgl., to William J. Pagett & Kayla M. Pagett, H&W - Lot Twelve (12). Block Four (4), Smith’s Fifth Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $13,000

Kendall R. Perry & Tammy A. Perry, H&W, to Robert A.L. Zoubek, Sgl., and Gina M. Frey, Sgl. - Lots 5 and 6. Block 4, Matter’s Addition to the Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $350,000

Lisa A. Artz, Sgl., to Miguel Gomez, Sgl., - Lots Eight (8) and Nine (9), Block Four (4), Headstrom’s Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $68,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services