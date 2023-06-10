Platte County

Eller, Ronald F. & Judith M., H&W, to Hoefelman, Brent & Melissa, H&W - Lot 7 Riverside Second Addition of Columbus $456,000

Kessler, Gail A. & John, W&H, to Gehring, Amanda, Daughter, Gehring Nancy, Mother - Lot 3 Henrys Subdivision of Columbus $300,000

Fuchs, Daniel M. & Nora, H&W, to IKBSC LLC - Lot 9 & 10 Westside Industrial Park Sd of Columbus $750,000

Hansen, Stephen R. & Sharon M., H&W, to Johnson, Adam C. & Jolie S., H&W - Lot 1 In Block D, Becher Curry Add of Columbus $259,000

Tall Grass West LLC to Blum, Mitchell & Laura, H&W - Lot 18 Ravens View Sd of Columbus $122,000

Melcher, Eric & Brenda, MC, Melcher, Ronald & Mari, MC, Melcher, Russell & Michelle, MC, Williams, Renee & Dan, MC, Melcher, Rodger & Kelsey, MC, Melcher, Ryan & Gayla, MC, Cowell, Rachelle & James, MC, to Zeller, Kathryn Anne, Sgl. - Lot 3 & 4 and West 1/2 of Lot 2 In Block 1, Terrys Add of Monroe $350,000

Lohmeier, Christopher J. & Andrea N., H&W, to BHR Properties LLC - The North 78 of Lot 2 In Block 146, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Lohmeier, Christopher J. & Andrea N., H&W, to BHR Properties LLC - Pt Lot 2 In Block L, Wagner Lakes Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Lohmeier, Christopher J. & Andrea N., H&W, to BHR Properties LLC - Pt Lot 4 In Block E, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Lohmeier, Christopher J. & Andrea N., H&W, to BHR Properties LLC - Lot 2 BHR Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Pillen, Thomas D. & Debra R., H&W, to Chavez, Humberto B. & Violeta - Lot 12 Except the West 103.75 Feet Thereof in Block B, Wm Smith Add of Columbus $15,000

Pillen, Thomas D. & Debra R., MC, to Chavez, Humberto B. & Violeta, MC - Pt Lots 5, 6 & 7 In Block B, Wm Smith Add of Columbus $350,000

Searcey, Brent R. & Julie K., to Barada, Kelly & Jennifer, Co-Trustees, Barada, Kelly & Jennifer Trust - Lot 80 Whitetail Lake 7th Subdivision of Columbus $93,000

Rupp, Lee O. & Kay E., to Fullmer, Darren - 06-17-02W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $70,000

Kershaw, Sheryl L., Sgl., to JKAI LLC - Lot 3 In Block A, Columbus Out Lots 34 & 35 Block "A" Platted by Jones of Columbus $180,000

Miller, Matthew & Kimberly, H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp - North 18 Feet of Lot 3 And South 54 Feet of Lot 4 In Block C, West Lawn Fourth Add of Columbus $256,000

Home Heroes LLC to Castaneda, Jorge F. - Lot 6 In Block 148, Original of Columbus $155,000

Zimmerer, Brenton Michael & Jessica, MC, to Crabtree, Bruce, Sgl. - Lot 7 In Block B, Monastery Road Add of Columbus $265,000

Butler County

Furasek, Donna L. & Furasek, Ronald A., W&H, to Furasek, Ronald A. & Donna L. Co-Trustees, Furasek, Ronald A. & Donna L. JT Living Trust - 34-14-03 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 34, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kost, Dylan M. & Kost, Katie, MC, to Gauthier, Gabriel & Gauthier, Brittney, MC - N 1/2 of Lot 8 & All of Lot 9, Block 2; Pekareks Addition to Brainard $175,000

Gray, Thomas R. & Gray, Judith K., to Gray, Thomas R., Trustee & His Successor, Gray Family Irrevocable Trust U/T/A - 35-17-01 A Tract Located in Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto; Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 02-16-01 Pt Government Lots 4 & 5 & Accretion Thereto; Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Hofpar, Eric J. & Hofpar, Sara L., MC, to Creps, Douglas E. & Creps, Mary E., MC - Lots 1 & 2, Ashald’s Subdivision of the E 1/2 of Block 8 In J.H. McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $197,500

Goeschel, Hans & Goeschel, Heather N., MC, to Sabata, Larry J. & Sabata, Ann M., MC - Lot 5 & N 1/2 of Lot 8, Block 15; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $150,000

Colfax County

Aragon, Marilyn, Sgl., to Cortez, Rolando Meza & Marroquin, Olivia, H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Eastridge Add of Schuyler $200,000

Sobota, Kadie R., nka Bond, Kadie Renae, Sgl., to Phillips, Keldon K. & Phillips, Amber R., H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Bohus Sindelar Sub of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Sobota, Stephen A. & Sobota, Lynn M., H&W, to Phillips, Keldon K. & Phillips, Amber R., H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Bohus Sindelar Sub of Schuyler $277,000

Horak, Robert J., Sgl., to Horak, Robert J., Oeltjen, Kari Ann, Meyer, Kristy Jo - 28-19-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, NE 1/4 SW 1/4, PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Polk County

Patricia Petty, Sgl., to Jane Bond - Lot Four (4), Block Seventeen (17), Original Town of Polk, Polk County Nebraska $20,000

Allsman Enterprisess LLC to Concepcion Marquez Rodriguez, Sgl. - Lot 6, Block 1, Burritt's Addition to Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $153,000

Deborah G. Stern & Ernest Stern, W&H, to Nolan Eller, Sgl. A portion of Lot 1, Block 5, Buckley's First Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $98,000

Joann Bower, Sgl., to Jason Johnson and Ava Johnson, H&W Lots 6 and 7 and the East Half of Lot 8, Block 10, Buckley's First Addition to Stromsburg, Polk

County, Nebraska $109,000

Waltraud M. Anderson, Sgl., to Janet K. Simpson, Sgl. - A tract of land comprising a part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 13 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $274,000

Mackenzie D. Alspaugh and Kimberly J. Murray, H&W, to Michael Byers & Carter Byers, MC - Lot 6, Block 2, Wagner’s Subdivision Resurvey, Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $180,000

Gerald F. Reardon & Karen J. Reardon, H&W, to The City of Osceola, Nebraska – The North half (N1/2) of Lot Eight (8), Block Five (5), Smith’s Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Christopher J. Lohmeier and Andrea N. Lohmeier, H&W, to BHR Properties LLC - A tract located in Block 1, Headstrom’s Second Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Christopher J. Lohmeier and Andrea N. Lohmeier, H&W, to BHR Properties LLC - Lot 10 and the North 1/2 of Lot 11, Block 3, Smith’s Second Addition to Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services