Platte County

Jenny, Arthur & Noemi, H&W, to Jenny, Arthur P. & Noemi I., H&W - Lot 9 Glasner’s Add Formerly Glasner’s Out Lots of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Torczon, Timothy & Stephanie, H&W, Torczon, Rick & Carol, H&W, Runge, Doreen & August III, W&H, Schefus, Stacey & Jon, W&H, to Chaviano, Roland & Padilla, Gelvin F Rivera Lot 1 In Block 1, Sunset Add of Columbus $227,000

Hill and Valley Farms Inc, to Pratt, Kyle D. & Crysta H., 01-18-01E Tract 260 Feet X 350 Feet in PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $15,000

Hill and Valley Farms Inc, to Pratt, Kyle D. & Crysta H., 01-18-01E PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $285,000

Thiele, Terrance L., Sgl., & Thiele, Patsy L., Sgl., to Riley, Crystal - Lot 3 In Block 2, Thiele 2nd Sd of Columbus $235,000

Lambert, Charla L., Sgl., to Anderson, Karl, Sgl. - West 44 Ft of Lot 4 In Block 53, Original of Columbus $205,000

Fleeman, Charles W. & Sonya M., H&W, to Carrera, Ma De La Luz Teresa Flores & Palacios, Jose Ramon Rocha, W&H Lot 15 In Block R, North Park Third Add of Columbus $290,000

Olson, Etta Mae, Sgl., to Nissen, Melissia M., Olson, Monty R., Heesacker, Monica S., Olson, Marc G., Olson, Milton W., Merten, Michelle R., Olson, Michael W., Olson, Max L., Johnson, Melinda L. - 30-19-04W NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Raitt, Patrick L. & Lori A., MC, to Witek, Joseph J. II & Sarah A., MC - Lot 110 Christophers Cove 1st Sd of Columbus $393,000

Home Heroes LLC to Gonzalez, Lisandra - Lot 7 In Block 2, Siefken Add Formerly Siefken Sd of Columbus $210,000

Hoffman, Patricia A., Sgl., to Hoffman, Patricia A., Trustee, Hoffman, Patricia A. Trust - Lot 33 In Block M, Wagner Lakes Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Allen, Laura, MP, to Lopez, Francisco Herrera - Lot 1 In Block 3, Phillips Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Allen, Jerry, MP, to Lopez, Francisco Herrera - Lot 1 In Block 3, Phillips Add of Columbus $110,000

Sedgwick Properties LLC to Riverway Properties LLC - 18-17-01E East 138.0 Feet of the West 276.0 Feet of the North 157.8 Feet Located in NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $205,000

Krings, Lester J., Sgl., to Krings, Lester J., Trustee, Krings, Les Trust - 17-19-02W W 39 AC of W 1/2 W 1/2 NE 1/4 & all of E 1/2 E 1/2 NW 1/4, Lot 21 In Block B, Country Club Shores First Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Foreman, Craig M. & Michele, JLO Properties LLC, Foreman, Benjamin A. & Melissa, to Bosselman Pump & Pantry Inc Lot 4, 5 In Block A, West Oak Add of Columbus $672,000

Haynes, Joseph Ambrose, Sgl., to Rivera, Gelvin F. - Lot 4 In Block 220, Original of Columbus $228,000

Smith, Linda M. & Kent, W&H, to Osten, Barbara, - Lot 3 In Block 7, Oida Add of Columbus $113,000

Kallweit, Jennifer L., Sgl., to Ceder, Derrick D. & Kellie L. Lot 1 In Block B, Park Place 6th Add of Columbus $417,000

BBM Inc to Korner Store Properties LLC - Lot 2 West Cherry Creek Sd of Columbus $638,000

Brunken, Jed S., to Korner Store Properties LLC - 16-17-01E PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $1,913,000

Kloppel, John P. & Paula, MC, to Hancock, Michael & Christina, MC - Lot 12 In Block B, Westgate First Sd of Columbus $310,000

Gasper, Mary Angela, Sgl., to Santiesteban, Ismaray, - Lot 2 In Block 3, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $205,000

Sutton, Kirby & Schuyler, W&H, Staroscik, Steven & Katherine, H&W, to Pokorny, Jill M. & Victor, MC - Lot 5, 6, 7, 8 In Block 213, Original of Columbus $110,000

Yosten, Terrence, Sgl., Yosten, Robyn, Sgl., to Dempcy, Ira Lot 7 In Block 2, Osborns Add of Monroe $100,000

Jones, Gary L. & Dorothy R., to Jones, Gary L., Trustee, Jones, Gary L. Trust, Jones, Dorothy R., Trustee, Jones, Dorothy R. Trust - Lot 56 Christophers Cove 1st Sd of Columbus, Together with Land in Front of Said Lot (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Palensky, Christopher A., Sgl., to Torpin, Grant K. & Torpin, Jennifer M., H&W - 18-15-03 (2 TRACTS) PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $250,000

Rerucha, James A. & Rerucha, Anna M., H&W, to Sisco, Samuel J. & Sisco, Rebeca A., H&W - 28-15-04 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Micek, Ronald L. & Micek, Carol A., H&W, to Micek, Cory M., Micek, Craig L., Micek, Curtis J., Zimmerman, Crystal A. 31-16-01 PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Palensky, Lindsey N., Sgl., to Torpin, Grant K. & Torpin, Jennifer M., H&W - 18-15-03 (2 TRACTS) PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Wilson, David L. & Wilson, Rita J., H&W, to Wilson, David L. - E 1/2 of Lots 1 & 4, Block 35; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)

Palensky, Nathan Ryan & Palensky, Christy, MC, to Jakub, Spencer A. & Jakub, Katerina S., MC - Lots 9 &12, Block 11; Original Town of David City $328,500

Napier, Mitchell, Sgl., to Holloway, Kirby L. & Holloway, Sheri M., H&W - Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 23; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $155,000

Hanigan, Carol, to Hanigan, Michael, Trustee, Hanigan, Carol, Trustee, Hanigan, Michael & Carol Joint Revocable Trust 15-14-03 NW 1/4, Section 15, Township 14, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Parker, Mary M., to Parker, Matthew G. & Parker, Mary M., 05-15-03 NW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 32-16-03 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Steffensmeier, Larry D., Sgl., to Patrick, Cody E., - Lot 9, 10 Folda Block of Clarkson $157,000

Schaad, Roger A. & Schaad, Nancy L., H&W, to Schaad, Roger A. & Schaad, Nancy L., H&W, Schaad, Aaron L. & Baker, Leslie A., - 07-20-02 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4, Lot 12 and Pt Lot 13 In Block 4, Railroad Add of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Koehn, Rosean M. & Koehn, Jack D., W&H, to Navrkal, Gary L., - Pt Lot 13 In Block 17, Orig Town of Clarkson $37,000

Cech, Daniel D. & Cech, Jessica M., H&W, to Village of Howells - Pt Lot 4 In Block 3, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Ondracek, Janice R., Sgl., to Anesha Properties LLC - Lot 6, 7, 8 In Block 28, Orig Town of Schuyler $55,000

Village of Leigh to Kucera, Roger J. & Kucera, Janice, H&W - Lot 7 Leigh Acres Sub of Leigh $20,000

Nance County

Lester J. Krings, to Lester J. Krings, Trustee - 06-17-04 NW 1/4, 17-16-04 PT N 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Fred Sapien & Minerva Sapien, H&W, to Sandy Ridge Cattle, Inc. - Lot 9 In Block 4, Original of Fullerton $95,000

Nancy Cole & Phillip Cole, W&H, to Ronald E. Page & Babs I. Page, H&W - Lot 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 In Block 3, Kenwood Addition of Fullerton $215,000

Boone County

Kent E Preister, Trustee of the Amended & Reinstated Kent E Preister Trust, Patricia R Preister, Trustee of the Amended & Reinstated Patricia R Preister Trust & Patricia R & Kent E Preister, W&H to Linda Henggler – Undiv ½ interest in Part of the W1/2 Sec 15-20-7W (Tax Exempt)

Linda & David Henggeler, W&H to Kent E Preister, Trustee of the Amended & Reinstated Kent E Preister Trust, Patricia R Preister, Trustee of the Amended & Reinstated Patricia R Preister Trust & Patricia R & Kent E Preister, W&H – Undiv ½ interest in Part of the NW1/4 Sec 15-20-7W & Part of the W1/2 SE1/4 & Part of the W1/2 Sec 15-20-7W (Tax Exempt)

John J & Rose Wiese, H&W to Grant & Mikayla Wiese, H&W SE1/4 Sec 2-21-5W & SE1/4 Sec 2-21-5W $986,000

Petersburg Industrial Development Corp, a Nebraska corp to James G & Virginia F Getzfred, H&W – Lt 3 of Administrative Replat of Lts 1 & 2 of Petersburg Convent Subdiv, a Subdiv of St John’s Addn, Village of Petersburg $25,000

Krystal J Collins, sgl to Charles M & Veronica S Miller, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lt 4 & All of Lt 5, Blk 36, Mansfield’s 8th Addn, City of Albion $208,000

Aaron J & Pamela N Weeder f/k/a Pamela N Rankin, H&W to Sandra A Krohn – Lt 13, Blk 11, Mansfield’s 2nd Addn, City of Albion $351,000

Kent N & Mary Kay Tisthammer, H&W to Kent N & Mary Kay Tisthammer, as tenants in common – SE1/4 & E1/2 SW1/4 All in Sec 13-21-6W & E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 08-21-5W (Tax Exempt)

David G Seier a/k/a David Gerard Seier & Kathleen M Seier a/k/a Kathleen Marie Seier, H&W to David Gerard & Kathleen Marie Seier, as Trustees of the Seier Joint Trust – Part of the SW1/4 Sec 26-20-6W & Part of the SW1/4 Sec 26-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Gregory J & Charlotte Stuhr, H&W, Scott & Stephanie Stuhr, H&W, Aaron & Valoree Stuhr, H&W & Carrie & James Krist, W&H to Chase & Jill Preister, H&W as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 9-22-6W $297,000

Craig & Dawn Theis, H&W to Matthew & Brittany Childress, H&W as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lt 4, DeRobert’s Addn, City of Albion $250,000

James G & Virginia F Getzfred, H&W to Ethan K & Laura L Larsen, H&W as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 5, Blk 27, Mansfield’s 5th Addn, City of Albion $295,000

Etta Mae Olson, sgl to Melissia M Nissen, Monty R Olson, Monica S Heesacker, Marc G Olson, Milton W Olson, Michelle R Merten, Michael W Olson, Max L Olson & Melinda L Johnson – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 25-19-5W & Part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services