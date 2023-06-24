Platte County

Ruffner, Larry D., Sgl., to Ditter, Cory L. & Cheryl L., H&W Lot 12 And Pt Lot 11 Behlen Lake Ann Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Hanke, Dean C. & Cheryl D., H&W, to Hanke, Timothy D., Sgl. - 35-18-02W E 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Sargent, Sydney Ann, Sgl., to Magana, Miguel A. Cancino & Cancino, S. Maribel, H&W - Lot 7 In Block K, North Park First Add of Columbus $189,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Cherry, Shayne & Amanda, 31-18-03W PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 Tract 399.00 Feet X 238.00 Feet $625,000

Wragge Inc to Nebraska Department of Transportation - Pt Lot 9 In Block G, East Add of Monroe (Tax Exempt)

Wragge Inc to Nebraska Department of Transportation - Pt Lot 1 In Block A, Original of Monroe (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Community Development Agency, City of David City, to Reed, Jack & Novak-Reed, Bridget, MC - Lot 3, Block 1; Northland Subdivision of David City $27,000

Lohmeier, Christopher J. & Lohmeier, Andrea N., H&W, to BHR Properties, LLC - All of Block 7; Miles 6th Addition to David City, and The E 1/2 of The Vacated Road Lying West of Said Block 7, Between The South Line of Iowa Street & The North Line of Ohio Street, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Palensky, Michael D. & Palensky, Karen J., MC, to Gallaway, Roger, Sgl. - Lot 5, Block 12; Miles 5th Addition to David City $170,000

Kohout, Raymond E., Sgl., to Kohout, Raymond E., Trustee, Kohout, Raymond E. Revocable Trust - 23-13-01 NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 23-13-01 E 1/2 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-13-03 PT N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kohout, Raymond E., Sgl., to Ray Kohout Family, LLC 30-14-03 NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 30, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 30-14-03 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 & E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 30, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Reznicek, Randy G. & Reznicek, Julie A., H&W, to Reznicek, Julie A., Trustee, Reznicek, Julie A. Rev Trust Agreement - 34-18-04 S 1/2 SW 1/4, 13-18-04 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, 12-18-04 PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4, PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Reznicek, Randy G. & Reznicek, Julie A., H&W, to Reznicek, Randy G., Trustee, Reznicek, Randy G. Rev Trust Agreement 34-18-04 S 1/2 SW 1/4, 13-18-04 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, 12-18-04 PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4, PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Vasquez, Raul & Gonzalez De Vazquez, Lorena, fka Vazquez, Miguela, H&W, to Salinas, Cristobal, Salinas, Luis Gerardo, Salinas, Jose De Jesus - Pt Lot 5 In Block 80, Orig Town of Schuyler $1,000.

Nau, Dwaine E. & Nau, Natalie A., H&W, to Nau, Dwaine E., Trustee, Nau, Natalie A., Trustee, Nau, Dwaine E. Rev. Trust, Nau, Natalie A. Rev. Trust - Pt Lot 3 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson (Tax Exempt)

Lozos, John & Lozos, Shirley, H&W, to Arizmendi, Paola Anahi - Pt Lot 1, 2, 7, 8 In Block 12, North Schuyler of Schuyler $80,000

Polk County

Christopher J Lohmeier and Andrea N Lohmeier, H&W, to BHR Properties LLC - Lot 10 and the North 14 of Lot 11, Block 3, Smith's Second Addition to Osceola, Polk County,

Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Darin L Sterup, Sgl., to Peyton R Watts, Sgl., and Mariah J Jensen, Sgl. - The East 100 feet of the South 75 feet of Lot 4, Block 5, Original Town of Osceola, Polk County,

Nebraska $80,000

Kerry V Hanson and Pamela S Hanson to Kerry Vance Hanson and Pamela Sue Hanson, Trustees, The Kerry and Pam Hanson Estate Revocable Trust - The Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 13 North, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska

KRHR, LLC to Chad Conkling and Brandi Conkling, H&W The South 34 feet of Lot 9, Block 6, Original Town of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $70,000

Kyle M Jensen and Sara E Jensen, H&W, to Cody D Craig and Hailey M Justus, H&W - All of Lot 3 and 4 Except the East 50 feet of Lot 4, Block 1, Ink’s 1st Addition to the Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $194,000

Carole L Dickson, Sgl., to Ronald L Patton and Carol M Patton, H&W - Lot Fifty-Three (53) and Fifty-Four (54), EXCEPT the West 116 feet thereof; and Lot Fifty-Five (55), EXCEPT the East 29 feet thereof, together with 1/2 of vacated alley lying adjacent thereto, ALL in Replat of Wilson's and Anderson's Subdivision of Blocks Thirteen (13) and Fourteen (14) of Morrill's Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services