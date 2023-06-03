Platte County

Abner, Bryan & Mikaela, H&W, to Sjuts, Caleb & Brooke, H&W - Lot 8 Eisenmenger’s First Addition of Humphrey $50,000

Wagner, Alice E., Sgl., to Hinze, Blaine R. & Michelle R., MC - Lot 2 In Block 209, Original of Columbus $269,000

Webb, David W. & Yvette E., H&W, to Barker, David P. & Karla M., H&W - Lot 3 Northridge Sd of Columbus $380,000

Tanori, Lino Tapia & Tapia, Jessica, H&w, to Cavaness, Colton R. & Jacie A., H&W - Lot 8 In Block 216, Original of Columbus $265,000

Sjuts, Caleb & Brooke Marie, H&W, to Abner, Bryan & Mikaela, H&W - Lot 6 A Eisenmengers First Addition of Humphrey $350,000

Kline, Andrew W. & Bianca K., H&W, to Baker, Ryan M. & Danielle T., H&W - Lot 3 In Block E, Westgate Second Add of Columbus $285,000

Hitchcock, Jordan J. & Jill M., H&W, to Adams-Tuls, Brookelyn M. & Tuls, Todd D., - Lot 1 In Block N, North Park Third Add of Columbus $325,000

Foreman, Nathan D., Sgl., to Nelson, Tanner J. - Lot 1 And E 16 Ft of Lot 2 In Block 176, Original of Columbus $190,000

Lloyd, Cole E. & Hannah M., H&W, to Ware, Jeffrey, Sgl., & Long, Morgan, Sgl. - 01-16-02W Tract 140 Feet X 100 Feet in PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $161,000

Jedlicka, Matthew A. & Fejfar-Jedlicka, Sharee J., H&W, to Brick LLC - Pt Lot 1 In Block A, Fox Hollow 3rd Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Labenz, Karla Sue & Steve, W&H, to Lander Enterprise LLC Lot 4 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 11, Lockners 1st Add of Humphrey $90,000

Sommermeyer, Sheila M., to Sommermeyer, Sheila M., Trustee, Sommermeyer, Sheila M. Trust - 10-17-01W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wiese, Grant D. & Mikayla D., H&W, to Wiese, Brock J. & Sydney L., H&W - 02-20-04W West 40 Acres of N 1/2 NW 1/4 & East 28.82 Acres of N 1/2 NW 1/4 $376,000

Louis, Paul J. & Marcia J., H&W, to Marroquin, Esdras I & Rodas, Angela Y Larrave, H&W - North 80 Ft of The East 125 Ft of Lot 2 In Block F, Mahood Add of Columbus $225,000

Luebbe, Darren & Amanda, H&W, to Borthwick, Douglas III & Dake, Brittany - 17-18-04W PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $385,000

Hendrickson, Julia L., Sgl., to Hein, Cole - Lot 1 In Block 2, Sock Add of Columbus $225,000

Swoboda, Steven A., Sgl., to Montano, Brenda - Pt Lot 6 In Block 7, Highland Park Add of Columbus $81,000

Butler County

Guernsey, Donald J. & Guernsey, Shirley A., H&W, to Kline, Andrew W. & Kline, Bianca K., H&W - 07-16-01 The East 10 Feet of Lot 18 & The West 90 Feet of Lot 19, Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision; Pt SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $364,500

Leffers, Brian & Leffers, Angela, H&W, to Jeff & Renee 3 LLC - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.54 Acres, More or Less) Includes Access Easement $290,000

Rising City Community Library to Duren, Michael L., Duren, Robert J. - Lots 7 & 8, Block 2; Original Town of Rising City $3,115

Plooster, Cynthia A., Sgl., to Plooster, Cynthia A., Trustee, Plooster, Cynthia A. Living Trust - S 1/2 of Lot 3 & The N 1/4 of Lot 6, Block 5; Miles 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

No warranty deeds.

Nance County

John S. Tomlinson & Katherine L. Tomlinson, H&W, to Joseph Randal Keehn & Molly Lynn Keehn, H&W - 15-17-07 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4 $35,000

Phillip E. Swantek & Sandra Jane Swantek, By AIF, to Monte Swantek - 13-17-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4, 18-17-03 PT N 1/2, PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Daniel Cuba & Pamela Cuba, H&W, Darold Cuba, Sgl., Dean Cuba, Sgl., David Cuba & Nancy Cuba, H&W, to Justin Miers Construction, Inc - N 98 Ft of Lot 1 In Block 16, Original of Genoa $36,000

Amber J. Smith, Sgl., to Charles H. Martin & Teresa L. Martin, H&W - Lot 21, 22, 23 In Block 2, Kenwood Addition of Fullerton $175,000

Janet Furby, Sgl., to Jacqueline M. Arispe, Michelle L. Gibbens, Tara Raenell Dillon, Devin Thomas Furby - East 1/2 Lot 5 In Block 5, Fuller & Slaughter Addition of Fullerton (Tax Exempt)

Christina Prauner, Co-PR, and Scott Kosek, Co-PR, James F Kosek Estate, to Justin Miers Construction, Inc - N 98 Ft of Lot 1 In Block 16, Original of Fullerton $36,000

Boone County

Janet V Cruise, sgl to Kristine K Simmons, Mark R Cruise & Keith R Cruise, as tenants in common – Undiv ¼ interest in & to the NE1/4 NE1/4, S1/2 NE1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 All in Sec 9-18-5W & Part of Lt 1 & All of Lts 2, 3 & 4, Blk 74, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 5th Addn, City of St Edward (Tax Exempt)

Justin & Makensey Harris, H&W to Kenneth H & Donna C Iwan, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 12, Blk “B”, Kohtz 2nd Addn, City of Albion & Tract A of Kohtz Replat, a Replat of a part of the SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 21-20-6W $488,000

PFF, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co to Gale L Schafer Part of the W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 19-20-5W $200,000

Sandra Bode, sgl, & Nancy & Roger Bergman, H&W to Paul M & Connie S Beckman, H&W as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Undiv 2/3rds interest in the NE1/4 Sec 16-22-6W $277,000

Duane L & Ardys K Choat, H&W to Travis & Mercedes Sindelar, H&W as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lt 4 & All of Lt 5, Blk 9, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 4th Addn, City of St Edward $5,000

Bruce E & Lila K Staashelm, H&W to Brenda A Jung & Jeffrey M Staashelm - Part of Lt 13 & All of Lt 14, Blk 15, Peters 1st Addn, Village of Petersburg & E1/2 NW1/4 Sec

10-22-7W & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-22-7W (Tax Exempt)

Matthew J & Laisha M Winter, H&W to Kenneth F & Jacquelyn K Luettel, Co-Trustees of The Luettel Family Revocable Trust – Part of the SW1/4 Sec 13-21-7W $110,000

Richard W & Linette K Mosier, H&W to Francisco Loeza Garcia – SE Corner of the SE1/4 Sec 18-20-8W $10,000

Velda M Nordstrom a/k/a Maxine Nordstrom, sgl to Patrick T Nordstrom – Lts 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 18, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 4th Addn & Lts 7 & 8, Blk 18, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 4th Addn, City of St Edward (Tax Exempt)

Deborah A & David Landauer, W&H to Jennifer Whited – Part of Lt 4, Blk 1, Hawk’s Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt)

Matthew & Brittany Childress, H&W to Manchester Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Lt 8, Blk 6, Crouch’s Addn, City of Albion $200,000

Bernadine R Batenhorst, sgl to Donald F Batenhorst, James M Batenhorst, Robert P Batenhorst & Steven J Batenhorst, as tenants in common - Part of the NW1/4 Sec 15-18-7W, Part of the NE1/4 Sec 16-18-7W & All the part of Lt 12, N of the Union Pacific Railway ROW in Blk 14, 1st Addn of Cedar Rapids, Village of Cedar Rapids (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services