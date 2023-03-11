Platte County

Walker Rental Properties LLC to Wright, Jonathon - Lot 7 In Block 44, Original of Columbus $155,000

Eickmeier, Jamie & Sara, H&W, to Pinnacle Bank, PR, Drummond, Sharelyn L. Estate - 33-17-01E Tract of Land in The Accretion to Government Lot 8 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & Accretion $1,000

Aerni, Daniel R. & Sarah J., H&W, to Aerni, Daniel R. & Sarah J., H&W - Lot 5 In Block 2, Siefken Add Formerly Siefken Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Racho Property Management LLC to Cisneros, Mauro A. & Perez, Nerelda E. Estrada, H&W - Lot 17 In Block 2, Sunset Add of Columbus $155,000

Brown, Jason L. & Kristina J., H&W, to Salazar, Jerry S. Lot 12 In Block C, Centennial Park First Add of Columbus $239,000

Home Heroes LLC, to Gomez, Ramon Gustavo Rodriguez & Aguirre, Maribel Espinoza, H&W - Lot 2 In Block 5, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $187,000

Tuxhorn, Brice E. & Sandra A., H&W, to Tuxhorn, Ryan M. Lot 9, 10 In Block 3, First Add of Platte Center $30,000

Bittner, Dennis, Sgl., to Schaecher, Dale & Ann, H&W - West 1/2 Of Lots 24 & 25 In Block 5, Hope Add of Lindsay, Platte County Nebraska and North 1/2 of Vacated Alley Adjoining West 1/2 of Lot 24 $10,000

Cattau, Clifford E. & Vogel-Cattau, Linda A., H&W, to Cattau, Aaron M. & Cattau, Kristen M., H&W - 35-19-01E PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $7,000

Bergbower, Nicholas Stephan & Domonique Dezaray, H&W, to Frontier Financial Co - Lot 11 Johannes 2nd Sd of Columbus $260,000

Coffey, John R. & Sylvia E., H&W, to Coffey, Justin 20-17-01W PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 $120,000

Cattau, Aaron M. & Kristen M., H&W, to Cattau, Clifford E. & Vogel-Cattau, Linda A., H&W - 35-19-01E PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Frauendorfer, Larry E. & Jeanette M., H&W, to Classen, Richard R. & Sally A., H&W - 20-20-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $7,000

Butler County

Spellman, Kenneth J. & Spellman, Kimberly K., H&W, to Spellman, Kenneth J., Co-Trustee, Spellman, Kimberly K., Co-Trustee, Kenneth J. & Kimberly K. Spellman Trust 10-15-04 A Tract in Part of Outlot C, Original Town of Bruno; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.12 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Hall, Larey R., Sgl., to Skretta, Dana, Sgl. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 5; Original Town of Bellwood $48,000

Kleeman, Roland D. & Kleeman, Rita M., H&W, to Kleeman, Brad J., Trustee, Roland and Rita Kleeman Irrevocable Trust 02-16-01 A Tract Located in Government Lots 3 & 4 & The Accretion to Government Lots 1 Through 4; Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Together With 30 Foot Access Easement Located in Government Lots 4 & 6) (Tax Exempt)

Kleeman, Brad J. & Kleeman, Brandy, H&W, to Kleeman, Roland D. & Kleeman, Rita M., H&W - 02-16-01 A Tract Located in Government Lots 3 & 4 & The Accretion to Government Lots 1 Through 4; Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Together With 30 Foot Access Easement Located in Government Lots 4 & 6) (Tax Exempt)

Kleeman, Roland D. & Kleeman, Rita M., H&W, to Kleeman, Brad J., Trustee, Roland and Rita Kleeman Irrevocable Trust 08-14-02 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kleeman, Roland D., Trustee, Kleeman, Rita M., Trustee, Kleeman, Roland & Rita Living Trust, to Kleeman, Roland D. & Kleeman, Rita M., H&W - 08-14-02 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

O’Dell, Shane & O’Dell, Tamara, MC, to O’Dell, Dawson & Sumner, Kelsey, MC, Sumner, Terry, Sgl. - Lots 7, 8 & The West 30 Feet of Lot 9, Block 35; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City $130,000

Colfax County

Rowland, James E. & Rowland, Joanne R., H&W, to Sizeable Storage Solution LLC - 12-17-04 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $100,000

Vrba, Frank R. & Vrba, Cindy, H&W, Seda, Roberta & Seda, Michael, W&H, to Vrba, Ben - 02-18-03 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 $213,000

Nance County

Michael P. Malander & Amy L. Malander, H&W, to Seth T. Nelson - Lot 12 In Block 17, Original of Belgrade $22,000

Dennis E. Paul & Mary C. Channer-Paul, H&W, to Molly E. Magill - 18-16-06 PT NW1/4 NW1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Boone County

Thomas C & Christine A Bethscheider, H&W to Spelic’s Market & Meats, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liabilty Co – Part of Lt 11 & 12, Blk 4, Village of Cedar Rapids $30,000

Drew Niewohner, sgl to Drew M Niewohner, Trustee, or any successor Trustee of Co-Trustee, of the Drew M Niewohner Trust – SW corner SE1/4 Sec 26-21-7W (Tax Exempt)

Benjamin J & Ashley Thieman, H&W & Bradley J & Jennifer L Thieman, H&W to B & B Land, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company – NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 7-21-6W (Tax Exempt)

Derek R Nauenburg a/k/a Derek Nauenburg & Jennifer Nauenburg, H&W to Martin J Laska -Part of the NE1/4 Sec 2-18-5W $2,374,625

Hillcrest Cottages, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company to Shelton J & Katie L Shanle, H&W – Part of Lts 1 & 2 & All of Lts 3 & 4, Blk 29, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 6th Addn, City of St Edward $15,000

Briese Farms, LLC to Adam T & Lauren E Briese, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-19-5W $32,670

Daniel N & Nannette Pike, H&W to Cathy Nebel, sgl – Part of the N1/2 Sec 14-19-7W $280,000