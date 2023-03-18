Platte County

Tarnick, Timothy L. & Patricia J., H&W, to Hopwood, Seth, Sgl., & Stuart, Alyson Lynn, Sgl. - Lot 4 Except the North 2 Feet Thereof in Block E, North Gate Third Sd of Columbus $308,000

CMR Holdings LLC to Shanle, Timothy J. & Amy, H&W Lot 7 In Block B, Eagleview 2nd Sd of Columbus $90,000

Ramos, Jorge & Ortega, Marizuleydis Vargas, H&W, to Ramos, Jorge & Ortega, Marizuleydis Vargas, H&W 29-17-01E PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Schoening, Linda S. & Neal, W&H, to Nelson, Douglas N. 36-18-01W SW 1/4 $400,000

Tall Grass West LLC to Faltys, Jonathan A. & Nichole K., H&W - Lot 2 In Block B, Sunset Acres Subdivision of Columbus $60,000

Kuta, Alvin J., Sgl., to Wemhoff, Cole & Sydney, H&W South 1/2 of Lot 1 In Block 4, Lockners 1st Add of Humphrey $242,000

Bender, Gage L. & Lana K., H&W, to Luedtke, Krista M. Lot 3 In Block 13, Lockners 1st Add of Humphrey $239,000

Reichmuth, Bryan, PR, Reichmuth, Alvin G. Estate to Reichmuth, Brandy Jo, - Unit D Maple Street Condominiums on Lots 3 & 4 In Block 4, First Add of Humphrey $110,000

Eads, Louis, Sgl., to Eads, Melody R. - E1/2 Lot 11 And All Lot 12 In Block 4, Phillips Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Konert, Bonnie, Sgl., to Konert, Bryan S., Konert, Eric C., Konert, Justin A., Docker, Heather N. - The S 1/2 of Lot 12 Johannes 1st Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Wilgocki, Terry E. & Linda S., H&W, to Wilgocki, Terry E., Trustee, Wilgocki, Terry E. Trust - 05-16-01W E 1/2 SE 1/4 & E 1/2 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 08-16-01W NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & LOT 1 IN E 1/2 NE 1/4 & LOT 2 IN SW 1/4 NE 1/4 Along W/All Accretions (Tax Exempt)

Blaser, Cody J. & Tasha M., H&W, to Augustine, Jacob D. Lot 4 In Block C, Meridian Add Formerly Meridian Sd of Columbus $245,000

Butler County

Divis, Lyle A., Sgl., to TCFOSN, LLC - 04-13-04 PT NW 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (154.2 Acres) (Tax Exempt)

Khan, Ghulam Rafiz Aka Ghulam R. Khan, Khan, Ghulam Rafiq AIF, Ruby F. Khan, H&W, to Khan, Saf Ullah, Sgl. Lot 6, Block 26; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)

4 Walls, LLC to Community Develp Agency of City of David City - Lots 1, 4 & 5, Block 22; Original Town of David City, Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 22; Original Town of David City $115,000

Topil, Craig J. & Topil, Jennifer, H&W, to Topil, Craig J. & Topil, Jennifer, H&W - Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6, Block 13; Original Town of Rising City (Tax Exempt)

Fish, Timothy D. & Marquez, Bernard, MC, to Kouba, Cheryl, Sgl., & Wais, David, Sgl. - Lot 6 & The North 84 Feet of Lot 7, Block 14; Original Town of Rising City $115,000

Kouba, Cheryl M., Sgl., to Sonderup, Jason J., Sgl. - Lot 12 & The South 20 Feet of Lot 9, Block 4; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $133,000

Colfax County

Bruegger, Jeffrey A. & Bruegger, Marie J., H&W, to Marts Storage LLC - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 In Block 63, Orig Town of Schuyler $400,000

Vavricek, Paul K. & Vavricek, Luann, to Dry Creek Farms Inc 12-18-03 NE 1/4, PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 $541,000

McBride, Stacey R. & McBride, Tom, W&H, to Emme, Danyelle R. & Bergstrom, Karenraye, H&W - 36-19-04 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 $150,000

Dry Creek Farms Inc to Vavricek, Paul K. - 19-18-04 W 1/2 NE 1/4 $541,000

Alvarado, Eutimio Ahumada, MP, to Alonso, Mayra C. Alonso Pt Lot 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 In Block 27, Orig Town of Schuyler $220,000

Chromy, Teresa A., aka Chromy, Teresa Wachal & Chromy, William F., W&H, Wachal, Daniel M., Sgl., Vanek, Marilyn J., aka Vanek, Marilyn Wachal & Vanek, Anton E., W&H, Misek, Donna S., aka Misek, Donna Wachal, & Misek, Kelly J., Sr., W&H, Wachal, Matthew F. III, aka, Wachal, Matthew Frank & Nida Kalim Wachal, H&W, to Grandpas Sandpit LLC 29-17-02 PT NE 1/4, PT NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Robles, Neil Jose & Robles, Xiomara Y., H&W, to Gongora, Olga Lidia & Villalobos, Ramon Venegas, - Pt Lot 9, 10, 11, 12 In Block 80, Orig Town of Schuyler $40,000

Polk County

Richard J. Eller and Kathleen A. Eller, H&W, to Richard J. Eller and Kathleen A. Eller, H&W - The Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The Northwest Quarter (NWl/4) and the North 3 acres of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 SW1/4) of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, with exception and A tract commencing at a point 520 feet West of the Northeast comer of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska; thence South 400 feet to a point, thence 600 feet West to a point; thence North 400 feet to a point on the North line of said NW1/4; thence East 600 feet to the place of beginning and The Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, EXCEPT that part conveyed to the State of Nebraska by virtue of the deed recorded in Book 81, at page 263 of the Deeds Records of Polk County, Nebraska, AND EXCEPT the East 50 acres of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 13 and The North Half of the Northwest Quarter (N’ANW'A) of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska and The West Half of the Southwest Quarter (W1/2 SW1/4)and the West 26 acres of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter (E1/2 SW1/4) of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska and The South Half of the Southeast Quarter (S1/2 SE1/4) of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jodie Young, Sgl., to Jodie Young, Sgl., Lawrence W. Dotson & Jennifer L. Dotson, H&W - Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9) and the East 40 feet of Lot Ten (10), Block One (1), Town Company’s First Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Barbara Lou Trout, MP, and Marvin Paul Graff, Sgl., to Douglas M. Tonniges - The Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4 SW1/4) of Section Thirty-Three (33), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range One (1) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $340,000

John W. Messing and Joann M. Messing, H&W, to Janette J. Messing, Janae J. Hemminghaus, Janeen J. Sorensen, Jenise J. Sundberg, and Jeffrey J. Messing - East Half (El/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) and the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Twenty (20), Township Fifteen (15) North, Range 1, West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Daniel I. Smith and Emily L. Smith, H&W, to The City of Osceola, Nebraska - Lot Two (2) and the East Half (E1/2) of Lot Three (3), Block Eleven (11), Smith's Fifth Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $3,500

Kent F. Erickson and Cheryl A. Erickson, H&W, to Jason A. Quast and Nicole C. Quast, H&W – A tract of land located in part of the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $35,000

Kevin J. Medow and Angela G. Medow, H&W, to Steven A. Rafert and Coreen K. Rafert, H&W - NE1/4 of Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $2,016,000