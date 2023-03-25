Platte County

Lambert, Mark R., Sgl., to Anderson, Kent M. - Lot 4 In Lost Creek Meadows Sd of Columbus $65,000

Bignell Enterprises Inc to Bignell, Landon - Lot 10 And East 26.61 Feet of Lot 9 In Block B, Meridian Ridge Subdivision of Columbus $42,000

Kapels, Lois A., Sgl., to Kapels, Brian K. & Paula J., H&W, Kapels, Douglas E. & Sheri L., H&W - 36-20-01W SW 1/4 SE 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Alswager, Merle R. & Donna J., H&W, to Alswager, Merle R. & Donna J., H&W - 36-19-01W PT NE 1/4, 25-19-01W PT S 1/2 NW 1/4, 31-19-01E NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Peguero, Orlando Gutierrez & Barrios, Yuliet Alvarez, H&W, to Valenzuela, Deyanira Ponce & Velazquez, Emir Humberto Gastelum, W&H - Lot 1 Stoney Creek Townhomes Add of Columbus $245,000

US Bank NA to Medina, Pascuala Gutierrez, MP - Lot 3 In Block 69, Original of Columbus $120,000

Brakenhoff, Sherri L., Sgl., to Brakenhoff, David D. & Franzen, Kimberly D. - Lot 8 In Block C, Northbrook IV Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Miksch, Dale L., Sgl., to Miksch, Eric D., - 29-18-02W NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bode, Adam Noonan & Brooke Ann, H&W, to Foltz, James E. & Karla J., MC - 29-20-02W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 & SE1/4 SE1/4 $1,399,000

Herchenbach, Daryl G. & Susan J., H&W, to Herchenbach, Susan J. - 15-20-03W E 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Went, Maribeth & Wesley, H&W, to The Home Heroes LLC Lot 7 In Block 2, Siefken Add Formerly Siefken Sd of Columbus $170,000

Ferguson Properties Inc to Christensen, Timothy - Lot 3 Deerfield Park Townhouse First Subdivision of Columbus $350,000

Kaufmann, Duane, Sgl., to Classen, Travis & Jordan, H&W 22-19-04W PT NE 1/4 $450,000

Baumgart, Timothy S. & Jennifer M., H&W, to Engel, Craig W. & Joycelyne E., H&W - Unit B of Maple Street Condominiums Located on Lot 3, 4 In Block 4, First Add of Humphrey, Platte County Nebraska Along With 16.23% of The Common Elements $156,000

Brinkman, Dale & Christine, to Keyes Real Estate LLC - Pt Lots 4 & 5 In Block E, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus $105,000

Reeg, James M. & Joan M., H&W, Gottsch, Douglas L. & Michelle M., H&W, Reeg, John R. & Kari, H&W, Konz, Timothy G. & Sheri A., H&W, to Jacobi, Robert J. & Chelsey L., H&W - 11-18-04W NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $100,000

Bristol, Dolores I., Sgl., to Javier, Noel & Conchita, MC - Lot 18 Except the North 42 Feet Thereof in Meadow Ridge Second Addition of Columbus $272,000

Breitkreutz, Bruce D., Sgl., Uhing, Jeanne F. Breitkreutz, Sgl., Breitkreutz, Craig A. & Janet, H&W, to Merrill, Patrick A. & Karen K., H&W - Lots 7 & 8 In Block 198, Original of Columbus $260,000

Rosendahl, Dale E. & Lisa A., H&W, to Rosendahl, Dale E. & Lisa A., H&W -Lot 1 In Block E, Meadows First Add (The) of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Korth, Baylor & Jessie, H&W, to Reichmuth, Lee & Cindy, H&W - Lot 4 Elaines Addition of Humphrey $40,000

Clausen, Terry L. & Theresa H., H&W, to Johnston, Brandon T., Sgl., & Klein, Brynley, Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block C, Glenwood Estates Add of Columbus $260,000

Meinecke, Barbara, MP, to Meinecke, Dennis G. & Barbara J., Trustees, Meinecke, Dennis & Barbara Trust - 05-18-01E N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 IN (Tax Exempt)

Krings, Ron, Sgl., to Kirby, Brandon K. - South 66 Feet of Lot 8 In Block 6, Lockners 1st Add of Humphrey $140,000

Kirby, Brandon K., Sgl., to Bender, Gage L. & Lana K., H&W Lot 6 And Pt Lot 7 In Block 3, Ottis 1st Add of Humphrey (Tax Exempt)

Kirby, Kristin J. to Bender, Gage L. & Lana K., H&W - Lot 6 And West 8 Feet of Lot 7 In Block 3, Ottis 1st Add of Humphrey $290,000

Butler County

Lavicky, Charles M. & Lavicky, Catherine, to Lavicky, Matthew J. Co-Trustee, Lavicky, Lucas J. Co-Trustee, Lavicky, Charles M. & Catherine Irrevocable Trust - 11-13-03 SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 15-13-03 E 1/2 E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 15, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 15-13-03 W 1/2 W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 15, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bell, Stephen D. & Bell, Connie, H&W, to Bell Pete Development, LLC - Lots 1 & 3, Bells 4th Addition, Replat 1 to Village of Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Waldo, Patricia J. & Waldo, Max, W&H, to Bell Pete Development, LLC - Lots 1 & 3, Bells 4th Addition, Replat 1 to Village of Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Bell, David M., Sgl., to Bell Pete Development, LLC - Lots 1 & 3, Bells 4th Addition, Replat 1 to Village of Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Bell, Robert R. & Bell, Joyce E., H&W, to Bell Pete Development, LLC - Lots 1 & 3, Bells 4th Addition, Replat 1 to Village of Bellwood $85,000

Messing, John W. & Messing, Joann M., H&W, to Messing, Janette J. Hemminghaus, Janae J., Sorensen, Janeen J., Sundberg, Jenise J., Messing, Jeffrey J. - 05-14-02 E 1/2 E 1/2; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Messing, John W. & Messing, Joann M., H&W, to Messing, John W. & Messing, Joann M., H&W - 05-14-02 E 1/2 E 1/2; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Price, Diane & Price, Timothy, W&H, to Lanc, Dwayne - 26-16-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 NW 1/4; Sec 26, Township 16 N, Range 4 E, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Lanc, Dwayne & Lanc, Nancy, H&W, to Price, Diane, MP 29-16-04 N 1/2 SW 1/4 & W 1/2 NW 1/4; Sec 29, Township 16 N, Range 4 E, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Piitz, Leon D. & Piitz, Nancy L., H&W, to Piitz, Jeffrey J., Sgl. - 31-16-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Sec 31, Township 16 N, Range 4 E, Butler County, Nebraska (3.93 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Meusch, Bradley E. & Meusch, Aliesha A., MC, to Reiter, William, Sgl., & Sisco, Bridget, Sgl. - The N 46 Ft of Lt 2, Blk 8; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addn of David City $180,000

Lanc, Dwayne & Lanc, Nancy, H&W, to Lanc, Dwayne & Lanc, Nancy, H&W - 26-16-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Real Growth, LLC to Vallejo, Alfonso & Vallejo, Maria, H&W, Arellano, Andrea, Sgl., Vallejo, Carlos, Sgl. - N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 4; Garlow’s Addition to David City $75,000

Colfax County

Lohff, Martin R., Trustee, Lohff, Lenice M. Trust, to Lohff Jindra Family Farms LLC - 01-20-02 S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Christensen Corp to Kluck, A. Glenn Co. - 11-17-02 SE 1/4 $2,046,000

Sobota, Matthew D. & Sobota, Laura M., MC, to Melendrez, Juan Emilio Jr., - Lot 15 In Block A, Russell Add of Schuyler, 15-17-03 PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $226,000

Nance County

No warranty deeds.

Boone County

David & Malerie R Roan, H&W to Corey J & LaTravia R Dobson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lts 3 & 4, Blk 6, Village of Cedar Rapids $2,000

Petersburg Industrial Development Corp, a Nebraska non-profit corp to Nicholas M Prothman – Lts 21 & 22, Blk 7, West Petesburg Addn, Village of Petersburg $5,000

Joyce & Michael Prothman, W&H & Nick Prothman, sgl to Ross A & Danielle E Knott, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of the NW1/4 Sec 25-22-7W $30,000

Kimberly J & Scott L Kruse, H&W to Tyler J & Sarah M Seda, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – E1/2 NE1/4, SW1/4 NE1/4 & NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 23-20-6W $1,659,000

Kaylyn A & Scott Preister, W&H to Chase J & Jill R Preister, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 5, Blk 16, Peters 1st Addn, Village of Petersburg (Tax Exempt)