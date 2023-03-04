Platte County

Sansoni, Gary G. & Julie D., H&W, to Millan, Claudia J. - Lot 2 In Block F, North Gate Third Sd of Columbus $226,000

Oates, Eric L. & Renee L., H&W, to Serrano, Francisco J. Rodriquez, Sgl. - North 45 Feet of The East 1/2 of Block 2, Stevens Add of Columbus $225,000

Hays, Rachel F. & Brandon T., to Eller, Ronald F. & Judith M., - Lot 20 West Elks Subdivision Replat of Columbus $670,000

SERC LLC to Sansoni, Gary G. & Julie D., H&W - Lot 4 Augustine 4th Sd of Columbus $285,000

Sharp, Archie William & Mary Kristine, H&W, to Rempfer, Paul D. & Rachel S., H&W - Lot 12 In Block 2, Original of Creston (Tax Exempt)

Klassen, Michael G. & Sandra R., H&W to KEEPITAFLOAT LLC - 01-19-04W SW 1/4, 12-19-04W NW 1/4, 32-20-04W SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Korus, Rosemary C., Sgl., to Korus, Eric A., Korus, Neil P. Lot 9 In Block F, North Park First Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Schacher, Mark E. & Sharon L., H&W, to Lukens, Molly R., Schacher, Nathan M., Schacher, Samuel P. - Lot 7, 8 In Block 2, Church Add of Duncan (Tax Exempt)

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Jones, William Todd & Jeannette L., H&W - Lots 1 & 16 In Block B, Shadylake Meadows Subdivision of Columbus $468,000

Galvin, Riley & Joseph, W&H, to Sebastian, Catalina E., MP Lot 19 In Block C, Jones Third Add of Columbus $220,000

Fordham, John M., Sgl., & Konrade, Judy A., Sgl., to Rowten Group LLC - 04-20-04W TRACT 6.67 Rods X 24 Rods in PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $80,000

Wilcynski, Gerald J. & Janet L., H&W, to JW Rentals & Cleaning LLC - Lot 1 In Block 8, Evanlawn Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Wagner, Shane S. & Crystle L., H&W, to Calzada, Eliseo Estrada, Escobedo, Gregoria Perez - South 61.4 Feet of Lot 7 & Except the West 58 Feet Thereof & the South 61.4 Feet of Lot 8 in Block 126, Original of Columbus $130,000

Hamling, Richard P. & Debra J., to Hall, Dennis L., Trustee, Hall, Dennis L. Trust - Lot 8 Eagle Wood Lake of Columbus, Together with Ingress & Egress Access Across Private Drives $65,000

Krings, Mary Kay & Harold F., W&H, to Krings, Mary Kay & Harold F., W&H - 33-20-02W E 1/2 W 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Scharff, John C. & Karen K., H&W, to Scharff, Christopher Colman, Sgl. - 05-17-01W PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & S 1/2 SW 1/4 & SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Medinas, Yinyer J. Genaro & Valdez, Yumailys B. Prieto, H&W, to Herrera, Yainet Valdes, - Lot 6 And West 3 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 7, Swift Fourth Add of Columbus $210,000

Seadschlag, Luke D. & Katrina, H&W, to Lopez, Raul - Lot 5 In Block A, Simpson Add of Columbus $167,000

Gurnet, Robert Rene & Daniele Faria De Carvalho, H&W, to Seadschlag, Luke & Katrina, H&W - Lot 7 In Block A, North Park Second Add of Columbus $309,000

Oehlrich, Judith M., Sgl., to Brodecky, Daniel M. - 30-18-01E Tract 40 Feet X 140 Feet in PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $2,000

Butler County

H-KO Farms, LLC to Dilsaver, Brian & Dilsaver, Elizabeth 36-16-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Parcel 10) $115,000

Paigo, Janelle E., fka Janelle E. Schmid, MP, to Safe Harbour Eat-XXXIII, LLC - 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Schmid, Jason C., MP, to Safe Harbour Eat-XXXIII, LLC 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Dee, Stephanie A., MP, to Safe Harbour Eat-XXXIII, LLC 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Schmid, Michael D., Sgl., Neuhaus, Peggy J. & Neuhaus, Richard D., W&H, to Schmid, Dick A., - 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,061,183.13

Shonka, Keith E., Trustee, Shonka, Ernest E. Trust, Shonka, Keith E., Trustee, Shonka, Doris A. Trust, to Shonka, Keith E., Trustee, Shonka, Ernest E. Trust, Shonka, Keith E., Trustee, Shonka, Doris A. Trust - 21-13-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.11 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Huxoll, Elizabeth L., Sgl., to Huxoll, Dennis L. & Huxoll, Janice A. - The South 75 Feet of Lot 5, Block 4; Miles 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Johnston, Robert M. & Johnston, Lisa S., H&W, to Hough, Logan J. & O Dell, Madison J. - Lots 7, 8 & W 1/2 Lot 9, Block 15; Original Town of Rising City $155,000

McMeekin, Ken R. & McMeekin, Linda K., to Tuls Renewable Energy, LLC - 15-14-01 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $144,740

Colfax County

Tasa, Benjamin & Tasa, Cynthia, H&W, to Grotelueschen, Kyle J. - Lot 2 Tasa 2nd Add of Leigh $185,000

Polk County

Polk County Rural Public Power District to John R. Sedlak & Mary Ann Sedlak, Co-Trustees, John R. Sedlak Rev. Trust – A Tract of Land 217 Ft By 217 Ft In The Extreme NE Corner of The NE Quarter (NE1/4) of the NE Quarter (NE1/4) of Sec Thirty-Six (36), Township Fifteen (15) N, Range Four (4) W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska

Safe Harbour Eat-XXXVI, LLC to Alan W. Logan, MP Parcel 1: The N 1/2 of the SW Quarter (N1/2 SW1/4) of Sec Thirty-One (31), Township Fifteen (15) N, Range One (1) W of the 6th P.M. in Polk County, Nebraska & Parcel 2: The NW Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec Thirty-One (31), Township Fifteen (15) N, Range One (1) W of the 6th P.M. in Polk County, Nebraska With Exception (Tax Exempt)

Johnson Farm, Inc. to Van Housen Land, LLC - The S 1/2 of the NW Quarter (S1/2NW1/4), the E Half of the SW Quarter (E1/2 SW1/4) & the NW Quarter of the SW Quarter (NW1/4SW1/4) of Sec Thirty-Six (36), Township Fourteen (14) N, Range Four (4), W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $3,750,000

Richard J. Eller & Kathleen A. Eller, H&W, to Richard J. Eller, an undivided 1/2 interest & to Kathleen A. Eller, an undivided 1/2 interest - The NE Quarter (NE1/4) of Sec 14, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, The NE Quarter (NE1/4) of Sec 23, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, The SE Quarter (SE1/4) of Sec 14, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, The NW Quarter (NW1/4) and the N 3 acres of the N 1/2 of the SW Quarter (N1/2 SW1/4) of Sec 13, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, with exception, A tract commencing at a point 520 ft W of the NE comer of the NW Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec 13, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska; thence S 400 ft to a point, thence 600 ft W to a point; thence N 400 ft to a point on the N line of said NW1/4; thence E 600 ft to the place of beginning, The NE Quarter (NE’A) of Sec 13, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, with exception, The N 1/2 of the NW Quarter (N1/2 NW1/4) of Sec 24, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska, The W 1/2 of the SW Quarter (W1/2 SW1/4) and the W 26 acres of the E 1/2 of the SW Quarter (E1/2 SW1/4) of Sec 24, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska, The S 1/2 of the SE Quarter (S1/2 SE1/4) of Sec 11, Township 15 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jodie Young, Sgl., to Jodie Young, Sgl., Lawrence W. Dotson & Jennifer L. Dotson, H&W - Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9) and the East 40 feet of Lot Ten (10), Block One (1), Town Company’s First Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kathleen M Myers, to Edith Davis & Clarence M. Davis, W&H - South One-half of Lot Two (2), All of Lot Three (3), and South 20 1 /3 feet of Lot Four (4), Block Thirteen (13), Smith's Fifth Addition, City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $20,000

Boone County

Jim L Bender, sgl Michael J Bender, Trustee of the Michael J Bender Revocable Trust & Nancy J Bender, Trustee of the Nancy M Bender Revocable Trust to Keith C & Lonnelle R Rasmussen, H&W, joint tenants & not as tenants in common NE1/4 Sec 21-21-5W $1,856,000

Bilse J Robsinson, Jr by & through his Attorney-In-Fact, Sue A Cole & Kay D Robsinson a/k/a Kay E Robinson, by & through her Attorney-In-Fact, Sue A Cole, H&W to Rob L Robinson, Trustee of the Rob L Robinson Revocable Trust – N1/2 NW1/4 & W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 25-22-8W $350,000

Jean Noble-Kvamme, sgl to John & Mary Lu Larson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Undiv ½ interest NE1/4 Sec 24-22-6W $804,000

Cecilia J Kvamme, sgl to John & Mary Lu Larson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Undiv ¼ interest NE1/4 Sec 24-22-6W $402,000

Ryan W & Courtney A Stagemeyer, H&W to Ryan W & Courtney A Stagemeyer, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of the NW1/4 Sec 27-20-6W (Tax Exempt)