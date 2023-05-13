Platte County

Johnson, Tyler C. & Mikalah, MC, to Hytrek, Jacob, Sgl. South 106 Feet of Lots 7 & 8 In Block 16, Lockners 2nd Add of Humphrey $305,000

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp, to Hisey, Anna L. - Lot 8 In Block C, Boettcher Add of Columbus $244,000

Stewart, Klint G. & Cynthia S., H&W, to Bierman, Andy Eugene - Lot 1 In Block 210, Original of Columbus $275,000

Ads Properties LLC to TC Accommodator 309 LLC - Lot 3, 4, 5, 6 In Block 2, Evanlawn Add of Columbus, Except Land for Highway Purposes (Tax Exempt)

Tall Grass West LLC to Dewispelare, Jason & Kristin, H&W Lot 20 Ravens View Sd of Columbus $110,000

2071 Industrial Properties LLC to Zegers Automotive LLC Lot 1 Swantek 1st Sd of Columbus $365,000

Stamm, Richard A. & Mary Lou, H&W, to Stamm, Timothy S., Stamm, Christopher J., Stamm, Ryan E. - Lot 2 In Block C, Fox Hollow 2nd Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Lee, Roger M., to McGuire, Michael T. - South 1/2 of East 14 Feet of Lot 7 & South 1/2 of Lot 8 In Block 161, Original of Columbus $104,000

Spies, Dominic R. & Nenita C., H&W, to Spies, Dominic R. & Nenita C., H&W - Lot 5 In Block 171, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Kresha, Anthony E. & Kathie J., to ekHoldings LLC - Pt Lot 1, 2 Boettcher Second Add of Columbus $380,000

Bohiner Properties LLC to Whatever LLC - East 2/3rds Of Lot 1 In Block 117, Original of Columbus $95,000

Collier, Drew R., Trustee, Duren, Diane K., Trustee, Collier, Drew R. Title Holding Trust #1, Duren, Diane K. Title Holding Trust #1, to Scheidegger, Deanna, Trustee, Scheidegger, Deanna Trust - Lot 38 In Block O, Wagner Lakes Sd of Columbus $515,000

Beckmann, Roger A. & Kerry L., H&W, to Ritter, Fredrick & Rebecca, H&W - Lot 46 Estates at Lake Oconee Sixth Subdivision of Columbus $780,000

Frisch, Allan J. & Evelyn P., H&W, to Frisch Farms LLC 02-20-03W PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Reichmuth, Virgil, Sgl., to Reichmuth, Lee - Pt Outlot A Out Lots to Lindsay of Lindsay $50,000

Lehr, Lance W. & Jinky, H&W, to Platte County, Nebraska - Pt Lot 1 In Lehr Subdivision of Columbus, 23-17-01E PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Sueper, Eugene E. & Shirley A., H&W, to Sueper, Paul 07-19-03W PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

GSS Farms LLC, to Sueper, Eugene E., Trustee, Sueper, Eugene E. Trust, Sueper, Shirley A., Trustee, Sueper, Shirley A. Trust - 07-19-03W PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Sueper, Eugene E. & Shirley A., H&W, to Sueper, Raymond E. - 05-19-03W PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Schultz Farms & Ranches Inc, to Gurley, Seth L. & Ashlea M., H&W - 28-17-02W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $25,000

Phase II Feeders Inc, to R & T Wendt Inc - 14-20-01E Tract 518.00 Feet X 168.00 Feet in PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $93,000

Pearson, Pamela A. & Ted R., W&H, to Pearson, Jason, Humphrey, Jenny, Gabriel, Holly - 32-19-03W NW 1/4 except West 720 Feet of the North 550 Feet (Tax Exempt)

SERC LLC to Dubsky, Scott D. & Lisa C., H&W - Lot 6 Augustine 4th Sd of Columbus $285,000

Cech, Bryn T. & Erica, H&W, to Garcia, Luis & Sarah, H&W - 24-17-01E TR 150 FT X 130 FT IN SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $235,000

Leischner, Kathy M., to Leischner, Jessica L., Trustee, Leischner, Kenneth G. & Kathy M. Childrens Trust - Lot 9 In Block E, North Gate Second Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Lambert, Mark R., Sgl., to Osborn, Adam & Nicole, H&W Lot 1 Lost Creek Meadows Sd of Columbus $75,000

Merrill, Jeffrey K. & Lori L., H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp - Lot 11 In Block 5, Swift Third Add of Columbus $209,000

Johnson, Lucas & Bethany, H&W, to Montes, Maria C. Hernandez, - Lot 1 In Block 131, Original of Columbus $170,000

Rosenthal, Edward A. & Judy A., H&W, to Wurdeman Susan, Lot 17 In Block F, West Park Third Add of Columbus $249,000

Hillen, Glen F. & Karen S., Trustees, Hillen, Glen F. & Karen S. Trust, to Hillen, Ryan V. & Megan A., H&W - 14-20-01E PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $112,000

Phase II Feeders Inc to Hillen, Ryan V. & Megan A., H&W 14-20-01E PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $134,000

Gumm, Ronald L. & Karen, H&W, to Gumm, Todd J., Gumm, Trent R., Neuhaus, Erin N. - West 1/2 of Lot 3 In Block C, Cal-Way Meadows Second Add Formerly Cal-Way Meadows 1st Sd of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Ockander, Sara to Lanman, Jordan & Lanman, Andrew V., MC Lots 9 &12, Block 6; Will Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addition to David City $190,000

Vach, Christina M., Sgl., to Kreitman, Luke & Kreitman, Paige, MC - The N 1/2 of Lot 4 & The South 25 Feet of Lot 1, Block 6; Miles 5th Addition to David City $212,000

Liska, Daniel E. & Liska, Barbara C., H&W, to Sawatzky, Peter D. & Sawatzky, Maria K., H&W - Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Block 32; McCarty’s 4th Addition to Ulysses, Together with Vacated Street Adjoining Said Property, Block 31; McCarty’s 4th Addition to Ulysses, Together with Vacated Street Adjoining Said Property $7,500

Pohlman, Kristina D. (AIF for Jeffrey G. Supencheck, Sgl.), to Pohlman, Kristina - Lots 1 & 2; Sargent’s 1st Addition to Garrison $18,000

Wiseman, Sierra, Sgl., to Seibert, Jacob T., Sgl., & Hoeft, Lauren M., Sgl. - Lot 7, Block A; Larry J Sabata 2nd Addition to David City $279,000

Kriz, James C., AIF, Kriz, Clair A., Kriz, & Janice R., H&W, to Ekstein, Andrew & Ekstein, Kelly, H&W - 27-14-04 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $113,400

Jelinek, Craig & Jelinek, Amy U., MC, to Jelinek, Cody & Jelinek, Miranda, MC - 35-14-04 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Osten, Nadine R., Sgl., Rezac, Jacquelyn R. & Rezac, Steven J., W&H, to Freudenburg, Melissa K. - Lot 3, 4 In Block 17, Orig Town of Leigh $62,000

Cahill, Anthony R. & Cahill, Susan R., H&W, to Peter, Mary, aka Peter, Mary Marice - Lot 35 Suchy Sub of Clarkson $164,000

Polk County

Barbara K Thingstad, Sgl., to Clifford D Thingstad, Dawn M Koch and Allen L Thingstad - Lot Seven (7) and the East Forty (40) Feet of Lot Eight (8) Block One (1), Washington Heights Addition to the Village of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kristopher T Perry and Kara M Perry, H&W, to Brian V Schmidt and Rebecca L Schmidt, H&W - Lots Five (5) and Six (6), Block Two (2), Original Town of Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $100,000

Lisa Dale Norton, Trustee, William H Norton, Jr Trust, to Lisa Dale Norton - Undivided one-half interest in the North half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township

13, Range 4, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Timothy R Peterson and Jean M Peterson, H&W, to Cheryl Lynn Morris - One-half interest in and to: Lot 2, Block 2 Replat of Lots 1 thru 18, Block 2, Morningside Addition, to Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska together with the easement of ingress and egress across Lot 1, of said Morningside Addition as shown on the Plat to said real estate recorded in Plats Book 1, page 138 (Tax Exempt)

David M Kracht, Sgl., to Kyle Jensen and Sara Jensen, H&W - Tax Lot 2 located in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 13 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $330,000

Joshua A Patrick and Nichole M Patrick, H&W, to Travis D Sterns and Brittany A Sterns, H&W - A portion of Lot Eight (8) and Lot Nine (9) of Wood's Subdivision of Block Eight (8) of Morrill's Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska AND the West Twenty-three (23) feet of Lots Eight (8) and Nine (9) of Wood’s Subdivision of Block Eight (8) of Morrill’s Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska AND The South Two (2) feet of Lot Fourteen (14), McCune’s Subdivision of Block Nine (9) of Morrill’s Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $1,019,000